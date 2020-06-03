JNK: Be Wary Of Investments That Seem Like Sure Things
About: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)
by: Dividend Seeker
Summary
JNK has seen aggressive buying from the Fed, which has fueled retail interest in the product.
Short interest on JNK has fallen to multi-year lows. While this makes logical sense, it suggests there is a limit to further upside.
High-yield issuance has been rising steadily in 2020, which could pressure the underlying prices of the bonds within the sector.
Main Thesis
The purpose of this article is to evaluate the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) as an investment option at its current market price. Given the continued risk-on mode