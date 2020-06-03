Market Timing 3x Bull ETFs
Summary
Specter/FF5 makes a strong argument that equity markets can be timed.
The market timing logic exposes potentially serious technical flaws in the structure of these products, resulting in absurdly large returns.
It is unlikely that comparable strategies are not already in use.
Market Timing
Many investors, academics, and financial professionals believe it is impossible to time the market. Other investors, notably active traders, believe strongly in it. Thus, whether market timing is possible is a matter of