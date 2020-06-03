We believe that Microsoft's price can still offer above-average returns to its shareholders through dividends and capital gains as well.

Despite all market turbulence, Microsoft is still recording double digit growth in its major business segments.

Microsoft has seen "two years' worth of digital transformation in two months" as per its CEO.

Since its incorporation in 1975, Microsoft (MSFT) secured the largest market share in the software market and operating systems. It is known to be one of the world's largest and most successful technology companies. Microsoft reported record high global revenue and net income of over $125.84 Billion and $39.24 Billion respectively during FY 2019.

Microsoft managed to go through the COVID-19 market turbulence with minimal impact compared to other companies in various industries. A digital transformation process was implemented aggressively by various businesses to cope with working from home environments. Thus, more cloud services were required by consumers and it seems that some companies will accelerate their shifts towards remote working in the long run due to its benefits and lower operating costs.

The main question for Microsoft is whether the boost in revenues due to digital transformation will be sustained in the coming years and what added value it can bring to its shareholders?

We will value Microsoft based on the Free Cash Flow Model and the Dividend Discount Model and try to estimate a fair value. Based on our assumptions, detailed below, we were able to recommend buying the stock at current levels in order to benefit from the expected growth embedded in the cloud industry. Our price target is $220, a potential 20% capital gain.

Third quarter results: Double digit boost

Microsoft announced double digit growth during the third quarter of FY2020 as compared to the corresponding period of last fiscal year:

Revenues of $35 Billion increasing by 15%;

Operating income of $13 Billion increasing by 25%;

Net income recorded $10.8 Billion increasing by 22%;

Diluted EPS of $1.40 increasing by 23%.

During the earnings call, CEO Satya Nadella stated that Microsoft witnessed "two years' worth of digital transformation in two months". In addition, many numbers were revealed from which investors can build promising future growth projections for the cloud business.

We saw more than 200 million meeting participants in a single day this month, generating more than 4.1 billion meeting minutes. Teams now has more than 75 million daily active users, engaging in rich forms of communication and collaboration, and two-thirds of them shared, collaborated, or interacted with files on Teams. And, the number of organizations integrating their third-party and LOB apps with Teams has tripled in the past two months...

It is true that Apple (AAPL) has witnessed huge success, however Microsoft, under Satya Nadella's tenure, managed to outperform this giant Tech company over the previous five years, growing by more than 327% compared to 212% for Apple and 71% for the S&P 500 index.

Strengths in Core Business Segments

Historically, revenue from its software and operating systems licensing constituted the majority of the company's revenue. However, Microsoft managed to expand and currently reports operations under three business segments: Productivity & Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. Microsoft is the market leader in each of its operating segments and stable growth in revenues is expected over the coming period with increasing profit margins.

Software and licensing: Microsoft recorded largest revenue in 2019 among other software corporations with $125.8 Billion, compared to Oracle (ORCL) and SAP (SAP) with $39.50 Billion and $27.55 Billion respectively. In addition, Windows is the most widely used desktop operating system in the world, accounting for around 76.5% market share in April 2020.

Gaming: Launched initially in 2002, Xbox is a series of video game consoles that made Microsoft a main player in the video game industry, competing with Sony (SNE) and Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY). In 2019, Microsoft sold 4.96 million units of Xbox One and had 65 million monthly active users accessing its gaming products by the end of the year. The gaming segment recorded an all-time record engagement during last quarter, with 90 million active users of Xbox Live, accordingly this business segment is expected to be positively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cloud & Analytics: In the third quarter of FY2020, Microsoft generated $12.3 billion in revenue from intelligent cloud services increasing by 27% year-over-year. Revenues from Azure cloud products surged 61% year-over-year, which is the highest increase across its reported business units. Live events can be streamed for up to 100,000 attendees. Office 365 reached 258 million paid seats, and usage of Windows virtual desktop tripled due to remote working requirements.

Even if corporations start to return to their pre-COVID-19 way of doing business, some benefits experienced during this period will be adopted by organizations, and the mentality to go digital over the long term is more easily expected to emerge.

Strong Fundamentals

Cash Flow Growth: Free cash flow per share was steadily growing over previous years which is beneficial and crucial for growth-oriented companies, enabling management to undertake potential projects without the need to raise funds from external sources at relatively high cost.

