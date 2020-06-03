Even if Yelp generates lower revenue for an extended period of time, it may be able to wring more profitability out of that revenue stream.

The company is planning to slim operations down. It laid off more than 1,000 employees and dramatically cut executive and board compensation.

Yelp (YELP), the small business reviews site that has become Americans' go-to spot for checking restaurant ratings, is understandably one of the most-pressured stocks in the tech sector this year so far. Though most tech companies have reported signs of normalization and have seen their stocks actually rise for the year (despite mid single-digit declines for the S&P 50 despite mid single-digit declines for the S&P 500), Yelp remains in crisis-fighting mode, as its business is indelibly tied to the state of the lockdown economy. Shares are still down ~35% for the year, far steeper than most other small-cap stocks.

Yet in Yelp's most recent Q1 quarterly earnings, the company not only showed promising results that beat Wall Street's expectations, but also laid out a vision that can show the company surviving and generating decent profits, even amid a depressed revenue stream. It's a good time, in my view, to review the bullish case for this stock.

Data by YCharts

In mid-March, I went neutral on Yelp after being a long-time bull (a period during which Yelp shares rose only 10% vs. the S&P 500's 25% recovery). At the time, the pace of the global shutdowns was alarming and unpredictable. Now that we've emerged from May with a clearer picture of when and how the return to normal will happen, however, I continue to believe in Yelp's attractiveness as a value play.

In short, investors should think of Yelp's near-term strategy in two ways:

Pick the business back up. Though March/April site trends were predictably weak with most stores and restaurants still shuttered, Yelp has indicated that business is recovering slowly, especially as more of the country opens up.

Even prior to entering 2020 and before the coronavirus was a known factor, Yelp had already planned on slimming down its headcount and moving the bulk of its sales force (its largest expense category) out of its expensive SF headquarters and into cheaper locales. The coronavirus has accelerated the process of eliminating headcount and trimming expense.

In my view, Yelp's moves to reduce costs and boost Adj. EBITDA margins will help to offset extended revenue declines. There's a lot of uncertainty about Yelp's future profitability and the company has been reticent to offer guidance, but at present share prices near $23, Yelp has a market cap of $1.64 billion and an enterprise value of $1.15 billion, which we get to by netting off the $490.7 million of cash and zero debt on Yelp's balance sheet. This represents a valuation of just 5.2x EV/FY19 Adj. EBITDA, based on Yelp's 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of $213.5 million. Now of course, there's a chance Yelp won't be able to hit that same level of Adj. EBITDA in 2020, but in my view Yelp's status as the default consumer website for local business reviews and its efforts to slim down costs will preserve its long-term path to recovery.

I'm resuming my long stance on Yelp - investors should keep an eye on price movements in this stock and use any near-term dips to buy.

Top-line trends

We don't need to mince words here: in the wake of the coronavirus, Yelp's business has been shattered alongside the restaurants, retail stores, and mom-and-pop service providers that provide the bulk of its revenue. Pre-crisis, however, trends were strong. As previously mentioned, Yelp had already been in the process of cutting down its sales headcount and focusing on productivity. Yelp entered 2020 with a Local sales headcount that was 10% leaner. But in spite of that slimmer sales headcount, revenue was growing at a ~10% y/y pace through February, until the coronavirus hit in March.

Total revenues of $249.9 million in Q1, however, still grew 6% y/y and beat Wall Street's expectations of $226.4 million (-4% y/y) by a huge ten-point margin. We note that in spite of this beat, Yelp's shares are actually down ~2% since reporting results in early May (while the rest of the market has risen up ~5%).

Figure 1. Yelp monthly revenue linearity

Source: Yelp Q1 shareholder letter

We note that Yelp's traffic declines don't translate 1:1 to revenue declines. Yelp reported that by the end of March, traffic for Restaurants had declined by 60% and services by 40%, though revenues only sustained a single-digit -5% decline in March.

Yet despite the dip in March, Yelp believes that we've seen the worst of the declines in April. The company offered up some interesting data in its most recent shareholder letter, drawing on data from the state of California (Yelp's largest market). Yelp noted that web traffic has bottomed out at "approximately 50% of pre-pandemic levels", while budgets for Yelp's Services advertisers also stabilized in April at ~25% of pre-crisis levels, as shown in the chart below (no Y-axis units provided; but the line chart gives a good idea of how trends flatlined in April).

Figure 2. Yelp California services trends

Source: Yelp Q1 shareholder letter

In my view, drawing on the limited data set we have so far, this means that we've likely seen the worst for Yelp. March's ~50% traffic decline translated to a ~5% drop in revenues, and trends didn't seem to get any worse in April. Wall Street's consensus expectations for FY20 of $820.5 million, meanwhile, calls for a -9% y/y decline in revenue - which in my view is highly pessimistic given the March data, and doesn't imply any recovery in the back half of 2020. Wall Street believes Yelp will return to pre-pandemic revenue levels in FY21, where consensus is calling for $929.3 million in revenue (vs. $895.1 million in FY19).

Cost cuts

The other element of the picture is Yelp's cost-cutting plan. The page below, taken from Yelp's recent shareholder letter helps to summarize Yelp's major cost reduction efforts:

Figure 3. Yelp cost cutting plans Source: Yelp Q1 shareholder letter

The key note here: versus the Q1 that we just passed, Yelp intends to bring down Q2 opex by $70 million, or roughly ~25% of Q1's GAAP operating costs of $277 million. It's important to note that as of now, we don't have any line-of-sight into how these cost savings will annualize. We can't just take $70 million in multiply by four quarters to arrive at annualized savings, because Yelp intends to bring back its furloughed employees.

Let's do some back-of-napkin estimations, though. Yelp is laying off and furloughing a roughly equal amount of employees, (1k and 1.1k, respectively). We can then approximately say that $35 million of costs have been permanently removed (laid off) from Yelp's cost structure, while the remaining $35 million will come back once furloughs are ended. A sense check here: $35 million in permanent cost reductions for a headcount reduction of 1,000 means about $35k saved per head per quarter, or ~$140k per year (which is roughly reasonable for total comp and benefits for a typical San Francisco Bay Area employee, where Yelp is presently headquartered).

(A side note for completion's sake: while exec comp cuts look nice on paper, the actual total cost impact is likely small. The majority of the board is paid in stock and not cash, while Jeremy Stoppelman was already only making $1 in base salary and the other five named executive officers listed in Yelp's 10-K, page 19 made between $315k-$350k in annual base salary, so a 30% cut will save less than half a million dollars).

What does this mean for investors? Well, even if we assume Yelp's revenue is down by ~10% this year (roughly $80 million), the company has enacted ~$35 million in quarterly expense reductions, or ~$140 million annualized. The key message here: even if Yelp's revenue shrinks, it will still be in a good position in Q2 and beyond to generate adjusted EBITDA growth.

Key takeaways

The underlying message for investors is quite simple: Yelp's revenue trends probably aren't as bad as investors initially feared, and the company has offered reassuring data that both traffic and revenue bottomed in March/April before hopefully recovering in May as the U.S. economy begins to re-open. Meanwhile, the company's layoffs that will likely save ~$140 million in estimated annual costs (representing 16% of FY19 revenues and 14% of FY19 expenses) and may even put Yelp in a position to grow adjusted EBITDA in spite of revenue declines.

Now that the country's pace of re-openings is more clear, with Yelp trading at just 5.2x FY19 Adj. EBITDA (vs. pre-crisis multiples around ~9x), I'd say this stock's risk-reward profile heavily favors bulls.

Disclosure: I am/we are long YELP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.