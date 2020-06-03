I think a better way to play this is to sell puts on Granite at a strike price below $60 (~10-15% margin of safety).

However, my math shows that the valuation is stretched and the market is pricing in the value-creation from acquisition already.

Granite REIT (NYSE:GRP.U) is a dual-listed (TSX & NYSE). All figures in the article are in CAD unless noted otherwise.

Granite is a High-Quality Industrial REIT

There is nothing to dislike about Granite from a fundamental perspective. Granite checks all the boxes of a desirable REIT:

a conservative balance sheet (~21% LTV) a conservative payout ratio (~80% in FY2019) a creditworthy tenant base (see below) a manageable lease expiration profile (~4.5% of GLA to expire in 2020 and 2021) ample liquidity plus a large base of unencumbered assets (which allows Granite to raise capital on a secured basis) and most importantly, Granite is in the right sector: multi-purpose, special purpose, logistics/distribution industrial space

Source: May Presentation

Even the old "Magna-concentration" concern has been largely alleviated by the management team as Magna % of GLA is reduced from 94% to 35% since 2011, and this strategy is still ongoing. To put this more into perspective, Magna has an annual lease obligation of ~$300-400 million against ~$40 billion revenue (in FY2019). In other words, Magna's rental expense (which makes a large chunk of Granite's revenue pie) is insignificant but crucial to Magna.

Granite is Fully-Valued at $68-70/Unit

Using Granite's annualized Q1 NOI, plus the incremental NOI from the development projects and acquisitions that will come in in the next 12-18 months, I believe Granite's stabilized NTM NOI is ~$290 million. Using a 6% cap rate (this is also used by the management team to derive the IFRS value), I value Granite's gross property value at ~$4,818.7 million.

To arrive at the net asset value, the debt, cash and share count numbers need to be adjusted:

Debt - the Q1-2020 balance sheet number is ~$1,310.7 million. On June 2, Granite issued $500 million Green Bond. I'm assuming 2% issuance cost to arrive at the $490 million net proceed.

Cash - the Q1-2020 cash number is $242.1 million, but the net proceed of the Green Bond deal needs to be included. Also, Granite has recently closed an equity issuance, raising $289 million gross proceeds (I assumed 4% issuance cost). In addition, the company purchase $25 million stock in March. Finally, because the incremental NOI was included in the Gross Property Value, I subtracted the remaining cost of the development/acquisition from the cash balance (which amounts to ~$216.5 million).

Share Count - adjustments were to account for the issuance and share buyback.

Source: Company Q1-2020 FS

Obviously given that valuation is largely an art, I wouldn't call ~4.1% premium an over-valuation. However, the above valuation doesn't include the "value-drag" from S&A expense. I understand that the convention is to ignore this as an acquirer would only want to buy the properties, and not the associated personnel. Having said this, unitholders pay for this expense with cash. So just for the sake of completeness, I capitalized the ~$30 million annual SG&A expense by 7.0x, and subtract the value from the above NAV calculation. This shows a 10.3% premium to adjusted NAV.

How to Justify the Premium

Justifying premium is highly subjective but in Granite's case I think the premium can be largely justified by the market's collective expectation that Granite will execute more on value-adding acquisitions.

Granite deployed ~$850 million of net capital in FY2019 and after the recent capital raise, it certainly have the capital to do more. Granite has pro forma cash of ~$770 million, plus a $500-million undrawn revolver. The management also said that the target long term net leverage ratio is ~30-35%, which implies that Granite is willing to deploy ~$1.0 billion in acquisition and development capital.

Below is the NAV calculation assuming: (1) $1.0 billion acquisition financed 32.5% in debt; (2) stabilized yield of the acquired properties is on average 7.5%; (3) the market values Granite's pro forma portfolio still at 6.0% cap rate. Cash, debt, and gross property value are all adjusted accordingly.

Another way of looking at this is that the acquisition is going to bring in $75 million of NOI ($1.0 billion x 7.5%), and this cash flow is valued by 6.0% cap rate, which results in $1,250 million gross property value. Since the cost of the acquisition is $1.0 billion, the value-add portion of $250 million, or $4.32 per unit. Adding the $65.30 NAVPU from above, we arrive at the "NAV Assuming Acquisition" of $69.60 per unit, very close to the current market price.

What I Am Doing With the Conclusion

In short, selling puts to collect premium while waiting for a better entry point.

Given that the anticipated value-add from acquisition/development is already priced in, I don't expect Granite to run away from its current trading level ($65-70 per unit). I think a good way to capitalize on this analysis is to sell puts with strike below $60. Selling $56-put gives you ~15% margin of safety. I don't mind owning Granite at ~$56-58 as you can see from the insider buying screen grab below, the company is a buyer of its own stock below $58. I wouldn't recommend selling calls (as I'm still bullish on Granite longer-term) or selling straddle/strangle, as I have no view on the volatility of the stock.

Let me know what you think in the comment section.

Source:SEDI

Disclosure: I am/we are long GRP.U. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.