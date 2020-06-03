Provision expense will likely normalize in the second quarter, but there is a chance that the high exposure to COVID-19 sensitive industries will lead to a negative surprise.

Earnings of Valley National Bancorp (VLY) more than doubled on a linked-quarter basis to $0.21 in the first quarter. Earnings for the full year will likely be higher than last year due to cost synergies following the system conversion of Oritani Financial. VLY has already achieved some expense savings in the first quarter following the system conversion, and the management expects to achieve the rest in the second quarter. Moreover, VLY's participation in the Paycheck Protection Program will increase earnings. Meanwhile, the provision expense will likely return to a normal level in the remainder of this year. Overall, I'm expecting earnings per share to grow by 11% year-over-year to $0.97 in 2020. VLY's significant exposure to high-risk industries has increased the chances of a negative earnings surprise this year. The December 2020 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price; however, I'm adopting a neutral rating on the stock due to the risks and uncertainties.

First Quarter's System Conversion to Lead to Cost Synergies

I'm expecting non-interest expenses to decline in 2020 over 2019, partly due to cost synergies. VLY acquired Oritani Financial, the holding company of Oritani Bank that had assets of around $4 billion, in December 2019, according to a press release. As mentioned in the first quarter's conference call, VLY completed the system conversion of Oritani Financial in the first quarter. The conversion resulted in reducing Oritani's salary expense by around 54% in the first quarter, according to the management. As mentioned in the conference call, the cost savings achieved in the first quarter were 70% of management's total expected cost savings, with the remaining cost savings likely to be realized in the second quarter. Moreover, VLY closed nine branches in March to reduce network redundancy. The reduction in the branch network will lower occupancy costs in the second quarter.

On the other hand, COVID-19 related expenses will push up non-interest expenses. As mentioned in the conference call, VLY is giving COVID-19 related special bonuses to employees, which amounted to $1.8 million in the first quarter. Additionally, VLY is spending on laptops and other hardware to transition to remote working, as mentioned in the conference call. Considering these factors, I'm expecting non-interest expenses to dip by 4% sequentially in the second quarter. For the full year, I'm expecting the expenses to decrease by 4% year-over-year.

Deposit Repricing, Paycheck Protection Program to Support Net Interest Income

The 150bps federal funds rate cuts in March will likely squeeze the net interest margin, NIM, in the second quarter. VLY's NIM is quite rate-sensitive, as can be gauged from the results of a simulation conducted by the management. The results show that a 100bps rate cut can reduce net interest income by 5.3% over twelve months, provided the balance sheet remains static. The table below from the first quarter's 10-Q filing shows the results of the simulation.

In reality, the balance sheet will not remain static; therefore, the impact of the rate cuts on NIM will be less severe than what the results imply. As mentioned in the first quarter's investor presentation, around $8.4 billion worth of expensive certificates of deposits, brokered time deposits, and borrowings will mature in the remainder of the year, representing around 29% of total deposits. I'm expecting the maturing certificates of deposits, CDs, to get rolled into cheaper CDs or to get rotated out of CD accounts into lower-costing non-interest and transaction accounts. Considering these factors, I'm expecting NIM to decline by 9bps in the second quarter. Mostly due to the rise in NIM in the first quarter, I'm expecting the full-year NIM to increase by 6bps over 2019, which will boost net interest income.

I'm expecting loan growth to also boost net interest income this year. Loan growth will likely accelerate in the second quarter due to VLY's participation in the Paycheck Protection Program, PPP. As mentioned in the conference call, VLY has funded $1.6 billion worth of loans under PPP, which is quite a large amount compared to VLY's asset size. I'm expecting a majority of the PPP loans to get forgiven in the third quarter, which will reduce loan balances. Apart from PPP, there is little opportunity for loan growth because the COVID-19 related economic slowdown will limit new loan origination. Overall, I'm expecting loans to increase by 6% in the second quarter and then decline by 4.8% in the third quarter, on a linked-quarter basis. Further, I'm expecting VLY to end the year with loans of $30.8 billion, up 4% from the end of 2019. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

Provision Expense Likely to Normalize

VLY's provision expense jumped to $35 million in the first quarter from $5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. VLY used a blend of economic scenarios with varying degrees of severity to determine the provisions for loan losses. The assumptions under the blended scenario included a GDP contraction of 24% in the second quarter and a double-digit unemployment rate for the next few quarters. I believe that the assumptions are severe enough given the current economic environment; hence, I believe that another big adjustment to loan loss reserves will not be needed. Therefore, I'm expecting provision expense to normalize in the remainder of the year. For the full year, I'm expecting provision expense of $65 million, or 21bps of total loans, up from 8bps of total loans in 2019.

VLY has high exposure to industries that are sensitive to COVID-19, including hotels, restaurants, and retail trade. As mentioned in the presentation, primary and secondary exposure to high-impact industries made up 15.7% of total loans as of March 31, 2020. If the economy worsens any further, then the exposure can lead to a magnified impact on provision expense. As a result, the exposure poses risks to VLY's earnings.

Expecting Earnings per Share to Increase by 11%

The cost synergies and loan growth will likely push up earnings this year. I'm expecting earnings per share to increase by 11% year-over-year to $0.97 in 2020. The following table shows my estimates for income statement items.

Due to the exposure to high-impact loan segments, there is a chance of a negative earnings surprise. The protests and rising unrest throughout the nation also pose a risk because if they reach a level where they start impacting the economy, then earnings can take a hit. Moreover, the duration of PPP loans is unknown, which increases the chance that actual PPP fees booked this year will miss estimates. VLY will book the unamortized PPP fees at the time of loan forgiveness; therefore, the amount of fees booked this year will depend on the number of loans forgiven during 2020. These uncertainties have increased VLY's riskiness.

Risks Counter High Price Upside

I'm using the historical price-to-tangible-book-value per share multiple, P/TB, to value VLY. The company has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.72 in the past, as shown in the table below.

Multiplying the P/TB ratio with the forecast tangible book value per share of $7.2 gives a target price of $12.3 for December 2020. This price target implies a 54% upside from VLY's June 2 closing price. The table below shows the sensitivity of the target price to different levels of the P/TB ratio. The base case is in the shaded column.

Apart from the high price upside, VLY is also offering a decent dividend yield of 5.5%, provided the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.11 per share in the remainder of 2020. As mentioned above, the uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, and the rising unrest in the country have increased VLY's riskiness. In my opinion, the risks cancel out the attractive valuation and dividend yield; hence, I'm adopting a neutral rating on VLY.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and risk tolerance before investing in the stock(s) mentioned.