In some countries, there might be antitrust concerns by the competition authorities.

For Adevinta, the deal would potentially revive its growth story which has slowed in recent years.

Hypothesis

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) is about to sell its classifieds unit, which as a standalone is one of the biggest players in the industry. Prosus (OTCPK:PROSF) (OTCPK:PROSY) and Adevinta (OTCPK:ADEVF) (OTC:MKPEF) would both benefit from the deal since eBay Classifieds Group's portfolio offers an outstanding geographical fit.

Introduction

We all know that history quite often repeats itself. Back in 2014/15, eBay was forced to carve out its payment services PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) by activist investors Paul Icahn and Dan Loeb. Since 2019, it is Paul Singer who wanted eBay to spin off its profitable subsidiaries StubHub (ticket marketplace) and Classifieds Group (various digital classifieds advertising platforms). Thereafter, rumors about potential buyers have gone wild. In May 2020, for eBay Classified Group (going forward referred to as ECG), things became more concrete as a list of potential buyers appeared: On the one hand, there is a pack of strategic investors such as South Africa's Naspers (OTCPK:NPSNY) (OTCPK:NAPRF) through its Amsterdam-listed spin-off Prosus and Oslo-listed Adevinta backed by Norwegian media house Schibsted (OTCPK:SBSNF) (OTCPK:SBSNY); on the other hand, a consortium consisting of financial investors Blackstone, Permira, and Hellman & Friedman have also expressed their interest.

ECG deal represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity

As most of the valuable classifieds assets are already in the hands of (potential) long-term strategists, Paul Singer's push on eBay has set the industry in motion. In an industry where the winner takes most (not necessarily all), this deal represents a unique opportunity to tap into totally uncharted geographies and new verticals.

By means of the ECG portfolio (for main ECG brands, see Appendix), which primarily consists of horizontal platforms and a couple of verticals which center around cars/motors (at the end of this article you will find a detailed overview), either Prosus or Adevinta would convert into the industry's leading player in one fell swoop. This is illustrated in the chart below.

Revenue size and topline growth rate in classifieds industry *FY end March 31. **FY end June 30. ***Refers to continued operations only. ^Refers to IMT Home and Mortgages segments only. ^^FX rate per May 30, 2020. Source: own illustration based on data from respective companies.

Prosus and Adevinta with similar strategies

In my analysis, I will exclusively look at Prosus and Adevinta since they are strategic buyers. Both companies pursue similar strategic approaches, namely buy-and-hold with a long-term perspective to build market-leading portals. Both have accumulated vast expertise in running horizontal and vertical classifieds on a global scale relying on (an)organic growth. While Adevinta is a pure classifieds player, Prosus, additionally, runs material operations in payments/fintech and food delivery.

In any case, apart from the FOMO consideration, which I hinted above, a similar deal rationale applies to both Prosus and Adevinta. In the digital classifieds business, it is all about scale. While there are a couple of products and features that may work just in one country, there are also plenty of things that are basically the same globally. Therefore, the bigger the organization, the easier it becomes to amortize incurred costs for generally applicable developments. This applies, particularly to data and analytics. Adevinta states in its Annual Report 2019:

This is one area [referring to data and analytics] where investment requirements are large and the technology is uniform, and where the maxim built once, used many times clearly applies."

ECG would help both Prosus and Adevinta to gain geographical scale

Looking at geographies, there is a high degree of complementarity with the ECG portfolio for both potential new owners. Only in a few countries, there is an overlap in operations (ECG/Prosus: Poland, Mexico, South Africa; ECG/Adevinta: Germany, UK, Italy, Mexico).

Geographical overlap with Prosus Geographical overlap with Adevinta Source: own illustration based on data from ECG and Prosus. Source: own illustration based on data from ECG and Adevinta.

Adevinta's map above is somewhat misleading as the company's sales originate from Europe (mainly France and Spain) in every single year from 2016 through 2019. In Brazil, Adevinta operates a 50:50 joint venture with Prosus. A geographical breakdown of Prosus's classifieds business is not disclosed; however, it is reasonable to assume that its operations are, for traditional reasons alone, less Europe-centric.

