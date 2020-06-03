Talking Special Situations With Jeremy Raper

Jeremy Raper of Raper Capital contributes to Seeking Alpha but also is a well-known independent analyst within the small-cap value / special-situations world. He does detailed bottom-up fundamental analysis. What stands out in this interview is his attention to detail and immersion in these company's financials. Often his ideas are event driven or they can be classified as a special situation.

The first idea I ask him about is Aerocap (AER). I think that's a great start because it's one of his ideas that is more tied to the health of the general economy. Is air travel coming back soon? Is this important? He thinks the company will survive fairly negative scenarios. Jeremy gets into the business model and why it's so resilient. He also gets into Airlease (AL) which is a competitor.

Next up is an interesting M&A idea. A type of special situation that I did really well with last year but I'm not as excited about it in 2020. I'd love to be involved in more M&A. This one is very interesting to me. Basic idea is that International FC Stone (INTL) is buying Gain Capital (GAIN) at a ridiculously low price. Jeremy advocates going long both sides because he believes the transaction will surface the value. Either on the INTL side if the deal goes through or on the GAIN side because of a deal break or price bump.

Westshore Terminals (OTCPK:WTSHF) is a coal terminal in Canada that's been run so badly that its primary customer built their own terminal right next to theirs. In 2021 their contract ends and a major part of the terminal's revenue is going to disappear. Because it's a business with high operating leverage, profits are hurt even more. The idea here is to short.

Then we get to NIO (NIO) which is a Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer. The company is burning cash every quarter. There were at least two quarters were it paid employees late. The company has been raising money, to cover losses, by taking out convertibles that are sometimes described as death-spiral financing. To top that, the company is engaged in a complex maneuver where it has injected all of its assets into a Chinese subsidiary but retained all of its debt at the holding company level.

Disclosure: I am/we are short NIO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.