A lofty stock price valuation keeps us on the sidelines as we sense much of the positive outlook and growth expectation has already been priced in.

Insulet Corp. (NASDAQ:PODD) develops and commercializes the "Omnipod" diabetes management system. The personal device consists of a small disposable insulin infusion patch that connects wirelessly to a mobile device that controls and monitors dosages. For sufferers of diabetes, Omnipod represents a convenient alternative to the otherwise necessary multiple daily injections or conventional "pumps" with needle insertion. The company recently reported its latest quarterly report which showed continued growth momentum otherwise resilient to the market disruption caused by the pandemic. Recognizing the positive outlook and overall solid fundamentals, we take a more cautious outlook on shares of PODD which appear expensive and have likely priced in much of the growth story.

PODD Q1 Earnings Recap

Insulet reported its Q1 earnings back on May 7th with revenue of $198 million, which increased an impressive 24.1% year over year and also beat expectations. A GAAP EPS loss of $0.03, missed estimates by $0.02.

The main culprit of the slightly weaker EPS result than expected was a drop in the gross margin in the quarter to 64.1%, which declined from 66.9% in the period last year. This included a 160 basis-point impact related to the company's COVID-19 response internally across employee safety measures and mitigation. Nevertheless, the adjusted EBITDA of $24.3 million representing a 12.3% margin increased from $20.4 million in Q1 2019.

Omnipod revenue representing 96% of the total business grew 34% year over year including 35.4% in the U.S. market. The smaller and unrelated "drug delivery" segment with revenues of just $8.3 million declined by 50% with the company citing some timing of order impacts. By this measure, focusing only on the core Omnipod product, the growth trends are even stronger than the "headline" number. One of the major drivers in recent years has been the expanded insurance coverage by health plans including Medicare Part D since 2018. The company highlights a wide access across pharmacy channels as supporting adoption.

One of the developments for the company has been an effort to shift manufacturing to the United States which will capture some of the capacity at the company's China operation. Management explains that a ramp-up at the new manufacturing line along with COVID-19 safety measures may pressure margins in the near term but expects to see margin expansion benefits over the long run. From the conference call:

We are pleased to be producing sellable product on our second U.S. manufacturing line and as we've previously communicated, it means we will incur a headwind to gross margin as we ramp. With the recent shift in focus to COVID-19 safety and mitigation efforts, we are now assuming a slower ramp of our manufacturing lines. Once fully operational, our U.S. manufacturing facility and lower landed cost of goods will drive gross margin expansion over the long-term.

Recent Developments

Following the quarter-end, Insulet announced a $500 million stock offering which ended up pricing at $212 per share. The filing just mentioned the cash was for general corporate purposes. In a sense, the timing was ideal as the stock traded at an all-time high near $230 per share in early May. Still, the amount is curious as it did not appear Insulet faced any liquidity concerns. The company generated $88 million in operating cash in the last quarter. Insulet ended Q1 with a solid balance sheet position considering $382 million in cash against $899 million of long-term debt with no significant maturities through 2024.

One explanation is that the company intends to make a push into new markets with greater international expansion. The additional cash could be used to support those activities. Part of the investment thesis for the company is a large growth opportunity in international markets. Insulet intends to enter 5 new markets this year.

More broadly, the company sees an ongoing adoption by diabetes patients transitioning away from traditional multiple daily injections, "MDI," currently representing 95% of the global market as representing a long-term tailwind. Company research suggests 75% to 80% of new Omnipod users are coming from "MDI" regimens.

The attraction of the product and consumer appeal is the integration of Omnipod with mobile technology. Along with the dedicated device for monitoring purposes, there is a separate user and caregiver app for tracking purposes. Partnerships with companies like Dexcom (DXCM) and Abbott Laboratories (ABT) allow for the interoperability of the Omnipod.

A recent setback for the company was a March announcement that its upcoming "Omnipod Horizon" product designed for automated insulin delivery has been pushed back to early 2021 compared to prior guidance for the second half of 2020. An ongoing patient study suffered from a "software anomaly" it intends to fix. In contrast to the already available Omnipod Dash, Horizon utilizes a continuous glucose monitor to predict future blood glucose and adjust insulin delivery through a smartphone application.

PODD Management Guidance

While management noted some challenges related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic leading to higher uncertainty, the company reaffirmed full-year revenue and EBITDA guidance. Insulet expects total revenue growth between 15% and 19% on a constant currency basis globally, including 18% growth for the core Omnipod segment. The smaller "drug delivery" segment related to non-diabetes with an expected revenue decline in a range between 15% and 20% will continue to drag the overall results. The guidance for adjusted EBITDA in the mid-teens for the year was slightly updated to be in the low end of the range considering the COVID-19 mitigation and safety-related spending.

Longer term, the company expects continued growth coupled with a margin expansion to drive higher profitability. Compared to revenues of $738 million in 2019 and a gross margin of 65%, management is guiding for revenues to reach $1 billion by 2021 with a gross margin of 70%. The operating margin could double to the "mid-teens" from 7% last year. The improvement will be based on scale benefits and also a slower CAPEX cycle.

In terms of consensus estimates, the market sees growth in 2020 and 2021 in line with management guidance with revenues up 14.7% and 18.2% each year. While the full-year 2020 earnings estimate of $0.18 is impacted by higher spending and investment, a rebound to $1.24 in 2021 and $2.10 by 2022 highlights the positive outlook.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

The Omnipod product is benefiting from increasing adoption in the diabetes market based on the convenience compared to the traditional regimen of multiple daily injections. The main competitor for Insulet is Medtronic PLC (MDT), the leader in conventional insulin "pumps" which require a needle insertion compared to the absorption method of Omnipod. Insulet Corp is essentially capturing market share evident by weak growth the Medtronic has presented in recent years.

Our concern here for Insulet comes down valuation as much of the growth expectation for Insulet already appears to be priced in. Based on consensus estimates discussed above for "next year" in 2021 when earnings should begin to firm, PODD is trading at a 151x 1-year forward P/E multiple and 12.2x 2021 sales which is expensive in our opinion. For reference, despite a weaker outlook, Medtronic is profitable and generates significant free cash flow representing more fundamental value. MDT is currently trading at a forward P/E multiple of 27x, forward price to sales of 4.6x, and offers a 2.2% dividend.

The reality is that the choice among patients between which treatment to use is more complicated beyond the advantages of Omnipod as there are other considerations including pricing and doctor recommendations. There are also other companies developing similar patch systems that can eventually compete. While the Horizon product set to be released in 2021 can be a positive catalyst, it's unclear how much new organic user growth it will bring beyond existing patients upgrading.

We sense that most diabetes patients that are good candidates for the product are already familiar with Omnipod and represent the "low hanging fruit" for growth. We think the company will need to exceed ~20% revenue growth rate per year that is already expected for the stock to see a significant upside from current levels. The challenge for Insulet will be to continue the momentum beyond the medium term into smaller and emerging markets with less favorable economics which could pressure long term margins.

Verdict

We balance the strong trends in growth, accelerating market penetration, positive outlook, and expectation for accelerating earnings against what is already a rich valuation. We rate shares of PODD as hold as it lacks a clear catalyst for how growth can accelerate from already high expectations. Progress in bringing the new "Omnipod Horizon" to market, trends in sales, and the evolution of margins remain key monitoring points. The risk here comes down to management execution in that weaker than expected results could force a revision lower to long term estimates.

