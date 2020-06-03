Our analysis concludes that if the sNDA filed by BioSpecifics Technologies' (NASDAQ:BSTC) commercial partner, Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP), for the use of BSTC's injectable collagenase ("CCH") in a product called XiaFlex to treat cellulite of the buttocks, is approved by the FDA as anticipated on July 6, 2020, the resulting XiaFlex sales in this indication could be a BLOCKBUSTER on an unprecedented scale for BSTC's commercial partner ENDP. Our analysis concludes the resulting royalties of between 12 & 12.5% due BSTC from ENDP sales could more than triple current annual BSTC revenues.

Later in this article, we will note that our analysis concludes BSTC's/ENDP's XiaFlex could reasonably take a 50% share of the $1 Billion FY2020 market for cellulite therapies. Our model below shows the effect on BSTC's P&L should ENDP get a 35% share of the $1 Billion market by FY2023. Simply put, with an enterprise valuation of $357 million at $63.72/share, BSTC trades at very small multiples of potential forward looking revenues and net income as follows (note actual net income as a percent of revenues in 2019):

In FY2019, BSTC reported $38.2 million in revenue (all from ENDP XiaFlex royalties) and $24.5 million in net income. With an enterprise valuation of $357 million at $63.72/share, BSTC trades at very small multiples of forward looking revenues and net income should XiaFlex be approved on 7/6/2020 and should ENDP be able to obtain a 35% share of the $1 Billion+ global market for cellulite therapies. Our analysis, which we will outline below, shows that these appear very reasonable assumptions (Again assuming approved by the FDA on or around 7/6/2020). We should last note that BSTC forecast ENDP XiaFlex sales would grow 20% in 2020 from FY2019 pre-COVID-19. Hence, it is very likely FY2020 revenues will fall well short of what's noted here. Assuming approved by the FDA, ENDP will begin promoting XiaFlex for cellulite on 1/1/2021. Though the above may be incorrect for FY2020, it is reasonable to conclude ENDP will more or less "catch up" by FY2021.

While there are currently 2 creams (Cellfina & Cellulaze) and some medical devices to manage the appearance of cellulite of the buttocks, there is no FDA approved "biological" therapy to rid cellulite from the buttocks like XiaFlex. In an 800+ Phase 3 clinical trial to test XiaFlex's ability to rid the buttocks of cellulite, XiaFlex met 15 of 16 endpoints. On September 16, 2019 ENDP submitted the BLA which was later accepted by the FDA. The PDUFA date is July 6, 2020.

Our analysis concludes the global market for XiaFlex, in this indication, is over $1 Billion/year and will grow higher than $2 Billion/year relatively quickly. Again Endo International is BSTC's commercial partner and, as such, responsible for all clinical, regulatory and marketing & sales of XiaFlex. Our analysis concludes royalties due BSTC, in the 12% to 12.5% range, could very soon approach an incremental $50 million/year from the XiaFlex cellulite indication in as little as a few years. By way of comparison, total BSTC FY2019 revenues were $38 million. Because there's virtually no incremental cost to BSTC to sell CCH/XiaFlex, incremental royalty gains should literally flow to BSTC's bottom line, dramatically increasing shareholder value as anticipated.

BioSpecifics Technologies is a biopharmaceutical company, founded in 1957 employing 7 full-time employees, that develops an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum (or "CCH") for various indications in the United States and internationally. Collagenase is an enzyme produced naturally in the human body that breaks down collagen in damaged tissues within the skin and helps the body regenerate new healthy tissue (and remove dead tissue). Collagen is the matter between the parts in the human body (meaning "glue" in Greek) comprising approximately one-third of the total protein in mammalian organisms. BSTC claims that their bio-produced collagenase (again aka "CCT") is more "efficient" than collagenase produced naturally by the human body.

BSTC is a small company with a very simple business model owning the injectable CCH technology, generally considered years ahead of any like collagenase therapy, included in XiaFlex that is licensed out to their longtime commercial partner Endo International PLC. While it is important to note the primary XiaFlex patent expires in 2029, it will take a competitor some time to research, develop and commercialize a bio-similar. The author has significant direct experience with collagen based products. Collagenase is a complex science. While our analysis concludes a competing biosimilar is likely in 2030, the resulting change in pricing will be similar to other biosimilars (not like a generic). Simply put, the potential introduction of a biosimilar in FY2029 may impact revenues by ~40% (not 80-90%).

Simply put, BSTC owns the XiaFlex technology and Endo is responsible for virtually all commercialization efforts (clinical, regulatory & commercial/selling). BSTC has a pipeline but as a practical matter R&D is discretionary and BSTC can sit back and collect their royalties from Endo quarter to quarter as Endo invests in expansions in XiaFlex's label. This has led to BSTC producing 10 years of increasing sales, profits and shareholder value (6 years shown below) for existing XiaFlex revenues as follows:

To put the above data points in perspective, it is first important to understand BSTC's market capitalization and enterprise valuation as follows:

Our analysis also concludes that BSTC is using the cash generated via operations to constantly buying its own common stock year after year. Treasury stock now totals more than 477,000 shares (up from 473,000 at 12/31/2019) as of 3/31/2020. The following is a schedule of the number of treasury stock shares held by year since 12/31/2011 (and the change from the prior year):

Our analysis concludes BSTC is a simple, well run and disciplined company. The following is a summary of BSTC's market cap and enterprise value at various prices per share and as multiples of FY2019 revenues and net income:

IN BSTC's most recent press release dated May 11, 2020 announcing Q12020 financial performance and FY2020 outlook in light of COVID-19, it appears BSTC, like most companies, will not grow in FY2020 until the United States and the rest of the world recover from COVID-19. BSTC notes that, assuming the FDA approves XiaFlex for the treatment of cellulite as anticipated on July 6, 2020, the COVID-19 phenomenon has pushed back the launch of XiaFlex to treat cellulite to 1/1/2021.

