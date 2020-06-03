Prior to the Coronavirus having its huge effect on the airline business, Dart Group (OTCPK:DRTGF), the owner of Jet2 and Jet2holidays, was in excellent shape. Their share price was up around 120% in 2019 alone, hitting all time highs. This was primarily fueled by a strong growth on all fronts through the year. The company delivered an operating profit of £200 million, up 60% from the prior year, while revenue increased 34% to £2.96 billion. Over the last 6 years, Dart Group achieved average earnings growth of 30% per year. And for that reason, Dart Group has been one of the FTSE 250's biggest growth shares. As the crisis gripped the world's economy, the company's travel based businesses (over 90% of sales) took a hit in line with other travel companies. However, I believe that Dart Group can weather the short-term storm, and offer investors a cheap entry point (P/E - 7) to obtain the long-term rewards as an airline recovery and growth play.

It is clear that across the aviation sector, there will be a large amount of fatalities in the coming weeks and months due to the current crisis with airlines being one of the most affected industries. The vast majority of "national carrier airlines" had previously struggled for growth before the crisis and face large debt loads that may need restructuring in the near term. Many of these have received huge cash injections in order to stay afloat such as Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKY) of Germany (£8.09 billion). While Dart Group's operations are of course materially affected for the foreseeable future, it is the best positioned out of the vast majority of travel businesses to survive this crisis, with ample liquidity and a strong business structure, allowing them to ramp up operations once they restart.

Financial position

With such a large amount of uncertainty surrounding the aviation industry, liquidity and an entity's overall financial position are crucial. Dart Group recently boosted their liquidity position further with an oversubscribed £172 million equity raise. The equity raise was at a 0 percent discount to the market price, therefore protecting shareholder value and demonstrating the market's continued faith in Dart Group's underlying business.

The company currently maintains ample liquidity with their cash position estimated to stand above £1.5 billion. This was supported through their recent liquidity boost of £300 million from the Bank of England and a further £100 million from their existing credit facility. The company has also reduced cash burn, thanks to large cost cutting measures, including placing 80% of their workers on "furlough". This combination of actions has allowed Dart Group to have enough headroom to last out until at least April 2021, displaying the resilience of their business.

Dart Group's debt levels (£1 billion - December 2019) are relatively low in comparison to competitors, so concerns surrounding their ability to service debt are less prominent than competitors such as TUI (OTCPK:TUIFF), where net debt stands at more than £1.8 billion. Debt overhang is a serious issue for many airlines and may cause serious solvency issues in the future. Therefore, it is a positive that Dart Group has a cash position that exceeds their debt levels (even after recent necessary cash injections) and underpins their financial stability. This gives the company relatively strong control as they navigate this difficult period. This should enable the company to avoid a government 'equity based' bailout and ensure the smooth resumption of some operations once travel restrictions are eased.

It's also important to note that Dart Group was not wholly a travel and holiday based business, but that they used to own Fowler Welch, which is a leading provider of distribution and logistics services to the food industry supply chain. Fowler Welch was relatively small compared to other segments (under 10%), but allowed Dart Group to maintain some relatively steady source of income throughout this period. On 2nd June, Dart Group announced the sale of Fowler Welch for £98 million. This will allow Jet2 to now purely focus on the leisure side of the business.

During this unprecedented time, it is also crucial that lenders are on side, providing flexibility when necessary. To do so, they must see the viability in Dart Group's long-term prospects. Dart Group believes they have the full backing of their lenders as highlighted in their 20th May proposed placing press release:

In addition to the proposed Placing, the Directors consider that the Group's existing lending banks are supportive and recognize the strength of Dart's business model. The Company is in discussions with them to extend debt facilities and agree longer-term covenant resets, which are appropriate for the new outlook. As an indication of that support, Dart has already received agreement from the Group's existing lending banks to waive the semi-annual covenant test for September 2020 on its existing debt facility, conditional upon a minimum gross equity raise of £100m.

Not only do lenders appear supportive but they have actually taken action which proves this; waiving the semi-annual covenant test and therefore providing Dart Group with flexibility through this difficult period.

Worst case scenarios

Dart Group's July 1st target for resumption of operations may seem bold but the company has also made preparations for the worst case scenarios:

Management has also prudently modeled three indicative "no fly" scenarios of increasing durations being; restarting flying on 1 September 2020; restarting flying on 1 January 2021; and restarting flying on 1 April 2021. All three scenarios assume "a gradual ramp up of flying operations, initially running at reduced average load factors that are significantly below historic levels

It is clear that the board has been shrewd in ensuring that the group is prepared for the "worst case scenarios" and the group has been set up to respond well to a range of outcomes. This proves the group has a large amount of flexibility and is well prepared for even the most extreme scenarios which include a slow ramp up of operations with a commencement of operations nearly a year away. This case is very unlikely to occur but the board has demonstrated that it can prepare for almost every eventuality and survive.

