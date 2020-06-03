The recent price drop and increase in yield present an opportunity to buy into IRM at an attractive price, with strong potential for total returns in the double digits.

Investment Thesis

Keeping with my recent emphasis on downtrodden REITs, I believe Iron Mountain (IRM) is an excellent company with solid long-term potential. The company's main business remains steady and cash-generative while a strong emphasis on newer, fast-growing areas - notably data centers - leaves it in a great position for the future. Yielding almost 10% with ample liquidity and a stable long-term outlook, Iron Mountain should be a good addition to any long-term portfolio.

Company Background

Founded in 1951, Iron Mountain operates facilities that provide information, data, and asset storage in over fifty countries around the world. Essentially, the company provides a safe place to hold necessary information, either digitally or physically, until it can be securely destroyed/shredded. As the clear leader in the business, IRM boasts a client list of over 225,000 customers, including 95% of the Fortune 1000. For FY 2019, it posted ~$4.3 billion in revenues.

The company operates through three segments:

Global Records and Information Management ("RIM"): consists of physical record storage, backup computer storage, document conversion (physical to digital), secure shredding, and consumer storage

Global Data Center: provides enterprise-scale data center facilities to protect assets and support customers' IT infrastructure

Corporate and Other: includes adjacent businesses such as safe storage/transportation for physical and digital entertainment media as well as expert fine art handling, storage, and installation services

Steady Core Business

IRM's core records management business contributes far and away the greatest portion of revenues and profits.

In fact, the higher margins associated with storage as opposed to services means the company derives 83% of its profits from the former compared to only 64% of revenues.

The core storage business has continued to steadily grow by adapting to existing customer needs, expanding to new geographies, and, conscientiously, managing revenues.

This steady growth has contributed to steadily increasing operating cash flow. Operating cash flow has increased from $724.3 million in 2017 to $966.7 million in 2019 and, most recently, $125.4 million in Q1 2020, a 7% YoY increase.

In Q1, the main storage business experienced 3% organic growth. Despite a drop in new boxes inbounded in April and the potential for this to continue, I am unworried as around 97% of revenue for this division comes from boxes inbounded in previous years. Even in the case of prolonged lower volumes, the division should remain stable. Additionally, over 50% of boxes remain in storage for over 15 years, which provides the company with a solid and stable source of recurring revenue and cash flow. Looking forward, the stable, cash-generative storage base should be an excellent platform from which to expand.

From the graph above, it is clear that, on the whole, storage is a steady business and has held up well despite people proclaiming the death of paper storage. The substantial increase in Q1 total volume comes from the company's February acquisition of OSG Records Management, which added around 18 million cubic feet. Small, tuck-in acquisitions such as this exemplify the benefits of the company's large business base and consistent cash flow. With ~1,480 buildings in six continents, acquiring smaller storage providers and integrating them into IRM's existing operations is a relatively simple yet effective growth strategy.

It is also worth mentioning that the company can speak to a customer retention rate of ~98%. I believe this embeddedness in the customer's operations, as well as its unmatched scale, will allow the core storage business to maintain its steady results and continue to provide substantial cash flow.

Project Summit

Project Summit is a recent management plan enacted to streamline operations, improve profitability, and, eventually, contribute to deleveraging. So far, the results have been extremely impressive, resulting in increased target benefits. Going into Q1 2020, the goals for the program were annual benefits of $200 million to adjusted EBITDA by YE 2021 on program costs of ~$240 million. Now, the outlook has improved to a $375 million annual benefit to adjusted EBITDA on costs of ~$450 million.

For a company with ~$1.4 billion in FY 2019 adjusted EBITDA, a $375 million annual tailwind arriving, hopefully, at the end of next year is extremely noteworthy. This program, beyond the financial impact, also speaks to the competency of management and their ability to maximize value.

Customer Relationships and Operational Versatility

Over several decades of doing business, IRM has assembled an unmatched customer list of companies across the globe. Excellent customer care combined with the repeat nature of the business has solidified the relationships over the years and resulted in a 98% retention rate, as mentioned above. This customer dynamic enables the company to effectively cross-sell its existing products and ingrain its storage/services into customers' operations even more.