Our analysis concludes BSTC is otherwise best described as a "sleepy" company but with consistent growth with little risk. Hence, BSTC's longer term growth will be directly tied to the potential success(es) of CCH to treat cellulite. There are 2 other ongoing development programs for CCH in 2 additional indications for which there is no FDA approved therapy. These could also produce immense upside for BSTC but because Phase 1 trials have yet to be started, we will completely discount any upside in this analysis. We will ignore ENDP's (and hence BSTC's) CCH pipeline and strictly focus on the cellulite indication for purposes of this article and analysis.

Endo International PLC Royalty Due BSTC

It is first important to remember that ENDP is responsible for all commercialization efforts. Any incremental XiaFlex revenues from a cellulite indication should have no incremental cost to BSTC. While we are provided guidance that the XiaFlex royalties due BSTC are in the "low single digits" (BSTC has also reimbursed the immaterial cost to manufacture CCH for sale), we come to a net royalty of 12 to 12.5% after analyzing FY2019 and FY 2018 BSTC revenues as a percent of XiaFlex sales as follows:

Source: Endo International PLC press release

Source: BSTC FY2018 Form 10K

US & Global Market for Cellulite Therapies

Cellulite affects 90% of women, and of course some men, shortly after puberty. Simply put cellulite affects most women in the world. There are a number of professional market research firms that estimate the global market for cellulite therapies. The estimates start at $1.2 Billion and peak at $2.4 Billion globally in the year 2018 and all forecast high CAGR through the year 2028 topping out at well over $5 Billion by then. However, if one interprets these reports, it is clear there is an enormous market to treat cellulite in the buttocks.

What is also consistent among these professional estimates is that the US dominates the global market at roughly 40% and that half of the market is within dermatology clinics (where XiaFlex will be applied). We believe Investor's Business Daily's ("IBD") August 2018 review of Endo's/XiaFlex's opportunity in treating cellulite is perhaps the most conservative. The article notes that Endo is "chasing" a $400 million/year market for treating cellulite in the United States now dominated by Allergan. In fact the IBD author suspects the market is so big that Allergan may purchase Endo. It should be noted Endo also distributes Percocet and may have its own legal problems that would discourage Allergan from buying Endo. However, it appears quite logical to conclude Allergan could buy the CCH business. Of course an Allergan purchase of Endo is beyond the scope of this article.

The IBD article goes on to note that no current cellulite therapy has 100% customer satisfaction which gives XiaFlex an opportunity to win share quickly. Of the 2 creams, Cellfina has a 73% customer satisfaction rating and Cellulaze has only a 33% customer satisfaction rating per IDB. Though the IBD article's focus is on an Allergan buyout of Endo, it appears IBD sees BSTC's CCH/XiaFlex therapy as a real threat to take a material share of this market (again estimated to be $400 million in the United States in 2018). If the industry is expected to grow by roughly 10%/year, it appears logical to conclude this will be a half a billion dollar market by the time it is launched 1/1/2021. If the United States represents a 40% share of the global market, it is reasonable to conclude Endo's opportunity (which is worldwide) is over $1 Billion.

It should be noted most analysts believe XiaFlex, because of its efficacy (meaning because it works), convenience and short recovery time will be "wildly popular" once available. Common sense also suggests women who can afford to treat cellulite are not concerned about pricing. This is the primary reason why our analysis concludes, with appropriate pre-marketing efforts which is Endo's area of expertise, Endo could take half this market within a year or two. This would total over $500 million/year which, at say a 12% royalty, means an incremental $60 million in BSTC royalties. Fortunately, for BSTC investors, BSTC needs no commercial expertise for XiaFlex to become even more profitable.

The following tables represent the impact of a XiaFlex approval by the FDA to treat cellulite in the buttocks at various Endo revenues (as a share of the estimated $1 Billion FY2021 market):

The table above shows that if ENDP is able to capture a 20% share of the $1 Billion market for cellulite products, or $200 million in incremental XiaFlex sales, BSTC is entitled to 12% of $24 million. Add the $24 million to BSTC's FY2019 actual revenues (assuming 0% growth) and BSTC is generating $62.1 million in royalty revenues per year. At $63.72 BSTC share this would mean BSTC's enterprise valuation is 6.7X annual royalties. If 70% of BSTC's incremental royalty revenues flowed to net income, then, again at $63.72/share, BSTC's enterprise valuation would be 8.7 times pro forma net income. As BSTC's share price changes, you can model the effect on BSTC's revenues and net income multiples.

Our analysis concludes it is quite reasonable to expect XiaFlex, as the first biological product approved to treat cellulite (and actually works), to quickly obtain a 20 - 35% share of the $1 Billion/year global market. We have models that suggest XiaFlex's share could be double, again assuming XiaFlex is approved by the FDA to treat cellulite on or around July 6, 2020.

Conclusion

Our net analysis concludes BSTC shares could easily trade up to $80/share should the FDA approve XiaFlex to treat cellulite (PDUFA date 7/6/2020).

The author did not consult BioSpecifics Technologies in the preparation of this article. Endo International PLC is BSTC's commercial partner. The author did not consult ENDP in the creation of this article either.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BSTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.