Reasons for optimism

Dart Group has stated their intent to restart its flights and holiday program on July 1st, meaning that its Jet2holidays and Jet2 airlines segments have the ability to start to potentially bring in some form of revenues in just over a month. Although it's clear it will just be a fraction of the scale of previous operations, it forms the start to resumption of operations and shows the board's intent and belief that they can adapt to these difficult times for airlines. Although this target initially seemed bold, recently, there has been increased optimism surrounding airlines as plans are being made to reopen European holiday destinations in July. If this does come to fruition, it would be near perfect for Dart Group as it falls in line with their current July 1st target resumption date.

The predominant focus for Dart Group should be Spain as they account for half of Jet2's seat total. Spain has been one of the most prominent nations in terms of relaxing restrictions, recently stating their intent to stop quarantining arrivals from 1 July. Countries like Spain taking this sort of action may also lead the UK to follow suit, although the UK recently announced new quarantine restrictions which may prove challenging for holiday flights returning to the UK.

Philip Meeson, CEO of Dart Group, has displayed optimism as initial signs in respect to bookings look positive, showing the loyalty of Jet2's customer base:

Though still early, we continue to be encouraged by the volume of our customer bookings for summer 2021 and their associated pricing. Based on this limited visibility, we are confident that once normality returns, our Customers will be determined to enjoy the wonderful experience of a well-deserved Jet2 holiday and that Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will continue to have a thriving future, taking millions of UK holidaymakers annually, to the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands and to European leisure cities.

It is clear that even though Jet2 has pulled FY21 guidance, customer demand for flight only deals and package holiday remains strong. An encouraging number of people are looking to re-book rather than cancel, as highlighted in their April 24th trading update:

Positively, and despite the considerable uncertainty, we are seeing customers still making bookings for late summer 20 and winter 20/21, with encouraging numbers choosing to rebook rather than cancel. In addition, and though very early, summer 21 bookings to date are very promising.

This allows Jet2 to mitigate the broader loss of sales through many of those whose flights have been cancelled re-booking for a later date. This would also help to preserve company cash via re-booking customers rather than refunding their deposits.

Potential opportunity

This crisis may also actually provide Dart Group with an opportunity to accelerate their own market share. With bolstered liquidity and a strong business structure (while continuing to offer affordable pricing), Jet2 and Jet2holidays may win new customers. Any increased market share would provide large value in the long run as the industry starts to ramp up again. This will be particularly true if other airlines fall or struggle to adapt. Indeed, Dart Group's previous growth in market share was fueled in part by the failure of other travel groups, such as the demise of Thomas Cook.

Dart Group outlined the strong strategic position of Jet2 and highlighted their ability to respond to market changes and opportunities in their May 20th press release:

The Group's Leisure Travel business is well positioned within the market with a proven record of reacting quickly and successfully to market opportunities, for example, following the recent collapses of Monarch and Thomas Cook. Indeed, the Directors expect Jet2's strategic position to further improve following the acquisition in 2019 of ex-Thomas Cook summer departure slots at Manchester, Birmingham and London Stansted airports.

Conclusion

Prior to the crisis, Dart Group was excelling, with increasing revenue, increasing profitability and a strong balance sheet. The current crisis has completely changed this in the near term but this has resulted in a share price that offers an attractive risk/reward play for the long run.

Of course, uncertainty regarding the aviation industry as a whole remains prevalent with a large amount of "ifs" and "ands", but I believe that if you are looking for an airline recovery play, Dart Group should be at the top of that list. Recently bolstered liquidity combined with cost cutting has shown management's shrewd approach in dealing with the crisis and has given the company some cash runway - which is vital. Once operations emerge once again, I believe that Dart Group is positioned well to ramp up operations and start to return to growth in the years to come. Although Dart Group may remain unprofitable into 2021 and dividends have been suspended, I believe that the share price will push higher once flights restart. Then in the years to come, I expect the company's share price to continue to rise as the company stabilizes and demonstrates market share growth. As shares currently trade at a huge discount to pre COVID-19 prices, there is plenty of room to run well over 10 pounds a share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DRTGF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.