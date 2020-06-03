In the roughly 520 days since I wrote about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), the shares are up about 30% against a gain of ~25% for the S&P 500. It's interesting to me revisiting and reviewing the comments from this old article, as these were pivotal in the development of my "Seeking Alpha Contra Index." In a nutshell, the contra index states that the more universally disagreeable the commentary on a particular article, the greater my level of confidence in a given trade. Much has happened at Starbucks since I last wrote about the company, obviously, so I thought I'd check in on the name again. I'll decide whether I should hang on to my shares or not by looking at the financial history here, and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the business. As is frequently the case, I'll also offer an options trade that I think makes sense at these levels.

Financial Snapshot

A quick review of the financial history here reveals that Starbucks has grown quite dramatically over the past several years. In particular, net revenues are up at a CAGR of 8.2% since 2014, and net earnings have grown at a CAGR of about 9.6%. As a result of an aggressive buyback program, earnings per share have grown at a CAGR of about 14% since 2014. Investors have also seen dramatic dividend increases since 2014, with dividends per share up at a CAGR of about 18%. Nothing has shown greater growth, though, than the amount of long-term debt the company has taken on. Specifically, since 2014, long-term debt has grown at a CAGR of about 32.7%. This growth in debt has implications for the two biggest trouble spots in my estimation: buybacks and dividend sustainability.

The Problem With Buybacks

Over the past 6 ½ years, Starbucks management has spent just under 3 times more on buybacks than they did on dividends. While I like the urge to return capital to shareholders, I question whether buybacks are the most effective way to do that. For example, in early November 2015, there were 1.4848 billion shares outstanding. According to the latest 10-Q, there are currently 1.1683 billion shares outstanding. This means that the company has retired about 316.5 million shares over the past 4 ½ years. They spent just over $22.152 billion in order to do this. This means that they spent about $70 per retired share. At first blush, that seems fine, as the share price happens to be about 10% higher than the retired price at the moment. The problem is that "fine" is not what management should be shooting for. I would argue that there would have been much better uses for this capital.

For example, had the company kept the share count constant and returned this capital to owners in the form of dividends, investors would have received about $14.92 per share in extra dividend income since November 2015. As it stands, investors received $5.52 in dividend income since late 2015. Alternatively, the company could have eliminated long-term debt completely and also been in a position to return about $9.5 billion to owners in dividends or buybacks. With the aid of hindsight, I think eliminating the debt would have been the best move, given that the high debt load calls the sustainability of the dividend into account.

Dividend Sustainability

I think many investors buy stocks for the dividend stream they produce, and for that reason, I should write about whether I think the dividend is sustainable here or not. When reviewing dividend sustainability, I compare the size and timing of upcoming financial obligations with the company's current resources. While I'm generally as much of a fan of accrual accounting as it's possible for a (somewhat) sane person to be, dividend sustainability is all about cash, and so I look to the cash flow statement to determine whether the dividend can be maintained. In the following table, I've compiled the three largest uses of cash. Please note that the capital expenditure budget is less precise than the other two. On page 38 of the company's latest 10-K, they claimed that they would be spending about $1.8 billion in capital expenditure in 2020. The other CAPEX figures are an average of the last five years of expenditure. It could be argued that cash can always be preserved in the short term because many CAPEX projects can be delayed. They can't be delayed indefinitely, though. To paraphrase an old commercial that's appropriate to CAPEX, "you pay me now, or you pay me later."

Source: Latest 10-K

Against these obligations, the firm has cash on the balance sheet of just over $2.5 billion. In addition, the company has generated cash from operations of $5.047 billion, $11.937 billion, and $4.251 billion in 2019, 2018, and 2017, respectively, for an average $7.078 billion. Obviously, 2018 was an outlier, so the real average is likely much lower. Also, I'm assuming the combination of lockdowns and economic headwinds will dampen the demand for high priced coffee, so I think it is reasonable to forecast cash from operations of about $3 billion this year. This suggests that the company has the means to cover the dividend for the short term at least.

My worry relates to the fact that obligations balloon in 2021, with fully $1.25 billion debt coming due. I think the company will find a buyer for this debt, but there's always risk, and there may be higher interest rates charged.

I can't speak for every other shareholder, but I would have preferred the company maintain a much stronger capital structure, because I think there's nothing more inevitable in the domain of investing than an unforeseeable crisis.

