Investment Thesis

Since March's broad selldown, Gold (XAUUSD:CUR) has seen a recovery of 17.91% from $1467.40 to $1730.35 (As of 31 May). Along the way, it even reached 52 weeks high of 1764.75 on the 18th of May.

As a reference, the highest spot price of gold was $1830.55 when the Greek debt crisis led to massive outflows from risky assets and currencies to gold. Naturally, the next question is can gold see a new high again in coming months? My analysis says yes and you should consider setting aside a portion of your portfolio to allocate to gold.

Flight to Safety in Tumultuous Times

Gold is widely regarded as a safe haven asset with many demanding for it in a risk-off scenario. This is especially evident across numerous bear markets such as the 2008-2009 financial crisis, the subsequent European sovereign debt crisis, the 2018 December stock market pullback and the most recent COVID-19 pandemic.

If we take a look at the return of gold vis-a-vis S&P 500 over the past few left-tail risk events, we can clearly see gold exceeding in all of them. Even up against the treasury, which is also a safety hedge, gold is the clear winner in many instances. With an impending recession (or some may say we are already in it), I see a massive upside for gold in coming months as more investors flee to gold as a cover against reversal of the current bear market rebound.

There Is No Alternative in this Low Yield Environment

After all the G7 central banks came together and cut their interest rate in a concerted attempt to save the economy, we are yet again living in another low yield environment.

Source: Bloomberg, Proprietary Analysis

With the exception of Eurozone and Japan which are already in the negative territory, the rest of the central banks all made rate cuts of large magnitude in the month of March with the leader of the group, United States, making a 100 bps cut on 15 March 2020. Investors are virtually getting a negligible return for all their short-term deposits. The more depressing news is that every other central bank followed through with rate cut in April and May.

The recent statement from Fed seems to indicate that ZIRP & NIRP is here to stay for an extended period until we are back to normalcy. As such, it's ever more important to find assets with higher returns in such a low yield environment. Gold emerges as a good candidate that is both a good storage of value and an appreciating real asset.

Good Hedge Against Inflation Behind Booming Government Debt

Looking forward, with more than $8 trillion in fiscal stimulus and still growing, we are going to see a huge boom in government debt.

As you can see from the chart above, most of the developed countries are unleashing their stimulus bazooka unreservedly at the economy. In the short term, inflation should be contained due to economic contraction. In the long run, there is going to be upward pressure on inflation due to the large budget deficit accumulated during this round of quantitative easing. We can expect large government debt issuance to happen over the course of next few years which will bring down the bond price. Moreover, holding cash is not ideal as inflationary pressure will bring down the real value of money. As such, gold once again emerges as a good hedge against inflation as there is potential for long-term capital gains.

A Diversifier in the Portfolio

Being classified as an alternative investment, gold is a must-have in any portfolios to diversify away the systematic risk of the portfolio. Traditionally, gold is often correlated with the stock market during risk-on periods, while it decouples and becomes inversely correlated during periods of stress. This is unique amongst most hedges in the marketplace.

Source: Bloomberg, CEMEX

Referencing the table above, we can see how there is a weak direct/inverse relationship (close to zero) between gold and other many major market indices across various assets classes. This clearly illustrates the effectiveness of gold as a diversifier.

Massive Interest from Institutional Buyers

Counting in April, it's the 5th consecutive month of net positive inflows into gold ETF. The bulk of the inflows are from North America (mainly US) investors, contributing to 58.1% of the YTD inflows. Assets under management also reached a new record high of US$184bn as we see a massive interest from institutional buyers. This is expected to continue in the next few months and this increase in demand will help to prop the price of gold. For e.g. the largest ETF to invest directly in physical gold, SPDR Gold Shares Fund (GLD) is up 14% YTD - even higher than march selloff - aided partially by the spike in demand of gold.

Tough Bumpy Road Ahead

Despite many countries relaxing their social distancing restrictions, we are still not out of the woods yet. There are still many uncertainties surrounding the coronavirus - a resurgence of the virus, no vaccine & antibiotic, mutation of the virus, new epicentres (Russia, Latin America, India).

Additionally, we are seeing an escalation of geopolitical tensions across the globe - Sino-US relations, China-HK democracy fight, EU split + Brexit transition. I could go on and on.

Lastly, US, the de facto leader of the world, is facing an internal crisis as well. After the death of George Floyd at the hands of police, there are multiple protests and riots in some states with signs of it spreading across the US. If this persists, it will have a far-reaching impact on the already battered US economy.

Sad to say, these obstacles ahead act as tailwinds for gold. With more uncertainties and difficulties, there will be a bigger run on for gold.

Risks

The current valuation of gold is indeed on the higher side. If we see a better than expected recovery in the economy, it might lead to a risk-on backdrop, taking away YTD gains from gold. That being said, there are numerous headwinds for the economy as listed above and I don't see a huge chance of a quick recovery. Also, the downside risk is pretty contained given the rarity of gold.

Exposure to Gold

Now that you are convinced, the next step is to include some gold within your core portfolio. There are numerous ways to gain direct exposure to gold. The most straightforward way is to purchase physical gold (bars, bullion, certificates). However, this method is too illiquid and will usually incur convenience yield. The next best alternative is to buy spot gold on exchange. Gold derivatives (futures, forwards, options) are possible options as well. If you are a fund person, you can also consider gold tracker ETFs such as SPDR Gold Shares Fund.

For investors seeking indirect exposure, gold mining stocks, ETF and mutual fund are possible avenues as well. Do note there is another set of factors to consider while investing in gold mining-related financial assets.

Portfolio Allocation Strategy

I would recommend trimming the allocation of bonds and redirect it to gold. As highlighted above, the massive government debt issuance plus inflation is going to depress bond price. Thus, it's strategic to lower bonds allocation. Moreover, gold also serves as a beta asset just like bond. Thus, downside protection is still there.

For those hoarding cash and waiting on the sidelines, it is also a good choice to channel some of it to gold to capitalize on the uptrend of gold. Ultimately, cash not reaping any returns is diminishing in real value.

Investors looking to realize their equity gains can also take profits and fund it towards gold. Given the current valuation of the S&P 500 at 24.3, I see limited upside and would advise adjusting the weightage of equities.

All in all, the ideal allocation of gold is around 5% within a portfolio, plus-minus 2% depending on your risk appetite and investment objectives.

Conclusion

My rating on Gold is Buy. There are numerous ways to gain exposure to gold, either through physical gold, gold futures, gold tracker ETF, gold miner ETF, gold miner fund, gold mining stocks. I am bullish on gold and will recommend all to increase your allocation to gold, optimally 5% of your whole portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XAUUSD:CUR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.