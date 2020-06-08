Seeking REIT Yields

The decrease in yield since 2009 arises from the decrease in average REIT debt ratio.

Cap-weighted REIT yields are low in the present era, but this may be misleading as average yields are higher.

Some authors will tell you to avoid any REIT with a yield above 4%. Others will point you to REITs with yields above 10%.

Yet many REITs yield between 4% and 10%. And at the moment a lot of them are paying 0%, because they have cut or suspended their dividends.

How should one make sense of this? What's really going on with REIT yields?

Here we share the explorations of this subject by one of our authors, R. Paul Drake, in his words.

This article originated from paging through the March 2020 edition of REITWatch, produced by NAREIT. I encountered the plot shown in Figure 1. The plot concerns equity REITs, which is what is meant by the word REIT throughout this article.

Figure 1. Annual returns of all equity REITs since 1972. The light blue bars show the dividend yield in each year. Source: NAREIT.

Three timeframes are covered by this plot. These are the pre-modern REIT era, before the early 1990s, the early modern era from about 1994 through 2009, and the current REIT era during the economic expansion from 2010 through 2019.

The long-term average yield has been 7.5%. This was about the average from1992 through 2007. In contrast, during the current era the yield has never reached the long-term average.

Looking at the numbers, after 2009 the overall REIT dividend yield has never reached 5%. On first glance, this seemed very strange. I'm familiar with many REITs whose yields are above 5%. You probably are too.

Figure 2. Total and average REIT market capitalization. Data from NAREIT.

Is Cap Weighting Why REIT Yields Have Fallen?

Two hypotheses occurred to me. One was that the massive growth of mega-cap REITs in infrastructure and data centers might be distorting these averages, which are inherently cap-weighted. Let’s explore this first.

Figure 2 shows the large increase in overall REIT market cap with time. Since the bottom in 2008, it has grown nearly a factor of 10. The average has grown to more than $5B.

Beyond that, there are four REITs whose market cap exceeds $50B, and so provides 20% of the total market cap. These are infrastructure REITs American Tower Corp (AMT) and Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI), data center REIT Equinix (EQIX), and industrial behemoth Prologis (PLD).

There's clearly some potential that the overall industry averages are distorted by relatively few REITs. To examine this further, I worked with the data by sector.

Figure 3 shows a table summarizing the sector data. Scanning the numbers, one can see that the total return of any sector may have been larger or smaller recently than it was over the longer term.

Figure 3. REIT average annual returns by sector, in percent. Source: NAREIT.

But one also can see that in every sector, without exception, the dividend yield was smaller during the later period. The implication is that the reduction in average REIT yield was not only due to the influence of the extreme mega caps.

It's also helpful to display the results in Figure 3 visually, as does Figure 4. It strikes me as remarkable how similar the total return in a given sector has been over the recent 10 years and the entire 25.

Figure 4. Graphic display of REIT returns by sector. Data from NAREIT.

Only manufactured homes show a dramatic change in total return. They have had a great past decade. Perhaps this will continue, as opportunity abounds there. But one never can be certain.

Across all sectors, the largest dividend yield from 2010-2019 remains below 6%. Of course, each sector is cap weighted as well, so this shows what the REITs with the largest market caps in each sector were paying.

Capitalization and Yield for Individual REITs

I decided to look more deeply using the compilation of data from NAREIT, S&P Global Intelligence, and TIKR that we provide for our members at High Yield Landlord. I captured these data on May 4 and did the work to be able to plot them as shown here. I found the display in Figure 5 quite intriguing.

Figure 5. Market cap against dividend yield for all equity REITs whose yield does not exceed 100% and whose cap exceeds $10M. The dashed vertical line shows a 5% yield. Source: High Yield Landlord.

As an aside, the data for Figure 5 use dividends over the trailing twelve months, so this plot does not show the impact of recent dividend cuts. I will say more below regarding REITs that have cut their dividends.

