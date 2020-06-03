The global corn production in 2021 will be 1.19 billion metric tons, up from 1.11 billion metric tons with the US expected to produce 406.3 million metric tons.

After announcing full year net-earnings totaling to $493 million in 2019, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) struggled to replicate similar results in its Q1 2020 results. The company decreased its net earnings from $90 million in Q1 2019 by 30% to $63 million in Q1 2020. There was, however, an increase in EBITDA by 4.32% from $301 million to $314 million. Adjusted EBITDA also increased from $305 million to $318 million (+4.26%). This increase shows improved financial operating performance by the company in spite of the ravaging COVID-19.

The operational success of CF in the first quarter was as a result of efficiency in the supply chain of fertilizer, especially in North America. The agro-chemical giant believes that there was favorable weather that supported the application of fertilizer in 2020 as compared to 2019.

However, this quarter saw the stock price hit a five-year low, when it closed at $21.14 on March 18, 2020 (a decline of 61.17% from a high of $54.44). Analysts from CFRA recently downgraded the stock to sell. It is still important to consider acute measures that governments would take to contain the coronavirus pandemic that could hamper CF's efficiency. Even before the dust settles, the recent unrest in the US, and reports that China had halted purchase of agricultural products such as pork and soybeans are of worrying concern. There is also uncertainty in the international market for nitrogen products that may affect global supply and demand of fertilizers.

Thesis

In spite of the apparent global disruption in delivery of company products, indebtedness as a result of slow operations and global competition from fertilizer producers, CF can still rely on its capacity expansion drive, robust nitrogen fertilizer business and favorable prospects of corn/ethanol that will steer demand.

Capacity Expansion Drive

By the end of Q4 2019, CF had increased its production capacity by more than 25%, after completion of its expansion project at Donaldsonville, Louisiana. This US-based nitrogen plant is the largest in the world. Expansion projects had begun in 2016 at a cost of $5.2 billion. The other plant included in this drive is the ammonia and granular urea in Port Neal, Iowa. In February of the same year, CF executed a strategic venture with CHS Inc. (CHSCN). Through this deal, CHS Inc. purchased at market prices (from CF) about "1.1 million tons of granular urea and 580,000 tons of urea-ammonium nitrate (UAN)."

The most profound investment was made in July 31, 2015 when CF completed the remaining 50% equity investment of GrowHow UK Group Limited at a cost of $570 million. The latter re-branded to CF Fertilisers UK Group Limited. This acquisition saw the stock price hit an all time high price of $68.92. A study done in Sheffield (UK) in March 2020, revealed that an additional 15% of the city could be converted into community gardens or allotments. If 100% of this land is used in growing food, then about 709,000 people would be fed annually. This target represents 122% of the entire population in Sheffield alone.

CF Industries invested $2 billion in 2016 in the expansion of its Nitrogen complex at Port Neal. By the end of 2018, production of nitrogen-based fertilizers grew by 20% as compared to 2017.

The production capacity of this Iowa-based plant as at 2019 included 110,000 tons of ammonia (gross), 800,000 tons of UAN and 1.35 million tons of Urea. The plant's production was 3rd best in capacity as compared to the 10 facilities dealing in the manufacture of nitrogen. The company aims to increase production so as to meet increasing demand of fertilizers after agricultural production resumes, especially of corn.

The EU and organic farming

In its results earnings transcript for Q1 2020, Bert Frost, CF's SVP of sales and market development was optimistic about the growth of the European agricultural market. The Biodiversity Strategy released on May 2020 predicted that by the year 2030, a quarter of agricultural land in the EU will be cultivated under organic farming. By the same period, 30% of all the land in EU will be placed under protection from the current 26%. When compared to conventional farms, organic farms create additional 10%-20% more job opportunities per hectare. While this move may appear to signal a reduction in the use of synthetic fertilizers, it will boost the use of organic fertilizers such as urea that contain high amounts of nitrogen.

Low fertilizer prices

The recent crash in energy prices as a result of COVID-19 has led to reduced prices of fertilizers. In the month of May 2020, prices were range-bound, between $1 and $2. The average price for MAP was $434 per ton, while urea stood at $387/ton. In turn, 10-34-0 traded at $469/ton, UAN28 was $237/ton and finally UAN32 fell to $280/ton. DAP's price decreased by $1 to $490/ton, potash fell from $370/ton to $367 (-$3) and anhydrous decreased from $492/ton to $490.

