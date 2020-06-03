Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) as an investment option at its current market price. Given the continued risk-on mode in the market, JNK may seem like an obvious play. Investors are willing to gamble on continued economic recovery, and the Fed has implicitly provided support for the high-yield sector. In fact, JNK was one of the biggest ETF purchases by the Fed over the past month. Despite these obvious tailwinds, I believe caution is warranted here. Whenever an investment seems too obvious or "too good to be true" that suggests the easy money has been made and expectations should be modified accordingly. As the Fed's intentions became clear, short interest in JNK fell dramatically. With little short-covering available going forward, that removes a key element to the bullish momentum we have seen. Further, high-yield issuance has been climbing this year. While this eases liquidity issues for the short term, it also raises the debt levels across the sector. This could challenge the longer-term viability of servicing these debts. Finally, I believe the market is overestimating how quickly the economic recovery will occur. I expect a challenging few quarters for corporate profits, which raises the probability of further downgrades and defaults within the junk bond space.

Background

First, a little about JNK. This is a high-yield bond fund with a primary objective "to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Very Liquid Index". Currently, the fund is trading at $104.08/share and has an annual yield of 5.65%. This is my first review of JNK and has come about due to the ongoing developments in the high-yield bond sector. Specifically, unprecedented actions by the Fed has helped the sector rally sharply off the March lows. While I see continued Fed support as a tailwind for positive returns, I also see reasons for caution. Therefore, I believe a neutral outlook on this fund is most appropriate, and I will explain why in detail below.

As Fed Buying Became A Reality, The Shorts Fled

To begin, I want to touch on the primary driver behind recent momentum in the high-yield bond sector, which has been Fed involvement. Specifically, the Fed extended its support beyond the investment-grade sector in late March, in an attempt to calm markets. Further, the Fed noted it would be purchasing ETFs that hold investment grade and non-investment grade bonds, in addition to purchasing individual holdings directly. The result was a surge of retail interest in funds like JNK, as investors tried to front-run the Fed's action. Aside from retail buying, JNK was the beneficiary of marked short-covering, as the fund was heavily shorted during the depths of the crisis. As a result, short interest fell dramatically, from roughly 25% of outstanding shares to just around 2%, which is actually the lowest level in four years, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

Clearly, the trade has been in one direction, with JNK seeing a consistent rise since the Fed announcement. On the backdrop of retail buying and short covering, the Fed then stepped in to purchase the fund as well. In fact, JNK was one of the top purchases by the Fed (through the middle of May), with the central bank buying up almost $90 million in shares, as shown below:

Source: Federal Reserve

My takeaway from this is cautionary. On the surface, these developments look quite bullish. Short interest is extremely low, retail buying is rising, and the Fed has selected JNK to be one of its top ETF holdings. While all good news, my concern is for the future. At this point, what catalysts are left to keep pushing the share price higher? It seems like an "easy" trade right now, and that makes me cautious. Given that short interest is already at historic lows, there is not much short covering opportunity left to drive up the price. Retail investors who got in front of the Fed, may not decide to continue buying now that the Fed has begun. Further, Fed buying is not guaranteed going forward. The central bank may decide the market has stabilized and elect not to make any more purchases for the time being, which would limit upside.

My point here is I see two different scenarios emerging, neither of which are overly bullish for JNK. One, the market needs more Fed support, which would indicate credit conditions are deteriorating and macroeconomic conditions are bleak. While the Fed buying could limit downside, it may not be enough to stem the negative conditions that require it. Two, the economic recovery could surpass expectations, which is what investors seem to be banking on right now, given the rising prices in both equity and fixed-income markets. While this would be a positive thing, it would limit the rationale for continued Fed buying of funds like JNK. Therefore, the ETFs which have risen due to central bank buying will have difficulty moving higher still, as a key source of demand will be removed. This reality is why I have a more neutral rating on JNK, despite the bullish momentum we have seen over the past month.

