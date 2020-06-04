AMD claimed it would reach 10% server market share in Q2, and Amazon and others have high core count server chips.

Diving deeper into some questionable points about Intel that affect its competitiveness: desktop delays, benchmark practices, and Arm-based competition in servers.

One note of feedback I have received in the past is that most of my articles about Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) only detail positive things about the company. In this article series, I'd like to go over some more questionable points concerning Intel. These points are potential risk factors for the company in the sense that it could hurt its competitiveness, most notably against AMD (AMD), which could lead to market share losses.

Comet Lake launch: delay and benchmarks

On the desktop side of the PC, Intel's roadmap has not been as consistent, and its latest launch, the 10th Gen Comet Lake-S, has faced some delays, despite being mostly just a core count increase.

Recap:

Intel launched 14nm Broadwell in late 2014 and early 2015;

This was followed by Skylake, also on 14nm, in late 2015.

Due to the 10nm delays, Intel inserted Kaby Lake on 14nm+ in the second half of 2016.

This was succeeded by Kaby Lake-R (laptops) and 14nm++ Coffee Lake (6-core desktop) in the second half of 2017.

In the second half of 2018, we got Whiskey Lake (laptops) and Coffee Lake Refresh (8-core desktop).

This was followed by Comet Lake (laptops) and Ice Lake on 10nm (laptops) in the second half of 2019. Desktop users got a special edition Core i9 9900KS, but no new generation of CPUs.

Aside from Broadwell, all 14nm generations mentioned are based on the Skylake CPU IP and Gen9 graphics IP.

Finally, in the second quarter, Intel has launched Comet Lake for high-performance laptops, and Comet Lake-S (10-core desktop) was announced in May, over half a year later than expected. (The delay is reportedly due to Intel failing to integrate the PCIe 4.0 interconnect.)

Ever since AMD launched Ryzen in 2017, AMD has had higher or on par core counts with a competitive architecture, while Intel kept churning out 14nm generations with little innovation, as its pipeline was stalled due to the 10nm delays. Market share loss is currently still quite limited, with as major exception the enthusiast community (retail CPU sales). While a small portion of the market, it is arguably one of the most important ones. Intel has recently said it is waiting for the desktop to transition to the 10nm node until it has 10nm++, which proves the point that the delays have stalled its (desktop, in particular) product pipeline. Not even launching another 14nm part on schedule, then, doesn't improve Intel's competitiveness.

Other have also noted Intel's inability to deliver on a yearly cadence for desktops:

Comet Lake isn't the only product facing delays, as this is an issue Intel has had for years.

Intel's other product launches this year, so far, are Cascade Lake refresh and 10nm Atom Snow Ridge. The latter was first meant for 2019, but the former did, actually, launch on schedule. So, the "list" in the tweet above is incomplete. But it won't become much longer than that, as several other product launches are also delayed: Tiger Lake, Rocket Lake-U, Lakefield, Nervana NNP-I, Ice Lake-SP, and perhaps, even the Xe-based DG1 GPU for laptops. Intel's GPU for desktop and servers, Arctic Sound, also doesn't seem to be scheduled for 2020 (anymore?). According to leaks, there was a Lakefield-Refresh planned for the first half of 2020, but the first Lakefield products haven't even launched yet.

The delays multiple implications:

Given how easily GPUs can take advantage of Moore's Law, 10nm could have been a major advantage for Intel if it could have launched those sooner, as Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) 'equivalent' 7nm GPUs are just now coming to market; so now, it is Intel trailing.

The same goes for the Nervana NNP-I. If it had seen a launch last year, it would have competed against 16nm Turing.

AMD has already launched its 7nm server parts, while Intel's 10nm parts have been delayed from mid-2020 to late-2020. AMD claimed it would reach 10% market share in Q2.

However, the delay of Comet Lake is not all.

No marketing stunts? One article wrote:

"Intel compares a 10980HK equipped with a RTX 2080 Super to a 7820HK equipped with a GTX 1080. As a result, a lot of difference in the gaming performance is going to be in the GPU."

Intel basically compared two completely different laptops with different CPUs (obviously) but also different GPUs, and showed the results of a graphics workload, not a CPU workload.

It should be needless to say, but if a company is going to provide benchmarks of how their new hardware performs, they should be meaningful benchmarks. Some common sense suggestions:

Comparing the new CPUs to the previous generations, in configurations where only the CPU is different and nothing else (perhaps with the exception of the memory subsystem). This is what Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) does with its iPhones.

Comparing the new CPUs to the best available CPUs from the competition.

Comparing the new CPUs to three or four-year old systems to show what a user who upgrades can get. But this should not be the main comparison.

In all three cases above, using meaningful benchmarks that stress either one or all CPU cores.

In case you want to compare gaming performance, the GPU should be the same. While I get that Intel wanted to show real world improvements, as the quote above said, the credit for higher gaming performance goes to the GPU.

For investors, unclear benchmarks and performance metrics make it difficult to gauge the product's competitiveness and hence make informed investment decisions, although best practice remains to read reviews on independent technology sites.

10nm Atom: too little, too late?