Against the background that the majority of the ECG assets are active in uncharted territory, it seems reasonable to assume that they offer immediate value to the potential buyer. Hence, we should concentrate on the geographical overlap and break it down further. As we dig deeper, some strategic options come to light.

ECG Prosus Adevinta Assessment Ger-many eBay Kleinanzeigen (H), Mobile.de (V) N/A Shpock (H) Strategic fit UK Gumtree (H), Motors.co.uk (V) N/A Shpock (H) Strategic fit Italy Automobile.it (V) N/A Subito (H), Infojobs (V) Strategic fit, antitrust concerns Poland Gumtree (H) OLX (H) w/ leadership positions in motors, real estate N/A No strategic fit Mexico Vivanuncios (H) w/ leadership position in real estate VendeTuAuto (V) Segundamano (NYSE:H) w/ strong motors, real estate vertical Strategic fit for both, antitrust concerns South Africa Gumtree (H) OLX (H) N/A Strategic fit, antitrust concerns

H=horizontal/generalist classifieds, V=vertical/specialized classifieds Source: own illustration based on data from respective companies.

Adevinta: acquiring ECG would scale up operations both in Germany and the UK big time

In Germany, Adevinta's Shpock (short for "shop in your pocket") offers a very similar value proposition as eBay Kleinanzeigen. Both online marketplaces bring primarily private sellers and buyers together. However, eBay Kleinanzeigen is far more popular as traffic data from SimilarWeb shows. Thus, the deal would be a comfortable way for Adevinta to secure a big chunk of the German market for general classifieds. Additionally, with mobile.de, Adevinta would welcome the number one car classifieds company in Germany in its portfolio (autoscout24.de, which is owned by Hellman & Friedman, part of the bidding consortium, ranks second).

Germany: eBay Kleinanzeigen vs. Shpock Source: own illustration based on data from SimilarWeb (LTM per April 2020).

In the UK, the situation is very similar. With Gumtree UK being clearly ahead of Shpock in terms of user engagement, the deal would allow Adevinta to scale up its presence in the UK. As in Germany, the car vertical would come as an additional, valuable item.

Adevinta: huge potential to substantially shape the competitive landscape in Italian car vertical

In Italy, the story gets a totally different spin as Adevinta already owns subito.it, the country's most popular horizontal classifieds site. While automobile.it is, currently, the number three in cars (behind subito.it's car vertical and autoscout24.it, which is owned by Hellman & Friedman), the combination of subito.it and automobile.it will allow for motors listings syndication back and forth between both portals. This cross-listing opportunity results in a totally new value proposition to offer to professional car dealers. As they can be listed on both sites, the amount of leads would see an uptick which translates into faster sales and higher volumes for the dealer and into an interesting monetization opportunity for Adevinta. Therefore, the ECG deal eventually changes the competitive landscape in Italian car classifieds in the medium to long term to the detriment of autoscout24.it because dealers might get convinced by the advantages of the bundled offer.

With regard to antitrust concerns, I am rather optimistic that no material deal changes would be necessary to receive approval. As autoscout24.it would still be a strong number two, competition should not be harmed significantly. For instance, in the French real estate vertical, in 2018, the leading portal seloger.com acquired the number three, logic-immo.com, without any bigger problems.

Italy: Autoscout24 vs. Automobile vs Subito Italy: potential new value proposition for car dealers by Adevinta *Refers to the whole site, i.e., not exclusively to motors vertical. Source: own illustration, data as of May 30, 2020. Source: own illustration.

Prosus: Poland provides no material upside

The situation in Poland is quite different. With olx.pl, Prosus enjoys a huge lead over ECG's gumtree.pl, both in terms of site visits and unique visitors. Therefore, with regard to Poland, the deal does not offer any material upside for Prosus.

Poland: Gumtree vs. OLX Source: own illustration based on data from SimilarWeb (LTM per April 2020).

Prosus & Adevinta: both with massive upside in Mexico

Mexico is a very interesting case since both ECG (vivanuncios.com.mx) and Adevinta (segundamano.mx) own well-positioned portals there. And to spice things up, both platforms are going head-to-head in terms of user engagement and real estate listings. Thus, the deal would help Adevinta consolidate the real estate classifieds market. It will be interesting to see if Mexican authorities will give green light against the background of a dominating real estate portal.

