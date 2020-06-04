Our calculations show that Bitcoin’s price would have to average $19,000 for Riot to break even.

If Bitcoin falls below $6,500, then all of Riot's miners would be unprofitable.

Riot utilizes the same amount of megawatts as crypto miner DMGBlockchain, yet Riot’s valuation is over 8x DMG’s.

For less than $12M, Riot’s company could be easily duplicated, yet its market cap is over $80M.

Riot Blockchain (RIOT) is a Bitcoin Mining Farm. It has no innovation or commerce, only the running of Bitcoin mining machines.

This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha's service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

On 5/14/20 we published a report on Canaan (CAN), a Bitcoin (“BTC”) mining machine manufacturer. We warned shareholders about how Bitcoin mining is an unprofitable business, about the company’s inefficiencies and how overvalued it is. After we published that report, CAN fell over 50% in two weeks as shown in the chart below:

1-Month CAN chart

Now, we are taking aim at another Bitcoin mining company, Riot Blockchain (RIOT). We expect RIOT to also fall 50%+ from its current price soon if Bitcoin doesn’t drastically rise. But even if Bitcoin does rise drastically, speculators would be better off just investing in Bitcoin instead of Bitcoin mining companies that are terrible businesses and just enrich management at shareholders' expense.

Riot has gone through some changes over the years. It was investigated by the SEC as a penny stock manipulation scheme masterminded by disgraced financier Barry Honig. The SEC investigation of Riot was concluded in January, 2020 without an enforcement action and is now behind the company. As shown in the latest 10-K, all of its previous businesses related to blockchain have either been sold, discontinued, or have insignificant operations. Today, the company is simply a Bitcoin mining farm, nothing more and nothing less.

Riot Rose Into The Bitcoin Halving Event, Which Is Illogical

Riot’s mining was unprofitable before. Now, with the Bitcoin Halving Event passing, its bitcoin mining revenues have been cut in half, while its expenses remain the same. Therefore, the company is even more unprofitable now. The stock went up into the halving event on 5/11/20. This is illogical, the opposite should’ve happened because the halving event is bad news for bitcoin miners. For the most part, RIOT’s stock price has moved with Bitcoin’s price. Except over the past month, RIOT has risen significantly higher relative to Bitcoin. Bitcoin was at its highest in mid-February, and RIOT hadn’t reached anywhere close to $2 per share. Now, RIOT is trading at over $2 as shown in the chart below:

RIOT 6-Month Chart

RIOT investors can make the argument that the stock went up because the halving event was already priced in. We don’t believe it was priced in, Riot has always been unprofitable. RIOT investors also say RIOT went up because the halving event will cause Bitcoin prices to rise. But Bitcoin prices haven’t risen much since the halving event, as shown in the BTC price chart below:

Source: coindesk.com

As shown above, BTC broke through $10K a couple times but was unable to stay there. BTC needs to go much higher for Riot to just break even, to $22K as we show in our calculations later in this report.

It seems that the stock reacted positively due to the company’s announcement on 5/7/20 that they have purchased Bitmain’s next generation S19 miners, which they expect to receive in July. If that’s where the bullishness is from, then investors should pool their money and spend less than $10M dollars to buy Bitmain’s latest miners and setup their own Bitcoin mining farm instead of investing in Riot with its high valuation of over $80M. Later in this report we go over the details of how easy it would be to duplicate Riot’s Bitcoin mining farm.

Bitcoin Mining Businesses Should Not Be Operating Right Now

As we prove in this report, Bitcoin mining is a terrible business as it uses up way too much electricity for little return. Riot has no reason to exist as an investment. Riot had selling, general and administration ("SG&A") expense of $9.2M in 2019, and $3.735M in Q120. Being simply a Bitcoin mining farm, we believe there is no reason for the company’s SG&A to be anywhere near that amount. Management doesn’t need to make many decisions to run the company. Riot doesn’t engage in any commerce or R&D. It simply buys its machines from Bitcoin mining rig manufacturer Bitmain and runs them to mine for Bitcoins. Bitmain is the company that engages in R&D and creates its next generation miners to keep selling to customers who want the latest model.

