Given that the impact of the pandemic may last for several years, small-cap funds such as VB may not be the best place to invest right now.

Small-cap stocks may not have the resources to weather the storm caused by a prolonged pandemic than its larger peers.

The ETF has little concentration risk as no one stock represents over 0.5% of its total portfolio.

ETF Overview

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) owns a portfolio of small-cap stocks in the U.S. The fund has little concentration risk as its top 10 holdings only represent about 4.3% of its total portfolio. However, it has higher concentration to cyclical sectors and hence VB may not perform well in a recessionary environment. In addition, VB’s portfolio of small-cap stocks may not have the resources to fight this big storm caused by the pandemic for a lengthy period of time than its larger peers. Therefore, we think it may be best to seek opportunities elsewhere.

Fund Analysis

In our analysis, we will first provide our view on VB’s portfolio and its sector allocation. After that, we will provide a detailed analysis on whether VB is an adequate choice to invest right now.

A diversified portfolio of small-cap stocks

VB tracks the CRSP U.S. Small-Cap Index. This index picks U.S. stocks that fall between the top 85% and 98% of the market based on their market capitalization. This index is very diversified as it includes about 1340 stocks. As can be seen from the table below, its top 10 holdings only represent about 4.3% of its total portfolio. Its top holding DocuSign (DOCU) only represents about 0.5% of the total portfolio. Therefore, any stock’s weak performance will not have a material impact on VB’s portfolio.

VB has a high exposure to cyclical sectors

While no one sector has over 25% of its total portfolio, VB has a high exposure to cyclical sectors. As can be seen from the table below, cyclical sectors such as financials (22.6% of VB’s portfolio), industrials (20.4%), consumer services (10.7%), basic materials (3.3%), and oil & gas (1.9%) represent nearly 59% of its total portfolio. This exposure to cyclical sectors may not be advantageous in a recessionary environment.

Small-cap funds may not be the best place to be right now

Looking forward, small-cap ETFs such as VB may not be the best place to invest right now. This is because we think the recession caused by the pandemic may last for a lengthy period of time unless a vaccine is developed quickly. In addition, small-cap stocks are not as strong financially than its larger peers to weather this storm. As Google’s former CEO Eric Schmidt states,

The strongest brands and the strongest companies will recover more quickly,” he said, during a video call with reporters on Tuesday. He added that “the industry leader, if it’s well managed, tends to emerge stronger a year later.”

At the moment, it appears that it will take at least 12 to 18 months to have a vaccine developed. In the meantime, economic activities may continue to be depressed as many people will continue to practice social distancing. In addition, the recent political unrest may also add pressure to many small-cap companies as economic activities will inevitably decline in many parts of the country. Moreover, the current high unemployment environment may also continue for a lengthy period of time especially if the coronavirus threat continues.

Many stocks in VB's portfolio may end up having their earnings revised downward, or falling into negative earnings territory. To illustrate this, we will refer readers to the chart below. This chart compares the percentage of U.S. large-cap and small-cap stocks with negative earnings between 1975 and 2019. As can be seen from the chart below, small-cap stocks have a much higher percentage of negative earnings than large-cap stocks. During the last financial crisis in 2008/2009, the proportion of small-cap stocks with negative earnings spiked to about 35%.

On the other hand, less than 10% of large-cap stocks have negative earnings. Therefore, we think investors should take caution in owning small-cap funds such as VB during the recessionary phase of the economic cycle. Given VB's higher exposure to cyclical sectors, we think the fund may face stronger headwinds in the next 1-2 years.

Investor Takeaway

VB’s low expense ratio of 0.05% makes it a good vehicle for investors who want to invest in small-cap stocks. However, small-cap stocks may not be the best place to invest right now due to their inferior financial positions than their larger peers and the possibility of a prolonged pandemic. Therefore, we think investors may want to seek opportunities elsewhere.