For Prosus, the ECG acquisition would be a significant catalyst for its motors vertical in Mexico. To understand the implications for vendetuauto.com, we need to get familiar with the portal's business model. Actually, vendetuauto.com is part of the Frontier Car Group (FCG), which is majority-owned by Prosus/Naspers since its latest financing round in November 2019.

FCG is offering retail car sellers not just a simple listing but inspects the vehicle in one of their 300+ globally spread inspection centers (also in Mexico). After this inspection step, the seller can choose between (i) engaging in a spot sale to FCG, (ii) a listing, ideally, on a Prosus platform, or (iii) no sale. Under (i), FCG takes the car on its own books in the first place but auctions it to its dealer network; thereafter, the dealer may use a listing to sell the car online.

Consequently, purchasing ECG would open up material strategic options to Prosus to accelerate its footprint in the Mexican car vertical using vivanuncios.com.mx as well-known sales funnel. ECG's strong position in Mexican real estate would be an extra, for which Prosus will surely have meaningful use.

Mexico: Vivanuncios vs. Segundamano Mexico: Vivanuncios vs. Segundamano Source: own illustration based on data from SimilarWeb (LTM per April 2020). Source: own illustration, data as of May 30, 2020.

Prosus: antitrust concerns in South African car vertical

In South Africa, after a successful closing, Prosus would be able to tap significantly into the real estate vertical. In addition, Gumtree RSA comes with an attractive option to corner the car vertical as there would be only one relevant player left (cars.co.za).

However, in March 2020, the South African Competition Tribunal prohibited Naspers/Prosus's acquisition of WeBuyCars (WBC). Although WBC is not a listing platform but rather operates a similar business model as FCG (presented above), these decisions underline that the South African watchdogs have an eye on this market. I, therefore, assume that the chances are relatively high that the ECG deal could undergo some adjustments prior to approval. Obviously, this would limit Prosus's strategic alternatives significantly.

South Africa: Gumtree vs. OLX South Africa: Gumtree vs. OLX Source: own illustration based on data from SimilarWeb (LTM per April 2020). Source: own illustration, data as of May 30, 2020.

Investor takeaway

I want to be very clear: In my personal opinion, both Prosus and Adevinta appear to be excellent long-term owners of ECG. It is absolutely normal that, in a deal of this size, antitrust concerns arise. But, in this case, they are definitely no show-stopper.

One consideration: Adevinta has significantly more exposure to Europe's mature markets, which is also reflected in the low FY17-FY19 revenue CAGR (15%) compared to Prosus Classifieds (43%). Therefore, the deal gives Adevinta the possibility to refuel its growth story which, currently, foresees a medium- to long-term annual top-line growth target between 15% and 20%. In other words, for Adevinta, the deal might be a little more important than for Prosus (if that is even possible).

However, it is too early to draw any conclusion for the long-run. A more in-depth analysis is necessary to understand the potential gains from the ECG deal.

Appendix

The main ECG brands are:

Brand Country Description Horizontal platforms DBA Denmark Number one classifieds site in Denmark for almost all kind of goods Acquired in 2008 2dehands & 2ememain Belgium Number one website for secondhand products Acquired in 2013 eBay Kleinanzeigen Germany Horizontal platform for local classifieds Launched in 2009 Gumtree UK, Australia, Singapore, South Africa, Ireland, Poland Number one classifieds site in the UK, Australia, South Africa, and Singapore Acquired in 2005 Kijiji Canada, Italy Largest classifieds site in Canada focusing on apartments, jobs, and services Launched in 2005 Marktplaats Netherlands Offers both new and secondhand items over a wide range of categories Acquired in 2004 Vivanuncios Mexico Number one classifies site in Mexico across a lot of categories, clear leadership position in real estate Acquired in 2015 Vertical platforms Mobile.de & automobile.it Germany, Italy Mobile.de is the leading marketplace for cars in Germany; automobile.it operates in Italy Acquired in 2004 (mobile.de), launched in 2010 (automobile.it) Motors.co.uk UK A leading marketplace for cars Acquired in 2019 Bilbansen Denmark Number one marketplace for cars Acquired in 2008

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.