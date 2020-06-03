I think the dividend is very safe here, and income-oriented investors would be wise to look at this name as a source of sustainable cash flow.

Since writing my bearish piece on Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (LPX), the shares are down about 17%, against a loss of about 1% for the S&P 500. This nicely mirrors the 29% gain on my earlier bullish trade with this name. Note that my gains on both the upside and the downside were primarily a function of valuation. I think the case of Louisiana-Pacific (hereafter “LP”) demonstrate strong evidence that the price paid for a series of future cash flows is one of the most important determinants of investor returns.

In this piece, I’ll take another look at the company to see if it’s worthwhile buying at current prices or not. The plot has thickened for me somewhat, because the short puts I recommended selling earlier have been exercised at a net price $23.20. I now need to decide whether I should stay long the shares or not. For those who can stand neither the suspense, nor my writing, I’ll leap right to the point. I think this is a fine company that will survive the current crisis, and I think the dividend is very well covered. That said, I think the shares are fairly priced at the moment, so I can't recommend buying at the moment. For those like me who own shares, I recommend selling covered calls. For those new to the trade, I recommend short put options. For my part, I'll be writing covered calls and will be selling the puts outlined below.

Financial Update

In spite of the fact that sales have been quite volatile, the company has managed to grow sales at a CAGR of about 1.5% since 2013. This volatility is largely a function in the change of the OSB price, which was particularly pronounced in 2019. The most recent full year saw a $518 million (18%) decrease in sales, driven largely by a $416 million drop in OSB prices and shipments across North America. Adding to the company’s woes in 2019 was a $92 million pre-tax impairment charge. An investor in this company should be aware of the fact that demand for LP’s products is largely driven by demand from new home construction in the United States, and that demand is quite cyclical.

Things seem to have picked up somewhat in the first quarter of 2020 relative to the same period a year ago. Sales were about .5% higher, while net income grew at an eye watering 22%. In my view, this result drives home the inherent volatility in this business.

Dividend Sustainability

Of primary concern to investors, obviously, is the sustainability of the dividend. In my view, whether the shares rise in price or fall is largely a direct consequence of dividend sustainability. In order to work out whether the dividend is safe at the moment, I’m going to compare the company’s financial obligations to its current resources. In the following table, I’ve compiled the size and timing of various obligations the company faces over the next several years. Note that for Capital Expenditure, I’m using the half way mark for the company’s latest 10-K stated estimates of CAPEX. The future capital expenditures are the average of the past five years.

Source: Latest 10-K

Against these obligations, the company has about $488 million in cash. This means that the company has sufficient resources to cover the next three years of estimated outflows. In my view, this suggests that the dividend is currently quite safe.

Source: Company filings

In sum, I think this is a volatile business with a dividend that is quite sustainable at the current rate. In my view, this is a great company to own at the right price.

The Stock

The words “at the right price” are critically important in my view. An investor’s return is largely a function of the price paid for a series of future cash flows. For that reason, I need to spend some time writing about the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying firm. While I think the dividend is sustainable, I think the investors overall return is largely a function of the price paid. For that reason, I want to be very careful to not overpay for a stream of future cash flows, as doing so would lead to inevitable loss in my estimation.

I judge whether investors are currently being asked to overpay or not in a few ways. Most simply, I look at the ratio of stock price to some measure of economic value like earnings, free cash flow, and the like. In particular, I want to find a stock that is trading at a discount relative to both its own history and the overall market. On that basis, it could be said that LP has been both more expensive and less expensive on a price to free cash flow basis, per the following.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

In addition, I want to try to work out what the market is currently assuming about the future of a given company. In order to do this, I employ the methodology described by Professor Stephen Penman in his book “Accounting for Value.” In this book, Penman describes how an investor can isolate the “g” (growth) variable in a standard finance formula in order to work out what the market must be assuming about a given company’s future. At the moment it seems that the market is forecasting a long term growth rate of ~6% for LP. In my view, this is a relatively optimistic forecast.

In a nutshell, I’d say that the shares are fully priced at the moment and if investors buy now, they should be prepared for some short term price volatility. That said, it seems that people who know this business intimately are willing to put their own capital to work near current prices

Insider Activity

I’ve written it so many times on this forum that I’ve lost count. Namely, the idea that not all investors are created equal. It seems such an obvious notion that it’s almost embarrassing writing it, but I think the point needs to be made repeatedly. When it comes to making an obvious point repeatedly, I’m your man.

