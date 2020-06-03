Simple ETF Portfolio: Enhanced Momentum Strategies

The simple portfolio can be used to enhance the performance of a classic equity/bonds portfolio with fixed allocations.

The enhancement of the dual-momentum strategy achieved an increase of the strategy’s annual return of close to 2%.

Introduction

In some previous articles, we presented back testing results obtained by applying a dual-momentum strategy to a variety of equity portfolios. While the results are relatively good, we decided to investigate some enhancements to those strategies and to apply them to a "simple ETF portfolio."

The simple ETF portfolio was first introduced and analyzed in a couple of Seeking Alpha articles published in August 2015 and April 2016. In those articles, the portfolio was managed with a mean-variance optimization algorithm. Here is a link to that article.

Later, in February 2019, we revisited the same portfolio using a momentum strategy. The model was implemented using the Portfolio Visualizer software. Here is a link to the article and a link to the model used.

In this article, we consider an enhancement to the dual-momentum strategy. In the PV implementation of the dual momentum strategy, there is a single parameter called "timing period" that is used both for the generation of the "absolute momentum" signal and for the relative strength of the assets. Obviously, the optimal values of the timing period for those two applications are not the same. The question we want to answer is if the improvement in performance obtained by using two different values is significant and reliable.

To implement the model with enhancements, we developed custom software using the Python language. The Python notebook is executed on the Quantopian platform using its market data.

The Simple ETF Portfolio

We shall use a dual-momentum strategy with two regimes: risk-on and risk-off. During risk-on periods, the strategy allocates all the funds to the best performing asset based on the relative strength over the "relative-strength period." During risk-off periods, the strategy invests all the funds in a single treasury bonds mutual fund.

The following is the list of ETFs and mutual funds used by the strategy. The first three funds are used during risk-on periods, while the fourth is used during risk-off. Finally, the total bond market fund is only used to determine the state of the market, i.e., to generate the control signal based on the risk-free return of the bond over the "absolute-momentum" period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ)

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond (NASDAQ:SHY)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond (NASDAQ: IEF

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index (MUTF:VBMFX)

Here are the two rules for managing the portfolio allocation strategy:

The absolute momentum signal is obtained by comparing the returns of VBMFX and the 3-month T-bill over the "absolute momentum" period. If the return of VBMFX is greater than the return of the 3-month T-bill, the market is in risk-ON, otherwise it is in risk-OFF. If the market is in risk-OFF state, all funds are allocated to IEF, the 7-10 years Treasury bonds. Otherwise, if the market is in risk-ON, the portfolio assets are ranked based on their total returns over the "relative-strength period", and all the funds are allocated to the top performing asset.

Backtest results

The simulation is done over a time period of over 17 years, from January 2003 to May 2020. This time interval was selected based on the availability of market data. The dual-momentum strategy as described above is simulated for three sets of parameters, with the following notation: absolute-momentum period (AMP) and relative-strength period (RSP).

AMP = 2 months; RSP = 2 months AMP = 3 months; RSP = 3 months AMP = 2 months; RSP = 3 months

All three momentum strategies are traded quarterly, at the market closing prices on the last trading day of the quarter. For comparison, the performance is shown below.

Strategy Parameters Initial Balance Final Balance CAGR St dev Max DD Sharpe ratio AMP= 2, RSP = 2 $1,000 $9,196 13.85% 9.73% -13.03% 1.37 AMP= 3, RSP = 3 $1,000 $9,492 13.86% 10.67% -13.30% 1.25 AMP= 2, RSP = 3 $1,000 $12,382 15.62% 10.15% -13.30% 1.50 S&P 500 $1,000 $4,834 9.47% 14.10% -50.97% 0.62

The following figure shows the balance of the dual-momentum strategy with a 2-month absolute momentum period and a 3-month relative strength period, together with the balance of a portfolio investing 100% in a S&P 500 fund.

From the table, we see that the variant with different periods achieves an increase of almost 2% in CAGR. It increases the risk-adjusted returns (Sharpe ratio) by about 10%.

The lowest maximum drawdown was achieved by variant 1 in the table. That variant uses a common period of two months for both absolute momentum and asset relative strength. The difference in drawdowns is very small; basically, it is insignificant. Since the maximum drawdown is quite sensitive to data outliers, I think that more cases and a different metric may be necessary to draw a definitive conclusion.

Implications for investors

Following is a quotation from the article published in February 2019:

"Going forward, for a long time horizon of at least 5 years, the simple portfolio will, most likely, outperform the US equity market. The outperformance will be significant during equity bear markets and during some deep corrections. That result was true in 2008, 2011, and 2018. This behavior is explained by switching the money to one of the bond funds, TLT or SHY. Because SHY invests in very short duration bonds, the portfolio is expected to perform well in markets with rising interest rates."

The above statement turned out to be also true for the 2020 coronavirus event. The simple portfolio can be easily applied with minimum effort. On the last trading day of each quarter, the investor checks first the 2-month return of the total bond fund versus the 2-month return of the 13-week (3-month) T-bill. If the return of the total bond is lower than that of the T-bill, the market is in risk-OFF state and all the funds are allocated to a Treasury bond ETF. On the other hand, if the market is in risk-ON state, then one has to rank the three portfolio assets by their total return over the last three months and allocate all the money to the asset with the highest return.

To apply the simple portfolio successfully, the investor needs to exercise patience and to accept that there may be periods when the strategy underperforms. Based on the observed behavior of the strategy, we expect that any underperformance will be minor. The worst year in the 2003-2018 period was a return of-0.53% in 2011. Again, the losses are small because the strategy invests in IEF during market corrections.

Conclusions

The enhancement of the dual-momentum strategy achieved an increase of the strategy's annual return for the period from 2003 to 2020 of almost 2%, from 13.86% to 15.62%. This is a substantial improvement obtained at no cost in risk taking.

There is no doubt that the enhancement has the potential to be universally profitable, the main question is if the improvements are significant and reliable. The current example is a case when the improvement was significant when measured over a long time interval. There are, of course, shorter periods of time when the enhancement decreases the performance. On a yearly basis, the enhanced strategy increased returns in 12 years and decreased returns in 6 years.

We believe that the proposed enhancement may be advantageous for many other portfolios. For that reason, we plan to try it again and report the results.

An obvious solution to mitigate the impact of underperformance periods is to allocate only a portion of the money to a single strategy. For this portfolio, the volatility of the returns can be decreased by investing, for example, 50% into the momentum strategy and 50% into a portfolio with fixed allocations to various asset classes.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QQQ, SHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The article was written for educational purposes and should not be considered as specific investment advice.