U.S. Dollar Continues To Fall In Value

The United States seems to be losing political support internationally and a more isolated US is being reflected in world financial markets.

Other markets besides the foreign exchange market give off indications that some international money brought to the "safe-haven" US markets are now reversing direction.

The value of the US dollar continues to decline in world markets for the sixth straight day as analysts talk about a shift is risk assessment throughout the world.

Yesterday, I expressed some concern over the declining value of the US dollar.

On Friday, May 22 at the close of the day it took $1.0900 to purchase one Euro. The US Dollar Index was at 99.77.

My concern was that the value of the US dollar declined all week.

On Monday, it took $1.1165 to acquire one Euro, representing a decline of 2.4 percent. The US Dollar Index ended the day at 97.69, representing a 2.1 percent decline.

Tuesday morning, the dollar price of the Euro was around $1.1230 and the US Dollar Index was around 97.38.

The decline in the value of the dollar seems to be continuing.

Economic Recovery In the World Is Picking Up

The first response to this is that the world economy is picking up.

For example, Michael Mackenzie writes in the Financial Times,

Reasons for the dollar’s loss of altitude are varied, but the key driver is a sense that the reopening of virus-hit economies paves the way for a broader recovery in risk sentiment.”

The pickup in economic activity around the globe is making investors feel better about other economies throughout the world and people are responding by moving money back into higher risk areas.

But, is the world really picking up.

Here in the United States people are talking about a longer time to recovery with lots of businesses never opening again and lingering unemployment where workers will not go back into the same jobs they had and may have to retrain or even move to get employment.

And, the pictures we get of the world is much the same. Europe is facing a long, tough recovery with Germany not doing very well at all. China is not breaking out of its dreary performance soon and is struggling with the future. Argentina is in the midst of a debt crisis. Brazil is in the middle of a political crisis, And, economic leadership seems to be vacant about everywhere one looks.

I am not as optimistic about the economic recovery... in the United States as well as in the rest of the world… as some others are.

Money Seems To Be Moving

But, money seems to be moving.

As Mr. Mackenzie remarks,

Selling pressure on the US dollar is gaining momentum, reflecting a broader global rebound in other currencies, commodity prices and equities beyond Wall Street.”

The important thing to me in what Mr. Mackenzie has written is that there is “selling pressure on the US dollar.”

This is a reversal of what has been the case for the last few months… and, as a matter of fact… for the last few years.

The question is, why is the money moving? I don’t think that the money is moving because economic growth around the world is going to be relatively stronger than it will be for the United States.

And, if anyone has had the confidence of the world’s financial markets it has been Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. And, this confidence in Mr. Powell and the Federal Reserve has lasted up to the present time.

Are The Times Changing!

The question that needs to be answered now is about whether or not the times are changing.

Not only does the value of the US dollar seem to be weakening, but the timing of this seems to be closely connected with two other financial market movements.

First, as Colby Smith reports in the Financial Times:

The difference between the yields on five-year and 30-year Treasuries widened to almost 118 basis points on Tuesday, the highest at any point since 2017….”

Something is happening.

The rise has come almost entirely in the 30-year yield, where foreign money had been resting: Apparently, the aggregate flow of money into the US bond market has reversed itself and is now flowing out of the longer-term market.

Second, Michael Mackenzie in the article cited above indicates how in recent days “global equities have been closing the gap in the S&P.” He contends that this reflects the “shift in risk assessment.”

Shift In Political Sentiment

The one thing that only a few commentators have written about is that a change has occurred in political sentiment.

There are three reasons to think this might be the case. First, the recent market moves have all taken place in the United States since the political protests and resulting disorder began after the events taking place in Minnesota.

Second, the fact that the protests and disorder have been seen worldwide leads one to believe that the current situation is not being ignored by the international investment community.

Third, as Steven Erlanger writes in the New York Times,

With American cities burning and the coronavirus still raging, killing more people than in any other country, President Trump also has growing problems overseas. He has never before been so isolated and ignored, even mocked.”

Concern

The fallout from all this is that the investors may have lost confidence in the ability of the US government to maintain the position of the US dollar. Up to now, investors had confidence that Mr. Powell and the Federal Reserve could maintain confidence. Maybe that time had ended.

We need to keep an eye on the value of the dollar and see where the market takes us.