Earnings Growth: This factor is the most attractive factor for long-term investors. While the market is expected to shrink during this year and economies are expected to enter into recession after the COVID-19 pandemic containment, there are some growth opportunities for Microsoft. This growth estimation can be validated by checking the earnings estimate revisions of analysts covering Microsoft, and can be concluded from the latest earnings call.

Gross Margin: Microsoft managed to increase its profit margin over recent years. This increase proves that the company was able to raise its profits organically.

Revenue Projection

In their earnings call, Microsoft's management stated that their business is not immune to economic crises hitting the global market, however they insisted on expecting growth in various business segments. Accordingly, we built our projection model based on conservative assumptions.

Regarding the fourth quarter of FY 2020 ending in June, we assumed that revenues of Microsoft will decrease by 20% to reach $25,976 Billion compared to the fourth quarter in FY 2019, where they reached $32,471 Billion. So total revenues in 2020 are expected to be around $130,959 Billion. In addition, we assumed a further 10% decline in revenues in FY 2021 compared to FY 2020, which is very conservative compared to management's outlook.

We calculated the five year average gross profit margin (65%) and assumed it will remain at this level over the coming five years. As a result, we reached projected revenues and gross profit as stated in the below table.

On average, 20.10% of revenues were paid yearly as Selling, General and Administrative Expense, over the previous five years. Furthermore, Research and Development expenditures grew by 12.10% on average. After incorporating those assumptions, with a 17% tax rate, into our projection period, we can reach below after-tax operating income.

Valuation Assumptions

To calculate the reinvestment of Microsoft, we calculated the expected capital expenditures, depreciation and change in working capital as percentage of revenues based on their respective historical averages.

According to the company's financial statements, long-term debt with its current portion totaled $66,610 Billion with an average cost of debt of 3.25%. The current market cap of the company is $1.406 Billion which implies that equity contributes to 95% of the company's capital structure and debt accounts for only 5%.

We estimated the required return on equity at 5.96% based on the capital asset pricing model as per below:

Risk free rate = 0.64%

Beta of Microsoft = 0.95

Market Risk Premium = 6.24%

Based on this capital structure, the weighted average cost of capital of Microsoft is 5.83%, which will be used in our valuation model as the discount rate.

Terminal Value

If we assume a long-term growth rate of 4.00% beyond FY 2025, and we keep the same discounting rate, disregarding any improvement in business conditions for Microsoft, we can reach a terminal value FCFF of $2,117 Billion in year 2025. By discounting all the Free Cash Flows along with the terminal value, we reach a value of $1,746 Billion.

According to their most recently published financial report, Microsoft had a cash position of $11,710 Million, a long-term debt outstanding of $66,610 Million and a diluted weighted average common shares outstanding of 7,675 Million, with no minority interest.

As such, we can estimate a fair value for Microsoft of $220 per share.

To be noted that we did not include any value related to FY 2020 in our valuation since we assumed that current year's Free Cash Flow is already accounted in the current trading price.

Dividend Discount Model

Since major companies are suspending their dividend payments, Microsoft must be considered as a suitable income generator by investors seeking dividend returns over the coming years. Even at a relatively low dividend yield of 1.11%, dividend payments seem safe as the company has a combination of high cash ($11,710 Million) and low debt levels ($66,610 Million). In fact, Microsoft has raised its dividend on a yearly basis since FY 2011.

If we value the company from a dividend discount model perspective, we find that it is still an attractive investment.

We assumed an average net profit margin of 30% and an average payout ratio of 35%. Accordingly, we can estimate dividend payments for the coming five years as per below table.

Discounting those dividends at a required return on equity of 5.96% and a terminal dividend growth of 5.00%, we can reach a fair value of $222 per share.

Conclusion

Microsoft has favorable growth outlook over the coming period, driven mainly by its cloud computing business as workplace communication tools became crucial for business continuity. It is true that some companies will return to their old ways of doing business, but we cannot disregard the fact that digital transformation will be included in corporations' future strategies.

More than 75 million users access Microsoft Teams on a daily basis. This was a positive side effect of the COVID-19 pandemic remote working requirements, and as Microsoft CFO Amy Hood said "growth was ahead of expectations".

We tried to value Microsoft based on the Free Cash Flow Model and the Dividend Discount Model, and we reached a fair value of $220 per share with an estimated 20% increase in value. This valuation is based on certain assumptions that we consider very conservative relative to the company's outlook and the potential growth in various business segments.

