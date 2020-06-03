JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) will be adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic just as the broader economy will be, and has been. However, that does not mean that the stock is not worth considering at this time - on the contrary, now may be a perfect time to consider this banking stock.

The impact that the coronavirus has had on the U.S. economy - and indeed the broader global economy - is not to be understated. Gita Gopinath at the International Monetary Fund relayed in April that the 'Great Lockdown' was the worst financial crisis since the 1929 Great Depression, and far worse than the Great Recession of the late-2000s.

This explains why JPMorgan Chase has seen its share price fall 31.03% from a 52-week high of $141.10. The New York-based financial services firm is a key component of the U.S. economy, and a major player globally with a market capitalization of $304.28 billion. Its operations cover almost every area of financial services: from asset and wealth management; to commercial banking; to consumer and community banking; to corporate and investment banking.

Sector Q1 2020 Net Revenue ($) Asset and Wealth Management 3.6 billion Commercial Banking 2.18 billion Consumer and Community Banking 13.17 billion Corporate and Investment Banking 9.95 billion Total 28.9 billion

Figures compiled from Q1 2020 presentation available on JPMorgan Chase's investor relations page.

How profitable JPMorgan Chase's operations have been hitherto can be seen from the interest income figures and net income figures that the bank has reported over the past five years.

Year Interest Income ($) Net Income ($) 2015 50.97 billion 23.92 billion 2016 55.9 billion 24.73 billion 2017 64.37 billion 24.23 billion 2018 76.1 billion 32.26 billion 2019 84.04 billion 36.23 billion

Figures collated from annual reports available on JPMorgan Chase's investor relations page.

That Q1 2020 continued this successful trend was highlighted by JPMorgan Chase's Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon, who stated the following:

The first quarter delivered some unprecedented challenges and required us to focus on what we as a bank could do - outside of our ordinary course of business - to remain strong, resilient and well-positioned to support all of our stakeholders. In Consumer & Community Banking, we have remained focused on meeting our customers' needs. Approximately three quarters of our 5,000 branches have been open - all with heightened safety procedures and many with drive-through options - and the vast majority of our over 16,000 ATMs remain open. In March alone, we opened half a million new accounts for our card customers and extended over $6 billion of new and increased credit lines, and we were active in Home Lending and Auto. We lent over $500 million to small businesses in the month and we're now actively supporting the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program. For the quarter, we continued to see flows into both client investment assets and deposits.

That said, JPMorgan Chase is being realistic in assessing the short-term impact that COVID-19 will have. During Q1 2020, added a $6.8 billion reserve build against future credit losses, bringing its total reserve build to $8.3 billion. The bank has stated that this will be added to again in Q2 2020. With the scale of the economic downturn that COVID-19 has already caused, it is inevitable that losses will be incurred.

JPMorgan Chase is in decent financial shape to cope with this short-term impact, however. It is the largest U.S. bank by assets, with $2.74 trillion worth of assets. Its long-term debt of $327.49 billion is offset by a net worth of $260 billion, total cash and due from banks of $46.2 billion, and total investments worth $1.74 trillion. Furthermore, its low payout ratio of 38.30% provides the hope that the bank will be able to extend its nine-year record of consecutively rising dividends, though its reported free cash flow of -$1.5 billion makes it more likely that it will be frozen at best.

JPMorgan Chase is the largest U.S. bank by assets. Image provided by CNN Money.

With earnings per share growth over the next five years projected to be 4.98%, it is safe to say that JPMorgan Chase is fundamentally sound and should come out the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic in robust shape. The question for prospective investors, then, is whether or not JPMorgan Chase is worth buying now.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) sold 1,800,499 shares on 05/15/2020, which may make some investors dubious about parking money here at this time. However, Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio has had considerable exposure to financials - its stake in Goldman Sachs (GS) was also reduced. That Buffett would seek to reduce his financial exposure at this time is understandable, but it does not mean that starting a position in JPMorgan Chase at this time is unwise.

At close of market on 05/29/2020, JPMorgan Chase traded at $97.31 per share. Chart generated by FinViz.

At close of market on 05/29/2020, JPMorgan Chase traded at a share price of $97.31, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 based on earnings per share of $8.86. The current P/E is lower than the five-year average P/E of 12.81, lower than the credit intermediation and related services sub-sector average of 16.23, and lower than the S&P 500 (SPY) average of 19.52. Furthermore, the current dividend yield of 3.70% is higher than the five-year average dividend yield of 2.47%. By most metrics, though, JPMorgan Chase trades at a premium to its sub-sector, and at a discount to the broader index.

Metric JPMorgan Chase Sub-sector Index P/E 10.99 16.23 19.52 P/CF 47.95 5.99 12.93 P/B 1.05 0.83 2.92 P/S 1.97 1.62 2.01

Figures collated from FinViz, Morningstar, and TheStreet.

Getting an estimate for fair value, then, is necessary - but what is fair value for JPMorgan Chase?

To determine fair value, I will first divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 0.73 (10.99/15 = 0.73) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $133.30 (97.31/0.73 = 133.30). Then, I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.86 (10.99/12.81 = 0.86) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $113.15 (97.31/0.86 = 113.15).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield, which gives me a valuation ratio of 0.67 (2.47/3.70 = 0.67). As this is an indirect valuation method and subject to fluctuation, I will heed David Van Knapp's recommendation to use a cut-off ratio of 0.80 and divide the current share price by this cut-off ratio to get a third estimate of $121.64 (97.31/0.80 = 121.64). Finally, I will average out these three estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $122.70 (133.30 + 113.15 + 121.64 / 3 = 122.70). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is undervalued by 21% at this time.

In summary, JPMorgan Chase is the largest bank in the U.S. by assets and a financial colossus which will be able to withstand the economic pain inflicted by COVID-19. It is consequently a buy at a 21% discount to fair value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.