The following has been RIOT’s quarterly Revenues, Gross Profit, SG&A, Net Loss, and Shares outstanding since Q119:

Source: SEC filings

Note that the financials above were produced before the halving event which happened on 5/11/20. If RIOT used the same miners now that it did in previous quarters, the revenues above would be much lower, while expenses would remain the same.

As shown above, Riot’s shares outstanding have increased rapidly over the past year, more than doubling. And Riot currently has even more outstanding shares, as it states in the Q120 report:

“The number of shares of no par value common stock outstanding as of May 7, 2020 was 34,541,380.”

A big reason for the large increase in shares, is Riot has been raising funds by a $100M at-the-market (“ATM”) offering through HC Wainwright. The company sold 6.024M shares in Q120 at an average price of $1.58 per share, raising about $9.5M, as stated in the Q120 report. The company has over $80M left in the ATM.

Notice also above in Q120, Riot’s revenues increased from mining more Bitcoin, as well as gross profit increased. However, the net loss increased due to a higher selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expense of $3.735M. The SG&A increase came when the company has been releasing employees and has less expenses. Riot stated in its Q120 financial highlights:

“Excluding stock-based compensation, decreased SG&A expenses to $1.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to $2.9 million during the same period last year.”

We take that statement to mean that stock-based compensation will decrease through the year, so we’ll estimate that Riot will have SG&A expense of $10M for the year 2020. 2019 SG&A expense was $9.3M, and stock-based compensation decreased significantly in later quarters from $235K in Q119.

As stated in the 2019 10-K, Riot’s CEO, Jeffrey McGonegal, will receive a salary of $300K plus 209,790 restricted stock units. This comes to over $800K if RIOT's stock price remains where it is. We think this is an excessive salary for running such a simple business of plugging in Bitcoin mining machines and letting them run. It likely isn’t even a full-time job.

At Bitcoin’s Current Price Level, Riot Is Very Unprofitable

We can roughly estimate Riot’s annual net loss at the current Bitcoin price. We know which Bitcoin miners the company currently has and which ones it will begin utilizing.

As stated in the latest 10-Q, in December 2019, the company purchased 4,000 Bitmain Antminer S17 Pros for approximately $6.3 million from Bitmain. The company took its previous older miners offline due to inefficiencies.

On 4/30/20, RIOT announced the purchase of 1,000 S19 Pro (110 TH) miners for USD$2.4M.

On 5/7/20, RIOT announced the purchase of an additional 1,040 next generation Bitmain S19 (95 TH) Antminers for USD$1.9M.

In the Q120 report, Riot expects the S19 Antminers to be delivered in July 2020. But the calculation we will do includes those Antminers, and is after the halving event.

Riot’s Bitcoin mining operation originally was only in Oklahoma City, OK. Which makes sense because Oklahoma City reportedly has the nation’s lowest electricity costs. It states in Riot’s 2019 10-K that it pays $55.95/kW per month for electricity at the Oklahoma City warehouse, down to $55.12/kW per month for additional power. We’ll average it to $55.50/kW per month. Assuming 720 hours in a month, that comes to an hourly cost of $55.50/720 = $0.0771/kWh.

In April, 2020, Riot executed a co-location mining services contract with Coinmint, the operator of one of the largest digital currency data centers in North America. Riot is currently in the initial process of moving its miners from its Oklahoma warehouse to Coinmint’s warehouse in Massena, NY, as stated in Riot’s Q120 update. Riot didn’t report any details on the contract or the cost, so we'll assume the costs are similar to those in Oklahoma city. We’ll assume that there is some benefit to the move but not a significant one, so we’ll adjust the electricity cost down to $0.07/kWh.

To calculate the profitability of Riot’s miners, we are using the calculator from buybitcoinworldwide.com. The website states that its calculator is the most accurate because:

The following are the current estimated profitability of each of Riot’s miners, assuming an electricity rate of $0.07/kWh and a Bitcoin price of $9,500.