Beyond cross-selling, this relationship frequently results in customers coming to IRM for solutions to their needs. COVID-19, for example, has created much different needs than usual from its customers, yet the company has quickly adapted and managed to create new revenue streams as well as reinforce the tight customer bond. Specifically, three services have sprung up to meet the companies changing needs:

Image on Demand: In response to increased need for secure information sharing by remote workforces, IRM stores digitally-protected information and shares it on-demand with necessary people, creating a more efficient WFH platform. Storage and Logistics: With ~16% of IRM's revenues coming from healthcare companies, there was a marked increase in the need for PPE storage and transportation. IRM met this need by effectively transitioning into a logistics company, inbounding pallets of PPE, storing it, and distributing it as necessary. InSight Essentials: With government workers forced to WFH despite an exploding number of claims for various reasons, IRM set up a secure cloud repository to scan documents, record claims, share the information, then store/destroy what is necessary.

All of this speaks to an effective management team and an operating flexibility not easily come by. The quickness to adapt to circumstances, fill a customer's need, and create a new revenue stream speaks to a versatility that I like to see, especially in a rapidly-changing world.

Growing Data Center Business

Iron Mountain operates fourteen data centers with over 3.5 million square feet and 120.6 MW leasable capacity. Currently, 89.8% of the total capacity is leased, showing a 260 basis point improvement YoY. Further demonstrating the strength of customer relationships, churn has dropped to an all-time low of 0.5%. Although data centers, currently, contribute only 6% of revenues, they hold the highest margins of any business and are growing at the fastest rate. Management expects the business to contribute 10% of adjusted EBITDA by YE 2020, and I expect this may even accelerate due to the increased demand driven by coronavirus.

For Q1 2020, IRM reported 9.9% organic revenue growth in data centers, as well as 19% growth in segment adjusted EBITDA, driven by a 360 basis point margin improvement to 45.9%. Leasing activity picked up in the period, and IRM signed 6.4 MW of new leases, on pace to beat the FY goal of 15-20 MW.

In addition to strong growth in its existing data center business, IRM has quite a large pipeline for development, larger even than some data center pure plays. By this time next year, an additional 22.8 MW should be fully operational and a further 213.8 MW is, currently, held for development. In comparison, CyrusOne (CONE), currently, holds a pipeline of only 88 MW.

The construction timeline for IRM's projects has remained consistent throughout slight delays caused by COVID-19. Given the high capacity utilization and accelerating leasing activity, there is some potential for a supply constraint in the future if delays persist. However, I foresee no more difficulties given most of the delays likely occurred during the peak lockdown, which occurred prior to the May 7 earnings call.

Without sacrificing any part of its core business, the company has prioritized shifting the business mix towards higher-growth, higher-margin areas in recent years. This action is reflected by increasing revenue growth rates and expanding adjusted EBITDA margins.

This emphasis on high-growth areas considered alongside IRM's recent display of versatility leaves me optimistic about the long-term capabilities of the company.

Select Financials, The Dividend, and The Balance Sheet

Q1 total revenue grew 1.4% (3.2% on constant-currency) to $1.1 billion. Breaking it down into segments, Global RIM remained steady with 0.6% revenue growth and 7% adjusted EBITDA growth, as well as margin improvement to the tune of 230 basis points. (Data center results are discussed in the section above.) Corporate and Other revenues contracted 2.2%, but adjusted EBITDA for the segment grew 11%. EBITDA grew due to some realization of the benefits of Project Summit, but lower service activity in fine arts and entertainment media were reflected by the decrease in revenue. Many fine arts services for IRM were deemed non-essential and remained closed during the lockdown, which likely impacted the latter portion of the quarter substantially. Looking forward, adjacent businesses represent a growing area for IRM, and the current quarterly weakness does not represent the long-term potential.