One sees a very clear trend. Larger REITs pay smaller dividend yields. The mega-cap REITs, with market capitalizations above $10B, will completely dominate any cap-weighted averages. They also dominate broad REIT ETFs, such as the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), often used as a surrogate for the overall REIT market.

The real story of the average REIT, whatever it may be, will not show up in such cap-weighted numbers. For an investor it is helpful to look at some simple averages (not weighted by market cap). You can buy any of these REITs, and have zero need to weight your portfolio by market cap.

Figure 6. Yields of various types. Those labeled Mean Yield are simple averages. Data source: High Yield Landlord.

Figure 6 shows these averages, including those for all mega caps, for mid caps (market cap from $1B to $10B) and small caps (market cap from $500M to $1B). One sees how much weighing by capitalization reduces the overall averages.

I find the mid-cap region in Figure 5 between 5% and 10% yield particularly intriguing. This seems a good place for an investor seeking income to live on combined with price appreciation that should stay ahead of inflation.

As a retiree, I find that combination appealing. Sequence of returns risk is greatly reduced if most of the income one needs is generated by dividends. My present plan is to follow up on this point in another article.

One REIT in this region of the plot I am delighted to own is Federal Realty Trust (FRT). Their market cap is above $5B, and as of May 28 their price was depressed enough that they pay a 5.3% dividend, which they have a 52-year track record of raising.

Figure 7. Market cap against yield for 10 REIT sectors. The dashed vertical line shows a 5% yield. Data source: High Yield Landlord.

A Closer Look at Some Sectors

We can learn more about the mid-cap REITs, among others, by displaying a graph like that of Figure 5 for several REIT sectors. Figure 7 does this.

One can see that the general trend that high-cap REITs pay lower dividends is also true within most sectors. Let’s examine a few of these in more detail.

This is a good place to include some comments on dividend cuts. At High Yield Landlord, we seek to buy undervalued REITs. We are not deeply concerned about the dividend reductions this year, if we believe that the underlying business is a good one and if the stock has dropped significantly below fair value.

In most cases, the yields in Figure 7 cluster by sector. As an example, consider the industrial REITs (orange dots). This sector has suffered relatively little on net during the 2020 market selloff.

Most industrial REITs pay yields well below 5%. The exceptions who pay between 5% and 10% are a well-known list to Seeking Alpha readers: Monmouth REIT (MNR), Stag Industrial (STAG) and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT).

The shopping center REITs (grey dots) stand out, as many of them paid between 10% and 16% on May 4, on a trailing twelve months basis. The market, of course, has knocked this entire sector down by about 50% in price and a number of these REITs have suspended their dividends.

When the price comes back up and dividends are fully restored for these shopping-center REITs, they should be back between 5% and 10% dividend yield.

This opportunity for large returns from both revaluation and long-term yield-on-cost has had many authors, including us, pounding the table about the extraordinary opportunity they present. Anyone who imagines that everything including pet grooming, nail salons, grocery stores, and local restaurants is somehow going to be done online or at home should stay away. My opinion is that everybody else should be invested in this sector now.

The healthcare sector is not very cohesive, as it includes several very distinct types of operation, so no wonder it's spread all over the map here. The highest yielding mid and mega caps are Physicians Realty Trust (DOC), Medical Properties Trust (MPW), and Ventas (VTR), again familiar names to SA readers. These three are not down as much as the average shopping-center REIT. Instead they three all involve longer discussions about long-term value.

Consider one more sector with reference to Figure 7, the triple-net-lease sector (blue triangles). One can see in Figures 3 and 4 that this sector has always been solid in total return. It also has paid good dividends on average. This behavior, though, is dominated by the performance of Realty Income (O) and to a lesser degree National Retail Properties (NNN), whose combined market cap is a lot larger than that of the rest of the sector combined.

This sector has also been punished by the market, though not so much as the shopping-center sector. Even so, many of us also have been pounding the table about the tremendous opportunities it's giving us now.

