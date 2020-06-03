The economic slowdown has affected the business severely, as reflected in the stock price (corrected by ~50%).

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) is a publicly-traded residential real estate finance company. The company focuses on acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company started its operation in 2013 following its initial public offering (IPO). The company generates most of its income from real estate-related properties, thus qualified as REIT and taxed accordingly.

The company operates in three segments:

Investments in Residential Mortgage-backed securities (RMBS)

Investments in Servicing-Related Assets

Other Investments in Real assets.

The company's portfolio composition as on 31st March 2020.

Equity Investment Composition

Aggregate Investment Portfolio Composition

Performance Graph:

Cherry Hill is externally managed and advised by Cherry Hill Mortgage Management, LLC ("Manager" or "CHMM"). CHMM is responsible for the company's investment strategies and decisions and its day-to-day operations. The company for the past five years has performed in line with the related indices such as Russel 2000, SNL Financial REIT, and S&P 500.

Factors Impacting CHMI's Operating Result:

The company's income is generated primarily by the net spread between the income it earns on our assets and the cost of financing, also supported by the hedging activities.

The company's net income primarily includes:

Actual Interest payments on RMBS.

Net Servicing fees on Mortgage servicing rights (MSR)

Factor impacting its net income:

Market Interest rates

Prepayment speeds

Servicing cost

The company has been very prudent in selecting and managing its portfolio with a focus on achieving a consistent spread. During the past few years, the company's average net yield spread has been stable.

Quarter Ended Average Asset yield Average cost of funds Average Net Interest rate spread December 31, 2019 3.72% 1.84% 1.88% September 30, 2019 3.77% 2.13% 1.64% June 30, 2019 3.83% 2.27% 1.55% March 31, 2019 3.83% 2.21% 1.62% December 31, 2018 3.82% 2.10% 1.72% September 30, 2018 3.77% 2.05% 1.72% June 30, 2018 3.74% 1.83% 1.91% March 31, 2018 3.67% 1.81% 1.86%

COVID-19 effect on the US Mortgage Industry and CHMI:

The global economy has been severely affected due to the spread of the novel coronavirus. The pandemic gripped the United States with ferocity and has not let go despite some states beginning to reopen for business.

The pandemic has led to overnight fund rates cut to zero by the Fed. Mortgage rates across the industry were suddenly under siege as liquidity tightened and margin calls on all asset classes forced many to deliver their portfolios. Further, the government wavered regarding mortgage loan forbearance programs before the CARES Act was signed into law, which exacerbated the fears of a mortgage collapse.

In response to the challenges, the company is opting the following strategies:

Preference for Liquidity: The company is focusing on building ample liquidity to survive the slowdown in the economy. The company held approximately $90 million unrestricted cash.

Deleveraging: The company has reduced the leverage on its aggregate portfolio from 6.1 times (in Dec-19) to 3.9 (As on 30th April 2020).

Like most of the mortgage and speciality finance REITs, Cherry Hill stock has also been severely affected by the economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19; the stock price has corrected more than 50% in the past few months.

So, why be bullish?

~50% correction in the stock price and stability in the net interest spread earned by the company in the past few years increase the margin of safety for investors

The strong cash position likely will negatively impact earnings in the near future

The Federal govt, through its lesson learned from the housing crisis in 2007-08, is keeping a close eye on the mortgage industry and, aggressively, taking actions in response to the slowdown caused by the COVID-19.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.