FFO grew 31.2% YoY. Driven by higher adjusted EBITDA margins and the realization of some early Project Summit benefits, AFFO grew 19.6% YoY to $231.2 million. Of that, IRM paid out $181.3 million in dividends for a payout ratio of ~78%. As AFFO grows with the rolling benefits of Project Summit, the payout ratio should slide to management's target of mid-60%. Even in the event of extended business weakness caused by COVID-19, the dividend should be sustained. On the earnings slide discussing capital allocation, the first bullet point is dividend maintenance, which I think is representative of the company's commitment to shareholders in this regard. Furthermore, when prompted specifically about the company's dividend policy, CEO Bill Meaney remarked:

Well, I think we're blessed by being kind of an industry one. So we're a specialized REIT and our operations are still running strongly. We - although service has been impacted as Barry said 40% to 50% that's on 20% of our profits or 40% of our sales. So whilst it's impactful it's not a threat to our liquidity. So for our - from our standpoint, there isn't a liquidity reason that we would have to adjust our dividend.

IRM is, currently, yielding over 9%, and it will likely continue to pay its dividend through a number of possible scenarios that occur this year.

Moving onto liquidity, IRM held $153 million in cash as of Q1 end and, combined with its existing revolver, had $1.2 billion in total liquidity. 2020 CapEx was reduced by $110 million, net of a $75 million increase in investment for the Frankfurt data center, which I think, again, speaks to management's emphasis on higher-growth areas. Looking at it broadly, even if service activity remains at 65% less than normal through 2021, liquidity will not be an issue.

IRM does hold relatively high levels of debt and operating lease liabilities, but the strong cash generation easily covers the costs. Interest coverage comes in at 3.4x, and fixed charges are covered by 2.2x. Additionally, the company is in no danger of violating its debt covenants, and with leverage expected to be flattish on the year, IRM is in no imminent danger.

One suspicious item worth noting is the very large amount of goodwill on the balance sheet. As of Q1 end, there was ~$4.3 billion in goodwill assets, which gives the company potentially large liabilities in the future if the carrying value significantly decreases. However, after reading through management's discussion of the line item, I am slightly less suspicious. The frequent small acquisitions all add goodwill from the added value of their existing employee base, which goes unrecognized, and the extended reach of their operations, which also goes unrecognized. On top of that, the existing storage segment's employees are unrecognized as well as the entire global market opportunity of various services. Add it all up and you get a carrying value of the business that is substantially higher than the reported fair value.

With regard to the specific amount, management seems conscientious about its reporting of the value. Goodwill related to fine arts was written down $23 million, more than half its value, in Q1 due to the service declines. Overall, while it is never ideal to have such a large amount of intangible assets, and it exposes the company to weakness in the future, I believe the rationale is justified, and it is not a significant issue moving forward.

Risks

As recently noted, the large amount of goodwill exposes IRM to weakness in the future, and this is definitely something to keep an eye on, but broadly, I am less worried about it after looking more into it.

COVID-19 has caused some serious disruption to their services business, with activity down 40-50% across North America. However, as business begins to normalize, this number will likely decrease, as shown by China. Peak lockdown, China troughed at 20% of activity, but it is now back to 60-70% of normal levels. Additionally, liquidity does not pose an issue even if activity levels remain depressed for quite some time.

Lastly, the decline in paper storage is a necessary consideration, but the company's operating flexibility has dispelled my fears in this regard. First, 720 million cubic feet of records do not disappear overnight, so there is substantial time warning if volumes do begin to decrease. Second, I have complete faith in the company's ability to pivot and offer other differentiated services in the future. But again, I do not think this will even be necessary as their core storage business has shown resilience and has continued to grow.

Valuation

Iron Mountain trades at a relatively inexpensive 10.7x TTM FFO and 8.3x TTM AFFO. Accounting for its somewhat high debt load, EV/EBITDA stands at 12.5, which is reasonable in my opinion given a very high and well-covered yield. Overall, IRM does not stand out as shockingly cheap, yet it is relatively inexpensive and the recent price drop combined with the simultaneous increase in yield presents a solid buying opportunity. The core business should remain stable, data centers are an opportunity for long-term growth, and all the while dividend payments should keep flowing.

Wrapping It Up

Iron Mountain is essentially an industry-of-one with a steady core business and a growing data center business. The company has shown a willingness to adapt to customer needs and create new sources of revenue, and Project Summit should yield substantially higher cash flow. With its commitment to the dividend and potential for growth, I believe Iron Mountain is worthy of a long-term investment.

