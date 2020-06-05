Co-produced with Beyond Saving

One of the largest opportunities in the market today are REITs. We sold most of our REITs in 2019 as their prices became high, and we're just starting to dip our toes back into the waters when COVID-19 struck. While much of the market has recovered, property REITs have remained extremely discounted.

Data by YCharts

This is very similar to the pattern we saw in 2009. REITs went from outperforming to significantly underperforming.

Data by YCharts

Despite falling more, REITs were able to catch up during the recovery. Those who bought REITs at the depths of 2009 did extraordinarily well. The reason is that owning real estate is a far more durable structure than the market gave credit for in 2009. Sometimes, the market does make the same mistake twice.

We recently highlighted why it's time to buy REITs like it's 2009. A property REIT Closed End Fund ('CEF') we have recently recommended is Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI), which provides an instant exposure to the property REIT sector. RQI currently yields 8.5% (June 2).

Real estate is incredibly durable. It's highly favored as collateral by lenders because it's a physical asset the has a strong bias toward appreciating in value over time. Real estate tends to go up in price over the long term, and provides a good hedge against inflation. Furthermore, rental income on real estate is relatively reliable income. While many tenants didn't pay in April and May, if they wish to stay in the physical location, they will have to pay not only future rent, but make arrangements to cover back rent as well.

In many ways, being owed rent is better than being owed debt - as a mortgage holder has to go through the court system to foreclose, unsecured bondholders might walk away with nothing - but a landlord can regain possession of the property relatively quickly and lease it to someone else or sell it to get capital out. They already own the real estate!

That's why the sector does have headwinds, but like a large tree that bends with the hurricane winds, property REITs (real estate) will stand as tall as ever when the storm is over.

Today, we take a look at an alternative high-yield CEF for investing in REITs that's a bit more conservative for retirees or other investors who are more averse to volatility. The Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:RNP) yields 7.7% as of June 2.

We have not made it a secret that Cohen & Steers is our favorite manager in the REIT space. It's a sector that they know very well and C&S was one of the pioneers. With CEFs, you are putting a level of trust in the manager to make good calls and allocation decisions. Unlike an ETF, which follow formulas to determine which stocks are in or out, CEFs are actively managed. Managers that are capable of beating their benchmark routinely are worth a premium. We have complete confidence in C&S in this sector, which is one of the big reasons why we are long RQI.

When it comes to comparing RQI and RNP, there are a lot of similarities. So we are going to take a look at what's the same and what's different between these two great CEFs.

Diversity

Both have approximately the same amount of leverage (25% and 26%) both have similar top holdings. All of RQI's top 10 holdings are included in RNP's top 12 holdings.

Source: C&S RNP Holdings over 0.99%

However, there are some major differences. For RQI, the top 10 holdings make up 46.4% of their portfolio. For RNP, the top 10 only make up 27.8%. This diversity carries throughout the portfolio as RQI has 144 total holdings, while RNP holds 246.

At High Dividend Opportunities, we are big proponents of diversification. We practice it in our own portfolios, routinely having 120-plus picks in our portfolio at any given time.

The reality of investing in the market is that nobody is right 100% of the time. You will make bad calls, you will be caught sometimes in bad investments and may lose money on some trades. By being highly diversified, it helps take the sting out and prevent massive portfolio swings caused by one or two bad investments. This is especially important when you are an income style investor.

RNP reduces risk by being a highly diverse CEF, and even more so than its sister fund RQI. Both in the size of exposure to individual picks, but also diversifying by capital level.

50% Exposure to Fixed-Income and Preferred Stocks

As their name suggests, RNP has a significant level of investments in preferred shares. RNP has 47% of their assets invested in fixed income (mostly in preferred stocks issued by Property REITs).

Source: C&S

This compares to RQI, which has approximately 16% of their assets invested in fixed income. When we look at sectors, RQI is 90.6% invested in real estate. RNP is far more diverse, primarily in its preferred/bond portfolio.

Source: RNP Annual Report, Dec. 31, 2020

So we have a strategy that becomes materially different from RQI. RQI relies heavily on equity positions in REITs, and the performance of those will dictate the performance for RQI.

RNP uses similar but smaller equity positions in REITs to capture upside. Yet they limit their downside by investing in less volatile fixed-income investments in property REITs, banks, insurance, and other industries.