For the S19 Pro:

For the S19:

For the S17 Pro:

Source: #1 Bitcoin Mining Calculator - ACCURATE! (2020 Updated)

At the above Bitcoin price and electricity rate, the total profit per year for Riot’s miners can be estimated to be:

(S19 Pro 2000 x $799.49) + (S19 1040 x $422.43) + (S17 Pro 4000 x $62.38)

= $1,598,980 + $439,327 + $249,520 = $2,287,827.

Riot’s miner profits don’t even cover the warehouse lease expense to store the miners. The base rent Riot pays for the Oklahoma City warehouse lease is $190K per month, which comes to $2.28M per year.

Then there’s the massive SG&A expense and depreciation and amortization (D&A). Assuming SG&A will come down from Q120 and will be $10M for the year, and D&A stays the same as in Q120, we have a total annual net loss of:

Miner Profits $2,287,827 – Warehouse Base Rent $2.28M – SG&A $10M – D&A (4x663,000) = -$12,644,173 .

Therefore, at the current Bitcoin price of about $9,500, we calculate Riot will lose about $12.64M per year. A very big loss for a microcap company.

Bitcoin’s Price Would Have To Average $19,000 For Riot To Just Break-Even

Assuming the above annual expenses and using the same Bitcoin miner profitability calculator, we can calculate what price Bitcoin would have to be on average for the year Riot to break even.

The annual expenses we showed above that are not related to miner profits equal $14.93M. With Riot’s current miners, Bitcoin would have to average $19,000 for Riot to simply break even. We’re not talking about only reaching $19K, but Bitcoin has to average $19K for the entire reporting period for Riot to break even.

This is shown below using the same Bitcoin calculator:

For the S19 Pro:

For the S19:

For the S17 Pro:

Adding it up for a year:

(S19 Pro 2000 x $3565) + (S19 1040 x $2810) + (S17 Pro 4000 x $1319) =

$7.13M + $2.92M + $5.28M = $15.33M

The $15.33M in annual profit Riot would earn from its miners if Bitcoin was at an average annual price of $22,000 would be just enough to cover its annual expenses we calculated above of $14.93M.

It Would Be Easy To Duplicate Riot’s Business

It wouldn’t take many steps to duplicate Riot’s business. First, you would rent a warehouse in Oklahoma City, like Riot does for the low electricity rate, to store and run the Bitcoin mining machines. Let’s say to find the warehouse and get all the miners connected, it would have an initial cost of $100K. Or you could partner with Coinmint like Riot recently did.

Then you can just buy the same machines that Riot has at the following cost:

Riot paid $4.7M for the 2,000 S19 Pro Antminers and $1.9M for the 1,040 S19 Antminers, so assuming you can get them for the same bulk price, that would total $6.6M.

In December 2019, Riot purchased 4,000 Bitmain Antminer S17 Pros for approximately $6.3M. However, since the S17 Pro is the previous generation miner and much less profitable than the S19, let’s assume that you could buy the same 4,000 S17 Pro miners for $5M today.

These total: $100K + $6.6M + $5M = $11.7M to exactly duplicate Riot’s business. And it can be run without the high SG&A expense that Riot currently pays.

Other Publicly Traded Bitcoin Miner Valuation Comparisons

To get a sense of what Riot’s value should be, it can help to look at other Bitcoin miner valuations.

DMG Blockchain Solutions (OTCQB:DMGGF)

Market cap: $9M

DMGGF is a Bitcoin miner just like Riot. On its website, it shows it has a mining farm warehouse in the woods, pic shown below:

Source: DMG Blockchain Website

DMGGF announced on 5/27/20 that it ordered an additional 1,000 M30s miners. It already had 240 M30s self-mining as well as hosting an additional 260 M30s for clients.

It’s May 2020 Investor presentation states that it already has 15 MW of mining equipment deployed:

Source: DMGGF website

As shown in the slide above DMGGF has deployed 15 MW of miners. This doesn’t include an additional 1,000 M30s miners that DMGGF announced on 5/27/20 that it had ordered. The PR states that it will add 90 petahash, which is about 3 MW of energy use. This will put DMGGF’s total energy utilization at about 18 MW.