A similar issue faces Intel's upcoming client lower-end Atom-based products. A user from the AnandTech forums remarked:

"Jasper/Elkhart Lake is way too late. It should be available right now and not in like 6 months. They have disclosed Tremont last year in October. They may release products at the end of 2020 with outdated Gen11 when their new Xe is ready, it's not appealing. Same for Lakefield. " "Next try Gracemont, hopefully this Atom generation will have a bigger impact."

Jasper/Elkhart Lake refers to Intel's 10nm Atom products for desktop, laptops and IoT. According to leaked roadmaps, it is planned for the second half of 2020.

But as the user says, this could well be considered too late. The reasoning behind this makes sense: in the early part of a process node (here: 10nm), while yields are still improving, the products are mostly smaller in die size. While there is also other IP on a silicon chip, Intel's 10nm Atom cores are almost 4x smaller in size than the Core cores. Although Atom is meant for the cheapest PCs and laptops, a case could be made that Intel should be able to launch those much earlier.

Admittedly, this actually is partly the case as Intel launched Atom for 5G base stations (Snow Ridge) last quarter. Lakefield, which was supposed to be a 2019 product, also contained Atom cores. So, the CPU IP was ready, but the (PC client) products were not.

As the user also says, by the time 10nm Atom launches, with Gen11 graphics most likely, Intel will already have Core-based Tiger Lake out with next-gen Gen12/Xe graphics.

According to Intel's schedule, its successor Gracemont is slated for (late?) 2021. This is the time when Intel starts ramping 7nm. Gracemont's 7nm-based successor is slated for late 2022, which implies a similar one-year delay (between first 10nm product and first 10nm Atom product) as during the current 10nm generation.

Hence, despite Intel's increased investments in Atom, Atom is unlikely to become an equal-class citizen next to core with regards to process technology soon.

The positive about, Atom, though, is that, despite its namesake and some lag in moving to next-gen processes (although Snow Ridge for 5G was less than six months behind Ice Lake), these little 10nm cores actually do pack quite a punch: they are about as fast as Arm's "big cores" and approaching the Core CPUs, although with lower peak frequency, so AMD will have a hard time dealing with those at the low-end.

Atom for data center?

From a recent thread of tweets (replying to another thread claiming that Intel's empire would end):

Amazon (AMZN) AWS in recent times has gained some attention for its homegrown Graviton chips. (Others are 80-core Ampere Altra and 96-core Marvell ThunderX.) The most recent one, Graviton2, uses off-the-shelf Arm IP and has made some headlines due to its price and 64-core core count, which allows it to achieve favorable results compared to Intel.

I suggest, in the tweet above, that Intel could simply replicate this with its own Atom series, as they are about as fast as Arm's; and due to Atom's much smaller size than Xeon server cores, it could have a much larger core count.

However, it does not seem that Intel is intent on competing against Arm with its Atom cores. Although Snow Ridge for base stations does use Atom, it tops out at just 24 cores. (Intel also did leverage Atom for Xeon Phi, but with many changes targeting HPC, and Intel has stopped development of Phi.)

Still, Atom seems a natural choice for a very high core count chip (which is what all Arm competitors are doing now), so I wouldn't mind hearing Intel's thought about (not) going this route.

For investors, as it is known that core count scaling is a relatively easy way to scale performance, the small size of Arm cores (by design) could hence be a competitive advantage if Intel doesn't have an answer to those, as evidenced by some recent Arm-based server chips announcements such as Amazon's.

Takeaway

The points I made in this article (summary):

Improve benchmarking practices/disclosures of new CPUs: compare against previous generation CPUs (and competitors), and use benchmarks that stress the CPU, not just the GPU. While this may lead to some less favorable comparisons in times of delays, Intel has stated its goal is product leadership. Benchmarks make this clear to customers and investors.

Even one of the last 14nm products did not launch on a yearly cadence, for which there should be no excuse (such as process delays, as Intel said desktop is waiting for 10nm++). Intel has already conceded much market share in the enthusiast segment.

Several other products also seem delayed, and the 10nm delays have made Intel miss an opportunity to use its (by now lost) process advantage in new markets such as AI accelerators and GPUs.

Intel has improved the Atom line a lot, but Atom-based products likely could still move more aggressively to new process nodes (i.e. faster time to market).

Given Atom's size, how about a large core count Atom CPU (given that core's smaller size), given the resurgent Arm-based competition?

In general, as mentioned, most of these points have to do with product/roadmap execution, which impacts competitiveness, mostly against AMD but also Arm in the data center. In that sense, they could be considered risk factors that could potentially adversely affect Intel's future financials, or already do to some extent. AMD claimed it would reach 10% market share in Q2, while Amazon's Graviton has seen some favorable reviews. Nvidia also just reported its first $1B quarter in the data center and launched its 7nm generation ahead of Intel's 10nm competition.

For investors, in particular, Intel's financials this year will be mostly influenced by COVID-19's impact on demand, so the risk from these points might not play out this year. I also discussed AMD's somewhat misleading 10% market share claim in another article. Similarly, it is likely too soon to see any impact of AWS's Graviton. In the PC segment, the 10nm delays have likely been already factored in in Intel's share price, so the recent news of no 10nm desktop chips until the third-gen 10nm++ shouldn't come as a large surprise either. Nevertheless, AMD's market share numbers in the enthusiast segment should concern some investors with no 10nm answer for at least the next 18 months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.