This strategy is music to our ears, as it's very similar to the strategy we use with a sizable preferred equity portfolio.

Additionally, RNP adds in some international diversity with roughly half of their investments in the US.

Source: C&S

Performance

The increased diversity and investment in fixed income proved to help in the COVID-19 dip. While everything sold off in March, RNP is on its way to recovery more quickly.

Data by YCharts

As preferred shares continue to climb back to par and REITs continue to heal, there's significantly more upside for both. We expect that RNP will continue to rebound a little bit faster in the near term.

Despite underperforming SPY year to date, over the long term, RNP's NAV has beaten all of their indexes.

Dividends

Being a more aggressive CEF, with more exposure to equity, RQI pays a higher yield, currently around 8.5%. Investors looking to reduce risk with RNP will be sacrificing a little bit of yield. RNP is yielding 7.7%, with monthly-paid dividends of $0.124 and they have declared their dividend through June.

Nearly half of RNP's investments in fixed income (mostly preferred stocks), which is continuing to pay, and their equity investments focused in what we would consider above average quality REITs, which makes RNP's dividend much safer.

Management Fees!

Whenever we write about CEFs we get comments about management fees. At the end of 2019, RNP's expense ratio was 1.49% of managed assets.

A frequent question we receive regarding CEFs is "why not just buy the stocks directly and save money on that fee?" After all, add 1.49% to annual performance and that can add up over time.

Everything that RNP invests in is publicly traded, so it's possible to go through their list and buy everything they hold. Though, with 246 holdings, you could easily end up allocating more than you would have invested in just RNP. With many brokers offering $0 trades and fractional shares, so in theory, it could be done. Right?

Well, not exactly.

In addition to the effort of buying 246 holdings, RNP utilizes leverage at a 3.28% average interest rate (at year-end 2019, likely lower than that now), most retail investors cannot borrow that cheaply. To match RNP's performance, you would need to use similar leverage. Suppose you invested $10,000 and 25% of that is leverage, at an interest rate of 6%. So $2,500 at 6%, would be $150 in interest expense. An expense ratio of 1.5%, actually higher than RNP's expense ratio which includes the cost of leverage.

Plus, you are missing out on the expertise of Cohen & Steers, as you would have to make buying and selling decisions yourself. Which for 246 investments, is a time-consuming task. We know, we cover about half of that with an entire team.

Note that "just buying the top 10" investments will not resemble RNP's results as it would be taking on their common equity positions, but completely ignoring all their fixed income positions that reduce risk.

This is why we are a fan of using CEFs for instant diversification, and we generally do not worry about the expense ratio. The expense ratio includes leverage costs at rates much less than we could obtain, and managers are working hard for their pay. Note that all performance metrics, NAV results and dividend yields are all calculated after expenses.

On top of all that, right now RNP is trading at a 9% discount to NAV. That means if you tried to construct the same portfolio, you would be paying more money than just buying it through RNP.

Source: CEFconnect

Conclusion

REITs are a fantastic sector to be adding right now. Their large holdings of real estate make them far more durable than the market gives them credit for. This allows income investors to take advantage and build positions now to enjoy substantial upside in the future. By investing into closed-end funds issued by property REITs, you can get instant diversification while buying at a big price discount and an appetizing dividend yield.

We like the two closed-end funds issued by Cohen & Steers RQI (dividend yield 8.5%) and RNP (dividend yield 7.7%). RQI provides a higher yield, but with more of a focus purely on REITs common stocks, so it can be more volatile but can provide more upside potential. The other fund RNP has similar top holdings, with RNP having nearly half of its holdings in preferred stocks and fixed-income. This makes RNP much less volatile and the income more secure, and therefore more suitable for conservative income investors. There's some overlap in both funds, though they are diverse enough from each other that there is value in holding both. In fact, it's surprising that RNP currently trades at a 9% discount to NAV despite the fact that about 50% of its assets are invested in preferred stocks. Given that most preferred stock CEFs have seen a strong rally lately, RNP is highly opportunistic.

For income investors, it's a fantastic time to be building positions in REITs. RQI and RNP both offer an opportunity to get highly diversified in the real estate sector, a high dividend yield and a big discount to their underlying asset value. Both pay the dividend on a monthly basis, and are strong buys. More conservative income investors should focus on RNP.

RQI and RNP are likely to be the big winners in our high yield portfolio!

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.