Anyone who imagines that everything including convenience stores, drugstores, dollar stores, auto parts stores, and quick service restaurants is somehow going to be done online or at home should stay away. My opinion is that everybody else should be invested in this sector now.

(As an aside, I put triple-net REITs EPR Properties (EPR) and VICI properties (VICI) in with this group on the plot, just for my own interest, even though they are classified as Specialty REITs by NAREIT. My comments about this sector do not apply to these two.)

We have been exploring the impact of cap-weighting on average yields. The tendency for larger cap REITs to pay lower dividends, in any sector, explains why the cap-weighted averages are well below the simple averages.

But this does not explain why these cap-weighted averages fell after the Great Financial Crisis. This takes us to leverage.

The Second Hypothesis: Leverage

The other thing that I thought might explain the decrease in REIT yields in the past decade was the decrease in REIT leverage. The median debt ratio today is about 1/3. The ratio of debt to enterprise value dropped roughly in half from 2007 through 2019, so the debt ratio in 2007 was roughly 2/3.

The basic idea behind REIT leverage is that the income from the property exceeds the interest paid on debt used to purchase it. We can use some simple numbers to construct a simplified table.

Suppose the cap rate, which is the ratio of Net Operating Income (“NOI”) to property value, is 6%. Suppose the interest rate on the debt is 4%. The 2% difference in income produced by the debt is distributed across the equity. This gives a return on capital before overhead and maintenance capex (“ROCBOM”), defining an acronym so the table shown in Figure 8 will fit.

Figure 8. Simple model showing impact of leverage on returns. Source: author calculations.

The payout fraction of NAV would typically be half to two thirds of the number shown as ROCBOM. The exact values would depend on actual overhead and maintenance costs, and also on how much capital was retained to support growth.

This oversimplified calculation nonetheless shows how powerful leverage is at generating larger returns. Unfortunately, leverage also is powerful in creating problems in turbulent times. Investors do and should demand more yield from highly leveraged REITs.

I turned this calculation into a little model, including overhead at 10% of NOI and a payout ratio of 80% of Funds From Operations (“FFO”). Figure 9 shows the results.

Figure 9. Dividend Yield is shown against Debt Ratio (in %), along with an oversimplified model described in the text. Sources: High Yield Landlord and author calculations.

I increased the interest rate with debt ratio. This is qualitatively correct. My actual model may not be. It increased interest rates linearly with debt ratio from 3% with no debt to 10% at a debt ratio of 80%

But just increasing the interest rate was not enough. To be profitable, the REITs with high debt need to find properties with higher cap rates. This is necessary for NOI to stay ahead of interest costs. For the case shown, the cap rate increases linearly with debt ratio from 4% with no debt to 12% at a debt ratio of 80%.

The point of the model is to reveal a bit about what qualitative factors are needed to explain what the REIT market is doing, not to represent the reality with any precision.

What I conclude from the model is that highly-leveraged REITs have it tough. They have to pay more interest and so must find higher cap rate properties in order to do so.

Of course, this is all oversimplified and misses nuances. For example, some REITs with high debt and high yields are growing rapidly. It can take time for the capital raised to translate into income.

A final item with reference to Figure 9 is that most of the points between 30% and 50% debt ratio that show a yield of 10% or more are shopping-center REITs. As discussed above, we expect these yields to come back down as the market recovers.

Wrapping up this section, here we have the likely explanation of the decrease in REIT yields since the Great Financial Crisis. With decreased leverage providing security against a repeat of that event, less funds were available to support the dividends and they went down.

Conclusions

I hope this article has provided some useful perspective on REIT dividends. Any cap-weighted numbers substantially underestimate REIT dividend yields. The median REIT offers a significantly higher yield.

That said, the price of buying that higher yield is often to accept a REIT with more debt. Although we have not drilled down on this here, such a REIT is likely to generate a lower total return.

But the total return that matters is a long-term average. Retirees may have shorter-term needs that warrant accepting lower long-term growth. We will take that topic up in another article.

