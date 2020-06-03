This is quality business that is vertically integrated and that has a 118-year heritage. Moreover, the company has no debt and cash on hand prior to the pandemic.

As my regular readers know, I have been tinkering at this value investing game for a long, long time. During that time, let's say that I kissed a lot of frogs that never turned into princesses. Although it would have been a lot easier to have simply run with the 'cool kats' and rode the popular growth names, I'm a value investor. High intensity upstream swims, in cold water, were always my destiny. Moreover, as tried and true value investors know, the market has been diabolical to many value names, and value traps have been abundant.

For example, just today, mall-based retailer, Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) reported horrible numbers and revealed that the company burned $136 million of cash as its net cash swung from $207.1 million to only $71.2 million cash, net of debt.

Incidentally, a few value investor acquaintances of mine had pitched me Express back in the high $2s. The $3.23 per share in cash was their leading argument. Luckily, I passed as I am super bearish on mall-based retailers, and Express has long leases.

This leads me to today's idea, Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET). I would argue that this is a gem that is under the radar screen. This is high quality business that makes a quality product and is vertically integrated. The company has a 118-year heritage and a strong balance sheet. I have visited their furniture showrooms before and was impressed by the quality. This is a quintessential value investment.

Prior to the onset of COVID-19, on U.S. shores, shares of BSET were trading just shy of $18 per share.

At fiscal year-end November 30, 2019, the company had a book value of $17.66 per share. So, $6.18 per share/$17.66 equals 35% of its FY 2019 book value. This business is trading at such a pessimistic valuation based on high levels of unemployment and consumer discretionary spending uncertainty. Given this enhanced fear, this stock has been taken to the woodshed.

The Company

As many readers might be unfamiliar with this company, Bassett is a leading retailer, manufacturer, and marketer of branded home furnishings. The company was founded at the dawn of the 20th century, back in 1902.

Per its 10-K

In April 2020, to emphasize its strong heritage, BSET's management has launched a new marketing strategy featuring its 'Made in America' quality and 118-year heritage (see below).

We have been working to more forcefully integrate the store and web experience by highlighting key attributes of our brand….Made in America, our 118 year heritage, custom made in four weeks to your home, our skilled artisans, and free design services. This will gradually take place in the stores through the installation of storytelling graphics that we believe will add a new layer of excitement to the store and enable the consumer to better understand the many capabilities that we have to offer. The imagery will be duplicated on the web and enhanced with interactive videos. By better linking the web and store experience, we believe that we will convert our rising web traffic (pre-virus) to shop and buy in the store or online. We installed the first graphics package in 6 stores in late February and timed that with a new home page on the web. Reaction from our associates and from consumers has been strong and we were off to a good start with our Made in America 'Makers' event prior to the shutdown."

Store Base, Revenue Split, and Owned Real Estate

The company operates company-owned stores and franchised stores. At fiscal year end 2019, the company operated 103 stores (this consisted of 70 company-owned and 33 licensed stores). As of May 2020, the company had 66 company owned stores.

Bassett's 10-K

The company is vertically integrated and generated FY 2019 revenue of $452.1 million with nearly a 50%/50% split between Wholesale and Retail.

As a company, that has been in business for 118 years, they have lived through a number of different and extreme economic cycles and survived in this fiercely competitive and fragmented furniture industry. One of the benefits of its longevity is that the company owns its corporate office building in Bassett, Virginia, owns its Manufacturing facilities, and owns real estate associated with some of its retail store network. The company lists its real estate holdings at a book value of $17.845 million.

Q1 FY 2020 (see here)

On April 2, 2020, the company reported its Q1 FY 2020 results.

The first quarter of 2020 consisted of 13 weeks. Due to the Company's fiscal calendar, the first quarter of 2019 consisted of 14 weeks. Net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $1.2 million or $0.12 per diluted share as compared to net income of $0.6 million or $0.06 per diluted share for the prior year quarter. Operating income was $2.2 million and $0.9 million for the first quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Although not great, normalizing for the 13 weeks, wholesales comps were down by 3.8%, and retail comps were down by 3.5%. Net income was $1.2 million.

Turning to the balance sheet, as of February 29, 2020, BSET had $29.9 million of cash. Outside of operating leases, the company had no long-term debt and $11.7 million of post employment benefit obligations.

The company's book value or shareholders' equity was $174 million as of February 29, 2020. With only 9.983 million shares outstanding as of March 26, 2020, this translates to a book value of $17.43 per shares.

Based on yesterday's closing price of $6.18, BSET shares are trading at only 35% of their February 29, 2020, book value.

Also, on April 2nd, the company informed the market its credit facility capacity doubled from $25 million to $50 million. This gives the company ample liquidity and a long and steady bridge to get to the other side of this pandemic.

Earlier this week we were pleased to receive a commitment to double our $25 million credit facility to $50 million, thus underscoring our bank's trust in our future. We are prepared to do what it takes to weather the crisis and to successfully emerge with our Bassett teammates on the other side of this difficult period of time."

COVID-19 Related Updates

The company has provided shareholders with two updates since its April 2, 2020 Q1 earnings release.

On April 24, 2020

BASSETT, Va., April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. (BSET) announced today that it will resume production at its manufacturing locations next week following the temporary closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company is resuming production at a limited capacity to work through its existing backlog and to be in a position to service expected demand as the economy begins to reopen for business. The Company also announced the reopening of 20 of the 66 company-owned Bassett Home Furnishings stores this weekend. Retail distribution centers have been reopened and are making home deliveries. Additional stores are expected to reopen in the coming weeks when permitted based on applicable state and local guidelines.

On May 11, 2020 (see here)

This release had much more details. 43 out of 66 stores were reopened, as of May 11, 2020, and 19 more were slated for reopening the week of May 18th. The company had aggressive workforce reductions, furloughs, and closed a manufacturing facility.

Insider Buying

As a value investor, I love to see insider buying. As the saying goes, you could need to sell for a multitude of reasons, but you only buy for one reason - you think your stock is undervalued. For example, CEO, Robert Spilman, purchased 20,900 shares, around $10 per share, in late February and early March 2020. As Bassett's stock traded sharply lower, in April 2020, he bought another 43,000 shares in the $5s.

Conclusion

Despite the heightened uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, including over 40 million initial jobless claims and counting and unknowable consumer confidence post crisis, shares of Bassett are just too damn cheap.

No question BSET will lose money in FY 2020 as wholesale revenue from March 23rd through the end of April 2020 declined by more than 80%. However, the company has taken aggressive steps to reduce expenses and streamline costs to respond to the short-term revenue challenges.

The company's stock, trading at $6.18 per share, is trading at roughly 35% of its February 29, 2020, book value. The company entered this pandemic with $30 million of cash, no debt outside of store operating leases and $11.7 million of longer term OPEB liabilities. On April 2, 2020, its credit facility was increased from $25 million to $50 million.

This is a high quality business, with a 118-year heritage and that owns physical assets. This is a very compelling buy at $6.18 per share and I sized this bet at 4%, in my portfolio.

Appendix

As you can see, on February 1, 2020, Express had $207.1 million in cash and zero long-term debt. Fast forward to May 2, 2020, and Express has $236.2 million in cash, but $165 million of long term debt, so only $71.2 million of net cash. That is a negative swing of $136 million.

Incidentally, a few value investor acquaintances of mine had pitched me Express back when it was trading in the high $2s. Their key argument was the $3.23 per share in cash. Markets are super-efficient at understanding balance sheets, and it looks like Mr. Market correctly looked past the cash. Luckily, I too passed as I am super bearish on mall-based retailers and Express has long leases.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BSET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.