Current valuation multiples are a little stretched, as an attractive upside would be only justified after assuming a strong top line growth that may be challenging in the near term.

Structural tailwinds, such as the digitalization in the AEC segment and the adoption of cloud-based applications to the manufacturing field, should drive growth in the years ahead.

It was admittedly a solid quarter to Autodesk (ADSK), as the software design and engineering provider beat estimates and renewal rates held up well. While underlying fundamentals remain constructive, Autodesk's current valuation appears to reflect a strong recovery in construction and manufacturing that may fail to materialize in the short term. Therefore, investors should consider buying shares of Autodesk only as a long-term investment before we have more clarity about the shape of the economic recovery.

First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Highlights and Outlook

The fiscal quarter ended on April 30th highlighted the resilience of Autodesk's business model, as subscription revenue increased on a sequential basis, following a strong Q4, and led total revenue to rise 20% year-over-year at $885.7 million, beating estimations by 2%, despite a drop in maintenance revenue during that period.

This steady revenue performance amid pandemic-related shutdowns should be credited to Autodesk's gradual shift to a predominantly subscription business model, as subscription currently represents nearly 90% of total revenue, as opposed to 62% two years ago.

Positive subscription revenue results were driven by renewal rates, which were relatively stable in the quarter, including partial renewals. On the other hand, there was a modest decrease in multi-year deals and a slowdown in new business in the second part of the quarter, affected by the peak of the pandemic and economic restrictions in that period.

That said, revenue breakdown by product showed strong growth across the board, driven by AEC (Architecture, Engineering and Construction) with growth of 26% over a year ago to $382.7 million, while AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT family rose 23% to $262.2 million. Meanwhile, MFG (Manufacturing) grew 9% to $182.9 million and M&E (Media and Entertainment) increased 16% to $52.6 million.

Moving to the P&L, non-GAAP operating margin remained stable at 15% on a sequential basis, but increased sharply from 3% a year ago, driven by revenue growth and contained total spend, which increased only 6% year-over-year. As a result, diluted non-GAAP net income per share was $0.85, surpassing estimations of $0.79 and nearly doubling from $0.45 a year ago.

Meanwhile, the disruption in the normal working environment caused by COVID-19 boosted the usage of Autodesk's cloud collaboration applications, such as BIM 360 in construction segment and Fusion 360 in manufacturing.

Autodesk expects that it will be not a temporary trend, as many companies will realize the benefits of the cloud-based offerings and will not go back to the previous operating environment in the future. This will be a very positive development for Autodesk, as the company has increasingly focused on cloud and digitalization to boost growth going forward.

On the other hand, another strategic front for Autodesk, the conversion of non-compliant users, has been impacted by the current economic scenario. Meanwhile, Autodesk remains focused on building a pipeline of new opportunities, looking to conclude potential deals in a more appropriate moment in the future.

Overall, in spite of some challenges, the management team remains confident in its fiscal 2023 plan, as structural tailwinds, such as the digitalization in the AEC segment and the adoption of cloud-based applications to the manufacturing field, should accelerate and drive growth in the years ahead.

With regards to fiscal FY 2021 outlook, Autodesk is forecasting revenue growth in the range of 12% to 15%, assuming net revenue retention remaining between 100% to 110% and a partial recovery in fiscal Q2, despite the impact in the new business volume. In addition, operating margins are expected to expand by 200 to 400 basis points, as gross profit margins should remain stable and expenses contained at $60 million.

Financial Analysis and Valuation

In order to assess Autodesk's profitability on a relative basis, I will compare the company with a close peer like Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) as well as the software peer group, using as reference the group of software companies that constitute the XLK - Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF.

As we can see below, over the past 5 years, Autodesk's operating margin has increased at a faster pace compared to the software segment, although it is currently below the average yet. In addition, revenue growth has accelerated somehow in the recent 3 years, surpassing software peers. Of note, Autodesk has lagged Adobe in most metrics here evaluated.

Source: Data from Finbox, consolidated by the author Companies of software segment includes: Adobe, Autodesk, ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS), Cadence (NASDAQ:CDNS), Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS), Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK), ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), Paycom (NYSE:PAYC) and Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Turning to the valuation analysis, Autodesk is trading at higher P/E, EV/EBITDA and EV/Revenue Forward multiples compared to the software segment, with premium ranging from 14% to 28%.

Source: Data from Finbox, consolidated by the author

Although shares of Autodesk look overvalued on a relative basis, it does not mean that there is no upside left. Instead, it reflects the strong growth expected in the future. As we can see below, analysts covering the company are forecasting top-line growth in the mid-teens over the coming years, even after recent downgrades.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Assuming that Autodesk can actually deliver revenue growth in the 15% range over the coming years, we can estimate the influence on company earnings and use the 5-year DCF model to project the fair value of the company.

In addition to the revenue growth of 15%, the following assumptions will be considered: 1) Operating margins will increase by 200 basis points this year, as forecast by the management team, along with incremental increases of 200 basis points each year over the next years and 2) Terminal EV/EBITDA multiple of 53x, which is the average of the software segment of XLK ETF.

Thus, after applying these inputs to the DCF model, the projected fair value of Autodesk would be $270.00, implying nearly 28% upside over the current price level.

I see two main considerations regarding this model that it is worth sharing. Firstly, valuation multiples of the software industry are admittedly high, given strong growth forecasts. In case we see peers missing estimations at some point in the future, the whole software industry may be subject to multiples compression, including Autodesk.

The second point is related to the Autodesk's top line growth potential. While it looks attainable, given the vast potential for digitalization in the AEC field and also virtualization / cloudification in the aftermath of the pandemic, we cannot rule out potential headwinds in case of a slower economic recovery, as it would moderate manufacturing activity and keep investments in construction subdued.

Takeaway

While Autodesk's subscription revenues offer extra resilience to the company's business, structural tailwinds such as cloud and digitalization should help drive growth over the coming years.

However, I see current valuation multiples a little stretched at the moment, as an upside nearing 25% to 30% would be only justified after assuming a strong top line growth that may be challenging for the company, especially in the near term, given the uncertainties related to the economic recovery.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.