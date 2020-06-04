This allows us to go short if we believe that the COVID-19 crisis will expose the business's weaknesses.

The market is entirely one-sided, assuming that the virus will not have a material effect on the company.

The model is risky because it involves high operational and financial leverage. The coronavirus crisis can be a reality check for the bullish case.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Juan Ignacio Orlando as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

In my opinion, Carvana (CVNA) faces many risks that are not priced in by the market. The stock has been rising since March 20, giving investors an opportunity to open a short position.

In this article, I will explain Carvana's business model, its inherent risks, and past performance. After that, I will justify why I consider the market is ignoring the economic risks associated with COVID-19. Finally, I will describe my investment plan.

A risky business model

Carvana caught my attention for the first time because it's one of those stories that divide analyst's opinions, and there seems to be no middle ground. On the one hand, we've got those who think we're witnessing the surge of a new Amazon and, on the other hand, we've got those who argue it's just another cash-burning machine, like WeWork. This is the kind of company that is, in my opinion, interesting because they usually present opportunities to make a lot of money-or to lose it if you have poor capital management.

I decided to start trying to understand the value proposition of the company. In their vision, customers buying and selling used cars are not being satisfied by traditional auto retailers. On the supply side, we can say it's entirely fragmented with no dominant player on the field. So there's plenty of room for disrupting this market.

Source: Carvana - Investor relations

How is Carvana trying to do it? They put an online platform in place that allows for making transactions 100% online, entirely replacing the physical store and salesperson. Along with this, the company has developed a supply chain to refurbish cars and bring them directly to your home once the purchase is confirmed. All vehicles come with a seven-day return policy. Customers can also buy through car vending machines. Like most traditional retailers, Carvana is offering financing and extended guarantees.

Carvana offers a two-minute real online offer for customers who want to sell their car to the retailer. If an offer is accepted, Carvana will pick the car up as soon as the next day and pay by check on the spot, after inspecting the vehicle.

As you can see, this proposal is truly a game-changer but comes with a cost. It requires massive amounts of cash in investments. Think for a moment of the cost of last-mile delivery for a big item such as a car, or the refurbishment centers that need to be constructed throughout the country. The company says these costs will eventually be compensated because they do not require physical stores, but the company first needs to achieve scale.

So far, we can say that Carvana's strategy is innovative and is in the process of developing a moat if it can reach a critical mass of users that allows it to support the heavy structure that the business model requires.

Financial and stock performance

Since its inception, executives have been focused on sales growth, gaining market share, and increasing gross profit per unit sold (GPU), something they are undoubtedly achieving.

Source: Letter to Shareholders Q1-2020

Wall Street has rewarded Carvana generously, multiplying the price of the stock severalfold since the IPO in 2017.

Data by YCharts

Unfortunately, as happens oftentimes, great ideas need a lot of cash to be put into practice, and this is precisely the dark side of Carvana. The company has been burning increasing amounts of money each quarter, increasing its debt and diluting shareholders, as you can see in the following table.

Source: Author's calculations based on SA and SEC filings.

So far, the central question around the story of the company is whether or not it will be able to obtain the necessary financing to reach a scale that allows it to generate positive cash flows.

The risks and the virus

Like with most companies, COVID-19 was a severe blow for Carvana. With increasing uncertainty, millions of people losing their jobs and incomes, and staying at home, sales growth was much less than expected. Also, setbacks were observed in other key metrics such as gross margin and EBITDA margin.

Source: Letter to Shareholders Q1-2020

Financial markets reacted severely, and the share price fell from $110 on February 21 to $30 on March 19. On the other hand, the debt market also showed an increase in risk with the interest rate on the bonds, reaching over 15% on March 23.

Source: FINRA

Following this, the FED relaunched the TALF program, which brought relief to companies like this one that are heavily dependent on the ABS market. For its part, the management amended the forward flow agreement with Ally, upsizing the purchase commitment to $2 billion, extending it to March 2021, and broadening the set of customers it covers. Furthermore, on May 18 the company announced that it has commenced a public offering of its Class A common stock.

As these two decisions secured financing for several months and fears related to the effects of the pandemic declined, the Carvana share price return to pre-crisis values, and is currently trading at $93 per share.

Investment plan

In my opinion, the scenario that some analysts are predicting of the company collapsing in the short term is far from being the most probable. However, because the market is ignoring the economic risks associated with COVID-19, there is plenty of room to make money if Carvana's sales growth slows, credit delinquency rates increase, or access to financing becomes difficult. Based on this, I have decided to start a short position of no more than 2% of my portfolio. Even though I consider this short idea a long-term opportunity, I will analyze short-term price action to determine when I should open a position in CVNA.

As we see in the chart, the upside movement that started from mid-March is with decreasing volume, which is a sign of weakness. Also, I believe we are entering the last phase of the short-term swing (wave 5), and the next move would have the following targets: $75, $65, and $55.

Following this reasoning, I will seek to start the position short with a break in the trendline in the area close to $105, placing a stop loss at $118. This trade implies a risk-reward ratio of approximately 2.3, which I consider acceptable.

I will let you know in the comments if the market gives me a chance to take a position. If this is not possible, I can stand by it, because I will be respecting my investment rules. Regardless of this, I have enjoyed writing this article and getting to know this company; I hope you will too when reading it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in CVNA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.