High Yield Issuance Is Rising

My second point again illustrates why I am generally cautious on below investment-grade debt. This relates to actual issuance within the sector, which has been soaring since April. As the Fed stepped in to support corporate bonds and, simultaneously, lowered interest rates, corporations have been on a bond issuing binge. This is evident in both the investment-grade and high-yield sectors. For high yield, 2020 issuance is well above 2019 levels (through May), driven by substantial offerings the past two months, as shown below:

Source: S&P Global

Clearly, bond markets have seen a surge in liquidity, which is a positive sign overall. However, I view this rapid rise in debt levels cautiously. The good news is the raising of cash in the high-yield sector should allow these companies to continue operations and service their debt loads in the short term. This should stem defaults in the sector and boost underlying confidence. However, this trend will also place pressure on these same companies in the longer term. The servicing costs, in terms of interest, will rise along with the debt level, which will be a challenge if revenues and profits do not come back to pre-crisis levels. Hopefully, some of this issuance will be used to pay down existing debt, which should carry higher interest rates than current issues, given the Fed has set their benchmark rate just above 0%. If this does occur, the overall cost of servicing their bonds could decrease, as companies retire more expensive debt. However, we do not know if this will become the reality, and it will be difficult if the state re-openings do not go as well as we hope.

My overall outlook here is again, cautious. I am not bearish on this reality, yet, because the rapid rise in issuance suggests short-term liquidity issues are resolved for now, and there is plenty of investor appetite to hold these bonds. However, I am concerned about the longer-term debt loads within the sector and foresee major challenges if economic activity remains subdued. Further, the rise in bonds outstanding will certainly pressure the underlying asset prices of the existing bonds, which will limit total return to investors.

Downgrades Could Increase Supply of High-Yield Bonds

My next point focuses on another area that has the potential to pressure total returns in the high-yield bond sector. Specifically, it has to do with rising supply from downgraded investment-grade bonds, which typically fall into the BB and B rated categories. As economic conditions have weakened substantially this year, more investment-grade bonds have been downgraded than usual. While these downgrades would already be priced in, there is a potential for a much higher level of further downgrades. In fact, the number of bonds at risk of being downgraded has soared well above the average for the past decade, while the number of bonds expected to be upgraded (from high yield to investment grade) has dropped considerably. The end result has been a widespread between potential upgrades versus downgrades, as seen below:

Source: S&P Global

My point here is to emphasize that credit conditions have significantly deteriorated from when 2020 started, largely due to the rising debt levels within the investment-grade space. While the borrowing binge has helped shore up finances temporarily, the longer-term impact is not yet known. While we can make the argument that the worst is behind us, it will not take much of a backslide to negatively impact the high-yield market. Further, the impact on JNK could be quite substantial, if the potential downgrades do occur, as the bulk of its holdings are in the BB and B-rated sectors, as shown below:

Source: State Street

As I noted above, downgraded investment-grade bonds typically wind up in either the BB or B-rated categories, which increases the available supply of bonds with those ratings. This can pressure underlying prices and, when we couple this potential with the amount of new issuance occurring in the high yield sector, this potential development has me feeling quite cautious. However, this is a headwind the sector can withstand, if economic conditions continue to improve and the downgrades are avoided. Therefore, I do not view this potential risk as a reason to short, or sell, a fund like JNK either.

Bottom-line

JNK has seen quite a bit of bullish momentum, and that makes me question how long this will last. Buying JNK may seem like a "sure thing" right now, given Fed support and a surge of retail buying. However, I am wary of any trade that appears like easy money, because the market has a habit of doing the opposite of what everyone expects. Undoubtedly, JNK has benefited from Fed and retail buying, but I question the sustainability of both. Short sellers are almost non-existent now, and those who wanted to front-run the Fed have already done so. If market conditions improve, Fed buying will also decline or could reverse to selling as the Fed unloads its position. While I see merit for continuing to hold on to JNK given the bullish momentum, I see plenty of reasons for caution as well. Therefore, I believe a neutral rating is warranted, and recommend investors think carefully before starting positions at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.