Corn and Ethanol Production

Despite the fact that analysts are pessimistic about the rebounding of the prices of nitrogen fertilizers, it is important to consider the recovery of crude oil. A significant increase in crude imports by end of May 2020 has fueled a subsequent rise in inventories to 7.9 million. July deliveries for Brent futures rose by 0.4% to trade at $34.87 a barrel while WTI increased to $32.98 (+0.5%). Further ease of restrictions will increase movement, leading to a decrease in oil inventories worldwide.

The week ending May 22, 2020 saw a rise in US ethanol production by 8%. Average daily production rose by 9.2% in the same period from 663,000 barrels/day to 724,000 barrels/day. Corn being a source of ethanol especially in North America is also set to increase significantly in the FY 2020-2021. Ethanol producers alone consume at least 40% of the entire corn produced in North America alone.

USDA forecasts that the global corn production in 2021 will be 1.19 billion metric tons, up from 1.11 billion metric tons in the marketing year 2019/2020. The US is expected to produce 406.3 million metric tons in 2021 (an increase of 17.06%) from 347.1 million metric tons in 2019/2020. The total amount of domestic stockpiles will also rise to 84.3 million metric tons, up from 53.3 million metric tons.

US-China Phase One Trade Deal

In the implementation of the phase-one trade deal, China is expected to import 7.9 million metric tons of corn from the US in the 2020/21 marketing year. This event will be integral in pushing corn as well as fertilizer prices. The USDA further predicts that the price of a bushel of corn would trade at $3.50 by the end of Q4 2020. Currently, a bushel of corn is $3.2575. The price of corn could exceed $4 in the beginning of 2021.

Increase of the corn price above the USDA's mark will be as a result of increased ethanol demand, corn importation by China and the rising prices of crude oil. These factors coupled with the strengthening status of the US dollar as a safe haven will increase corn prices by more than 20% in the marketing year 2020/2021.

In regard to the corn feed use, the USDA predicts that residual/feed use of corn is also expected to grow to 6.050 billion bushels in the marketing year 2020/2021 for grain consuming animal units (GCAU). This amount represents an increase of 6.14% (or 350 million bushels) from 5.7 billion in 2021.

The federal laws mandating the utilization of renewable fuels means that an increase in corn prices will subsequently increase fertilizer prices. This fact will help in increasing the stock price of CF Industries.

Global Market trends of Specialty Fertilizers

After incurring a net loss of $203 million in its Q1 2020 financial results, The Mosaic Company (MOS) still recorded higher sales in sale of Potash and phosphate fertilizers in the US. The phosphate market is scheduled to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% on a projected market size of 58.9 million metric tons. The success by MOS in the sale of phosphate fertilizers was as a result of the readjusted CAGR of 1.4% in the US.

In the forecast period 2020-2027, the global market for specialty fertilizers is anticipated to advance at a CAGR of 7.1%. By 2027, this market in the US will be worth $41.8 billion. Factors to support this market include: increased application in advanced farm technology and demand for high-efficiency fertilizers. Additionally, the adoption of precision agriculture will ensure accuracy in estimating application of inputs against a desired level of output.

Insider Trading

On May 26, 2020, 2000 shares were sold by CF Director; David Hopkins. At the time the shares traded at $29.34 with the entire transaction worth $58,740. There was a minimal effect to the stock price as it slumped 0.6% to close at $29.16 on the same day.

India's Proposal on Agro-chemicals

We are also monitoring the proposal of India's Agricultural Ministry to ban 27 pesticides as it seeks to sanitize the country's agro-chemical sector. In the Q1 2020 earnings transcript, India and Brazil were cited as key destinations for urea imports. Additionally, CF Industries is awaiting the results for a second tender for urea issued in 2020 by the Indian government. The ban on the pesticides may adversely affect the tender results since CF is a major stakeholder in the country's agro-chemical sector.

Conclusion

The future is bright for the fertilizer industry owing to recovery of the agricultural sector expected after easing of restrictions due to COVID-19. The operational success of CF in the first quarter was as a result of efficiency in the supply chain of fertilizer, especially in North America. Global corn production in 2021 is expected to rise to 1.19 billion metric tons, up from 1.11 billion metric tons in the marketing year 2019/2020. To meet the rising global demand for fertilizer, CF increased its production capacity by more than 25%, after completion of its expansion project at Donaldsonville, Louisiana. The phosphate market is scheduled to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% while specialty fertilizers advance at a CAGR of 7.1%. These factors are crucial in supporting a bullish long-term view on CF Industries.