All in, would say that Starbucks will weather this storm and will manage to maintain its dividend. I would be comfortable buying some more shares at the right price.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

The phrase "at the right price" is of critical importance in my estimation, because I think an investor's returns are largely a function of the price paid. I think if an investor overpays for an investment, even if it's a great investment, the results will inevitably suffer. I try to protect against overpaying in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value, like earnings or free cash flow. In particular, I want to see the company trade at a low valuation relative to both the overall market and to its own history. On this basis, the stock is obviously rather expensive, per the following.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

In addition to looking at the relationship between price and some other economic variable, I want to try to understand what the market is assuming about a given company's future. In order to do that, I turn to the methodology outlined by Professor Stephen Penman in his book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can use a standard finance formula (and some high school algebra), and isolate the "g" (growth) variable to work out what the market must be assuming about a given company's future growth. Applying that methodology to Starbucks suggests that, at the moment, the market is forecasting a growth rate of about 6%. Although this is a growth business, I think that is a fairly optimistic forecast.

For these reasons, I can't recommend buying (more of) the shares at the current prices.

Options As Alternative

Just because I don't think there's good value at current levels doesn't mean I think the shares are worthless. I'd be very happy to buy more Starbucks, but I want to be compensated for taking on the various risks present. This means that I would be willing to buy at a much lower price, and I thus have a choice. I can wait for shares to drop to a more reasonable price. This option is troublesome for two reasons. First, the shares may never drop to a level at which I'd be willing to buy. Second, waiting is really, really boring. The alternative to waiting is to generate a credit today by agreeing to buy the shares at a good price. In other words, the alternative to waiting is to sell put options. In my estimation, these are "win-win" trades. If the share price remains above the strike price, the investor simply pockets the premium, which is alright. If the shares drop, the investor will be obliged to buy, but will do so at a price that they predetermined was a good long-term entry point.

My preferred short put at the moment is the January 2021 with a strike of $55. These are currently bid-asked at $1.70-$1.76. If the investor simply takes the bid here and is subsequently exercised, they'll be obliged to buy this stock at a price of $53.30, or about 30% below the current market price. Holding all else constant, that price represents a dividend yield of just over 3%. Obviously, if the shares remain above that price, the investor will simply pocket a "free" $170 per contract.

It's that time again, dear reader, when I pour cold water all over the excitement experienced by a "win-win" trade. Investing, like life, involves making choices among a host of imperfect trade-offs. There is no 'risk-free' option, and short puts are no different in this regard. We do our best to navigate the world by exchanging one pair of risk-reward trade-offs for another. For example, holding cash presents the risk of erosion of purchasing power via inflation and the reward of preserving capital at times of extreme volatility. The risk-reward trade-off of buying shares is self-evident, especially in 2020.

I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money, and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices.

Puts are distinct from stocks in that some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock; they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income and will, therefore, be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. These people don't want to own the underlying security. For my part, I'm too much of a coward to sell puts on anything other than companies I'm willing to buy at prices I'm willing to pay. For that reason, being exercised isn't the hardship for me that it might be for many other put writers. My advice is that if you are considering this strategy yourself, you would be wise to only ever write puts on companies you'd be happy to own.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

I'll conclude this short discussion of risks by indulging my tendency to beat the proverbial dead horse. I'll use the trade I'm currently recommending as an example. An investor can choose to buy Starbucks today at a price of ~$72. Alternatively, they can generate a credit for their accounts immediately by selling put options that oblige them - under the worst possible circumstance - to buy the shares at a net price 30% below today's level. Buying the same asset for a near one-third discount is the definition of lower risk, in my view.

Conclusion

Under two years ago, I bought Starbucks at a net price of ~$61.50, and also sold some puts that expired worthless, and thus reduced my adjusted cost base even lower. For that reason, I'm comfortable holding at the moment. This is especially so in light of the fact that I think the dividend is reasonably safe. I won't be adding new capital to this name, though, as I think the shares are overpriced and are more likely than not to trade lower over the next few months. For investors who've avoided this name in the past, I would recommend the put options I described in this article. If someone can enter this business at a net price below $55, I think their long-term returns will be extraordinarily good. So, I would summarize my take on Starbucks at the moment as "yes" to short puts and "no" to additional stock at current prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBUX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'll be selling 10 of the puts described in this article.