Anyway, I think some investors are better at this because they have the right temperament for this sort of activity. Some people are better at this because they have access to legions of analysts. Some people are generally better at buying and selling a particular company because they happen to work at that company, and they therefore know more about it than any Wall Street analyst ever will. I think whenever investors can gain insight into the buying and selling patterns of such people, they should at least take note.

With all of that in mind, I’d point out that two insiders (Stephen Macadam and William Southern by name) have very recently put their own capital to work by buying shares. Specifically, this past November, Southern purchased 3,745 shares for just under $110,000. Macadam made two purchases in February and again in May of this year. In February, he spent just under $99,000 to acquire 3,600 shares, and then spent another $105,000 to buy 5,000 shares. In my view, insider buys aren’t sufficient to offer proof of anything, but I think when the people who know this business best buy it, the rest of us should at least take note.

Options As Alternative

In my previous article on this company, I recommended selling the shares, and also selling May 2020 puts with a strike of $24. Taking the premium received into account, my net purchase price here is $23.20. As a result of this, I’m now the proud owner of 500 shares of Louisiana Pacific, and I need to work out what to do with them, given what I’ve concluded so far. I think the shares are slightly overpriced, and I think the dividend is very safe at the moment. This suggests to me that writing covered calls against my shares makes sense. In particular, I am going to be selling the November calls with a strike of $30 against my holdings here. These are currently bid-asked at $1.30-$1.70, so I’m expecting to increase my whiskey acquisition fund by ~$650. Like my short put “win-win” trades, I’m comfortable with either outcome with this particular covered call strategy. If the shares remain below $30, I’ll pocket an added 5.6% yield over the next six months. If I’m "taken out" at $30, I’ll console myself with a 35% total return on the trade.

For those coming to this name for the first time, I don’t recommend buying at current prices, but I obviously consider there to be value here. I think the best approach for people who are comfortable owning these shares, but not at current prices, I would recommend selling the November put with a strike of $17. These are currently bid-asked at $1-$1.30. If the shares remain above $17, the investor simply pockets the premium. If the shares fall below $17, the investor will be obliged to buy, but will do so at a net price ~34% below the current level. Holding all else constant, that price works out to a divided yield of ~3.6%. Thus, I consider the short put to be a “win-win” trade, as either outcome presents a decent result in my view.

I hope that you’re hopefully somewhat excited by the idea of short puts, dear reader, because I'm about to absolutely destroy the mood. Investing, like life, involves making choices among a host of imperfect trade-offs. There is no "risk-free" option, and short puts are no different in this regard. We do our best to navigate the world by exchanging one pair of risk-reward trade-offs for another. For example, holding cash presents the risk of erosion of purchasing power via inflation and the reward of preserving capital at times of extreme volatility. The risk-reward trade-off of buying shares should be self-evident in early 2020.

I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices.

Puts are distinct from stocks in that some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock; they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income and will, therefore, be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. These people don't want to own the underlying security. I tell myself that I'm too “risk averse” to sell puts on anything other than companies I'm willing to buy at prices I'm willing to pay. That’s what I tell myself. The reality is that I’m a coward. Anyway, being exercised on LP wasn’t a hardship for me that it might have been for many other put writers. My advice is that if you are considering this strategy, you would be wise to only ever write puts on companies you'd be happy to own.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

I'll conclude this short discussion of risks by delving into the specifics of this recommended trade. An investor can choose to buy LP today at a price of ~$24.15. Alternatively, they can generate a credit for their accounts immediately by selling put options that oblige them - under the worst possible circumstance - to buy the shares at a net price 34% below today's level. Buying the same asset for a ⅓ discount is the definition of lower risk in my view.

Conclusion

I think this is a fine, but somewhat cyclical company. In my view, the dividend is safe, and the company has sufficent liquidity to weather the current storm for several years. That said, the shares are overpriced in my estimation. Given that I own some of these shares now, I will be writing covered calls against them, and I would recommend a similar strategy for other owners, because I think the balance of probability suggests that shares will drop in price from current levels. For people who have not yet traded on this name, I recommend the short puts described above, as these represent a win-win trade in my view. I think the insider buys offer us a clue that the underlying business shows some signs of improvement, which I like a great deal. I won’t add to my current stock position here, but will be selling some of the November puts with a strike of $17.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LPX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own 500 shares of the company, and will be selling 5 more of the puts mentioned in this article. In addition, I'll be writing 5 of the covered calls mentioned here also.