Riot will use about the same amount of energy. As Riot stated in a PR on 6/3/20, once it deploys its S19 and S19 Pro miners, expected to be received in July and the second half of 2020, assuming full deployment of its 7,040 miners, Riot will be utilizing approximately 14.2 MW of power.

As both DMGGF and Riot are using roughly the same amount of MW of energy, they are about the same size. Therefore, their valuation should be similar, at around $10M. However, their valuation sizes are very lopsided with Riot’s market cap at about $80M, and DMGGF’s at about $9M.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (OTCQX:HVBTF)

Market cap: $102M

HIVE is a cryptocurrency mining company that generated $5M in mining revenues in quarter ending 12/31/19, down from $12M in the previous quarter. HIVE had 24.2 MW of data center equipment at the end of 2019.

In HIVE’s March 2020 investor presentation, the company acknowledges the worsened mining market factors:

As a result of these worsening factors, HIVE suspended its Bitcoin mining in late 2019 and is focusing on Ethereum mining.

It reported a positive net income of $3.56M in quarter ended 12/31/19 maining from Ethereum mining. Pivoting to Ethereum mining from Bitcoin mining was a wise decision, especially with the Bitcoin halving event.

Bitcoin Miner Bankruptcy

HyperBlock (CSE: HYPR) operated one of the largest cryptocurrency mines in North America. It filed for bankruptcy on 5/14/20, due to its deteriorating working capital position and the Bitcoin halving event.

As we show below, if Bitcoin falls below $6,500, every one of Riot's miners will be unprofitable, and we believe bankruptcy would be close behind.

Potential Catalysts That Would Affect Riot's Share Price

The biggest catalyst for Riot is Bitcoin prices. If Bitcoin rallies a lot in the near future, so would Riot, even though Bitcoin needs to rally to $19K for the company to break even. So even a rally to $15K would still leave the company unprofitable. However, if Bitcoin remains around $10K, we believe the stock will slowly slide back down to below $1.50 within a month or two.

If Bitcoin falls to $6,500 or below, then every one of Riot’s miners would be unprofitable. As shown below, even the S19 Pro would be unprofitable:

Source: #1 Bitcoin Mining Calculator - ACCURATE! (2020 Updated)

As we showed earlier in this report, investors should expect a very big loss in Q220. The company won't receive their S19 Pro miners until Q320. So they could only use their less efficient S17 miners. Bitcoin prices spent most of April below $7K in Q220, and the halving event happened halfway through the quarter. Q220 financial results could be very bad and cause a sell-off.

A cutting of the company's high SG&A expense could be a small positive catalyst. If the company cuts the CEO's salary and makes other cuts. But we believe the stock is too highly overvalued for a hostile takeover. Activist shareholders would be better off just buying and setting up the same Bitmain miners for a cost of around $10M, rather than acquiring a majority of RIOT shares.

Shorting Technicals

The borrow rate on RIOT shares is currently only about 27%, so just shorting and holding the stock would be a good strategy. That would only cost about 2% per month, or about 5c, in borrow fees.

We expect the stock to be below $1.50 within a couple months. The stock could also fall below $1 if Bitcoin stays low. So buying $2 September puts currently priced at $0.80 could be a good gamble.

Borrow is hard to find on some brokers. So we'd recommend shorting deep in the money calls as an alternative if your broker doesn't have any shares.

Riot’s $80M+ Valuation Is Nonsensical

As we showed in this report, Bitcoin mining is an extremely unprofitable business. At Bitcoin’s current price, profitable Bitcoin mining is impossible for a public company like Riot with high SG&A expense. Over the past month, Bitcoin’s price briefly broke the $10K barrier but was unable to stay above it. And even if it did, our calculations show it would need to at a minimum break $19K for Riot to break even. This seems like an event that has a close to 0% chance of happening, at least in the next year in our opinion. Therefore, buying RIOT is the equivalent of buying a lottery ticket, which shouldn’t have a market cap of $80M. We believe it should be around $10M so there would actually be a decent return for investors if Bitcoin managed to go on a miracle rally to $19K+.

Disclosure: I am/we are short RIOT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.