Scatter Charting BDC Baby Bond Yields: 6% To 10%

Over the last two months, BDCs have rebounded and I have recently sold some positions and will likely be parking the proceeds into safer BDC Notes and Baby Bonds.

BDCs continue to rally, and investors looking to limit the amount of overall risk and pricing volatility in exchange for lower yields should consider BDC Baby Bonds.

Investing in BDC Baby Bonds

This article is part of a series discussing Business Development Company ("BDC") Baby Bonds (also known as exchange-traded debt) for investors who would like to limit the amount of overall risk and pricing volatility in exchange for lower yields. These articles will cover general BDC topics as well as introducing investors to individual bonds offered by BDCs such PennantPark Investment (PNNT) notes due Oct. 15, 2024, trading under the symbol "PNNTG" discussed last week in:

It should be noted that trading volumes for PNNTG picked up a bit as did its pricing after my recent article and Seeking Alpha now covers the ticker:

This article discusses TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG) and its Baby Bond that trades under the symbol "TPVY."

TriplePoint Venture Growth 5.75% Notes (TPVY) due 7/15/2022:

TPVG management discussed this baby bond on a previous call mentioning that they would likely not be redeeming due to amortizing the issuance expenses and would rather layer in additional borrowings at lower rates to reduce its overall cost of capital. Also, the rating agencies prefer diversification when it comes to BDC borrowings.

The way that we’re thinking about it now is to the extent that we would seek either private or public unsecured debt. It would be additive to what we have. So we’re not currently thinking about prepaying or refinancing the existing financing. I think what’s more important is to think about vintage and having multiple sources of capital, given the growth in the equity base that we have. The baby bonds we have now have banker fees and legal fees and filing fees associated with that, that are being amortized over the life. And so in the period that you prepay or pay off those, you would have a hit to NII. And I think, from a cost of capital perspective, it’s better to layer in additional debt on top of that and have an overall lower cost of capital over time as opposed to accelerating and paying off the hard work that was done a couple of years ago on that facility. Based on the feedback from our existing rating agency and others that they want to see diversification on the right side of the balance sheet. So lowest cost is always the best option. As Chris mentioned, there’s the acceleration of fees and income, but we again think of having the ladder concept of multiple sources showing diversification from the structure, the maturity, the duration and financing provider, plus fixed verses floating is strategically in our best interest with long-term.”

Interest Expense and Asset Coverage Ratios

In 2016, I discussed the safety BDC Bonds including "BDC Leverage And Baby Bonds" that covered "interest expense coverage" ratios which is one of the metrics that I use to analyze the safety of a debt position.

The lower the ratio, the more the company is burdened by debt expense. When a company's interest coverage ratio is only 1.5 or lower, its ability to meet interest expenses may be questionable. The ratio measures how many times over a company could pay its outstanding debts using its earnings. This can be thought of as a margin of safety for the company’s creditors should the company run into financial difficulty down the road. The ability to service its debt obligations is a key factor in determining a company’s solvency and is an important statistic for shareholders and prospective investors.”

Another measure used is “Asset Coverage Ratio” which is a test that determines a company's ability to cover debt obligations with its assets after all liabilities have been satisfied.

The asset coverage ratio tells bankers and investors how many times the company's assets can cover its debts in the event earnings are not enough to cover debt payments. A company that has more assets than it does debt obligations indicates to the lender that the company has a better chance of paying back the funds it lends in the event they cannot be covered by company earnings. The higher the asset coverage ratio, the more times a company can cover its debt. A company with a high asset coverage ratio is considered to be less risky than a company with a low asset coverage ratio.

I recently analyzed both of these measures for many BDCs historically and using financial projections through 2020. The following table shows the historical information for TPVG:

Investors also need to take into account portfolio credit quality which will be discussed in upcoming articles along with some of the options that BDC management teams have before potentially defaulting on a debt obligation including:

Reducing the dividend to common shareholders (discussed earlier)

Reducing or waiving management and incentive fees

Raising equity capital: Common or preferred even dilutive to common if needed

Raising debt capital (likely unsecured at a higher cost)

External manager/credit platform can provide additional capital if needed

Selling assets

For these reasons, no BDC has ever defaulted on a debt obligation (at least so far, MCC might be the first).

As shown below, TPVY was trading around $26.00 earlier this year and then dipped in March 2020 along with the general markets. I was actively purchasing stocks and bonds during this period but did not purchase TPVY. However, I will likely be buying if the price dips near or below $22.00 again. Please keep in mind that I already have a large portion of my portfolio invested in Baby Bonds and will likely only be adding at opportunistic levels.

As shown in the chart below from BDC Google Sheets, there's a wide range of yields currently being offered including TPVY with a yield-to-maturity of 8.4%. I believe that this a very attractive investment given investors can simply hold over the next 24 months and collect the quarterly distributions before being redeemed at par of $25.

In the following article, I will discuss some of the other Baby Bonds listed above including the ones offered by PSEC, FDUS, MRCC, GLAD, and NEWT.

My Plan for 2020

My last two major purchases of multiple BDC common stocks were March 12 and March 19 and included 14 higher-quality BDCs. I was lucky and bought at or very near the recent lows. My average yield on cost for the last 28 purchases was 18.2% and I'm currently collecting dividends, building cash, waiting for another general market pullback that could be driven by renewed/increased virus-related concerns and/or trade tensions with China.

Over the last two months, BDCs have rebounded and I have recently sold some of my stock positions and will likely be parking the proceeds into safer BDC Baby Bonds and BDC Notes (listed below) discussed in "Safety BDC Play: Investment-Grade Notes For Ares Capital And Main Street." For now, I'm collecting dividends/distributions:

Going through the reported Q1 results,

Watching for additional announcements,

Gathering information (portfolio and capital structure updates),

Updating projected changes to NAV and dividend coverage for each BDC ,

, And planning for future purchases.

