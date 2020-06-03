NGJY has grown revenue and is profitable, but its revenue trajectory is decelerating, so until we learn more about its revenue outlook, I'll pass on the IPO.

The firm provides online vocational education to students in China.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has filed to raise $15 million in a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NGJY) has filed to raise $15 million in an IPO of its ordinary share, per an F-1/A registration statement.

The company provides online vocational education services to students in China.

NGJY’s revenue growth trajectory has flattened, so until we gain more visibility into its revenue arc in a post-COVID-19 pandemic China, so I'll be watching the IPO from the sidelines.

Company And Technology

Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, China-based Skillful was founded to provide primarily vocational education for a wide range of subjects including mechanics, electrical, auto repair and construction.

Management is headed by founder, Chairman and CEO Mr. Xiaofeng Gao, who was previously Business General Manager of Wuxi Gaoda Environmental Technology and has an engineering background.

Skillful’s partners include Higher Education Press and China Adult Education Association, to both of which the company provides various cloud technology services in return for promotional communications to their audiences.

The company’s primary offerings include:

Lifelong Education Public Service - 200 free courses

Vocational Training Platform - 407 courses for fee-paying members

Virtual Simulation Experimental Training - 9 programs for fee-paying members

Skillful has received at least $1.6 million from investors including founder & Chairman Mr. Gao, who owns 43% of the company pre-IPO and Mr. Lugang Hua, who owns 10%.

Customer/User Acquisition

Skillful pursues customers, which it calls members, through online and offline channels. Offline channels include relationships with local colleges.

Management believes its avoidance of expensive television and newspaper advertising and focus on social media has been a cost-effective way to grow its customer base.

The firm intends to increase its attendance at industry events and on social media services such as WeChat and Toutiao.

Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been dropping as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 5.8% FYE March 31, 2019 7.4% FYE March 31, 2018 7.7%

Source: Company registration statement

The Selling and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling and Marketing spend, dropped to 3.0x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 3.0 FYE March 31, 2019 5.3

Source: Company registration statement

Average Revenue per Member has been dropping as the number of members has grown, per the table below:

Average Revenue Per Member Period ARPM Variance Six Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $0.45 -7.1% FYE March 31, 2019 $0.49 -14.3% FYE March 31, 2018 $0.57

Source: Company registration statement

Market And Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by ResearchandMarkets, the market for education in China is expected to reach an estimated $573 billion by 2023.

This represents a forecast of 11.3% from 2018 to 2023.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a growing urban population, increasing income available for education, growing government spending on education, innovative delivery of education such as through the Internet, and higher demand for massive open online courses [MOOC].

Also, the emergence of the dual-teacher model which combines the online lecturer with a local assistant teacher, has become popular for improving student retention and results.

Major competitive vendors include:

TAL Education (TAL)

New Oriental Education (EDU)

OneSmart International Education (ONE)

Sunlands Technology (STG)

Tianli Education

China Distance Education (DL)

Management says the Chinese education system is still highly fragmented.

Recently, demand for online programs has increased dramatically as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Chinese consumers are price sensitive and competitors also realize the opportunity ahead, leading to pricing pressures on all market participants as they seek to gain market share.

Financial Performance

Skillful’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing top line revenue, but at a decelerating rate.

Increased gross profit, but also decelerating growth.

High but dropping gross margin.

Increasing operating profit but uneven margin.

Variable but positive cash flow from operations.

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 13,420,883 20.7% FYE March 31, 2019 $ 24,668,840 65.4% FYE March 31, 2018 $ 14,910,543 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 8,070,520 9.3% FYE March 31, 2019 $ 15,210,281 49.2% FYE March 31, 2018 $ 10,195,124 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Six Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 60.13% FYE March 31, 2019 61.66% FYE March 31, 2018 68.38% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 6,819,815 50.8% FYE March 31, 2019 $ 11,479,165 46.5% FYE March 31, 2018 $ 7,938,469 53.2% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Six Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 5,134,063 FYE March 31, 2019 $ 8,675,058 FYE March 31, 2018 $ 6,009,968 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 6,782,179 FYE March 31, 2019 $ 20,292,760 FYE March 31, 2018 $ 16,952,108

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2019, Skillful had $12 million in cash and $22.7 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2019, was $7.9 million.

IPO Details

NGJY intends to sell 3 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $5.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $15.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Foreign firms usually sell American Depositary Shares to U.S. investors to simplify share administration, so the absence of this feature is a negative signal.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $65.3 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 19.42%.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

30% for development of 1+X online courses 20% for development of additional virtual simulation experimental programs 20% for development of mobile application for vocational education services; and 30% for development of vocational education interaction platform and career advice services platform.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are The Benchmark Company and Axiom Capital Management.

Commentary

Skillful is seeking U.S. public investment after having changed its proposed term twice, first decreasing the share offering and increasing the share price, then finally increasing the share offering and reducing the proposed share price.

The firm’s financials indicate the company is growing and producing net profits, but its growth rate is decelerating significantly.

NGJY’s selling and marketing efficiency rate has lowered to 3.0x. While still a good multiple, the company is producing lower average revenue per member as it scales, a negative signal.

The market opportunity for online education in China is quite positive, especially in light of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on consumer behavior.

On the legal side, like many Chinese firms seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a VIE structure or Variable Interest Entity. U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with contractual rights to the firm’s operational results but would not own the underlying assets.

This is a legal gray area that brings the risk of management changing the terms of the contractual agreement or the Chinese government altering the legality of such arrangements. Prospective investors in the IPO would need to factor in this important structural uncertainty.

As a comparable-based valuation, Skillful’s IPO is priced at approximately half that of large industry player New Oriental Education, which has been public for some time.

However, EDU has approximately 4x the earnings of Skillful on a per share basis.

While I’m bullish on the online schooling market in China post-COVID-19 pandemic, Skillful’s significant revenue growth deceleration is a concern.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.