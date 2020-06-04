As 5G networks roll out, enormous amounts of new chips will be required.

Second-quarter revenue and earnings expected to be up in spite of COVID-19.

Intel's dividend has increased by 1,600% in the last 20 years.

Overview

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is the second-largest chip manufacturer in the world (Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) is first). In fact, it is so big and dominant, it doesn't get any respect.

How do I know that? By looking at how the stock market values this chipzilla of a company.

I have written 15 articles on Intel, but none in the last four years. And in those 15 articles, I was seldom complimentary. "Intel: There Are No Tails Big Enough To Wag This Dog" is one of my favorites because it includes dueling haikus from then CFO Stacy Smith and from yours truly:

Stacy's haiku:

"Cloud forms, data shines Transistor density sprouts Client growth blossoms" And Bill's counter haiku: "Tail is small, dog is large Dog barks, moon laughs Margins shrink, customers move on."

And this one showcased another Stacy Smith haiku with a minor critique by Bill Zettler: "Intel: Time For Some New Management". The title turned out to be predictive as both Stacy Smith and CEO Brian Krzanich were gone by 2018.

The problem I had with Intel at the time is it seemed like a huge oil tanker without a captain or a destination, wandering aimlessly from shore to shore. Lots of haikus, not many results.

But, now, things are different under new CEO Bob Swan who took over as CFO when Smith moved on and then took over as CEO after Brian Krzanich was canned.

Here are 5 reasons I like Intel right now.

1. The PE ratio is very low

With TTM (trailing 12-month) earnings at $5.16 and the current price at about $59, Intel's PE is less than 12. That's mostly because TTM revenue ending March 31, 2020, was 7% higher than the TTM ending the previous March. That's a very nice revenue gain for a behemoth like Intel.

Here's INTC PE ratio for the last 5 years. The chart implies there is a strong possibility of PE expansion.

Source: MacroTrends

Samsung has a 15 PE, although, of course, they sell many things besides chips. Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) may be the closest pure chip player, and they sell at a 24 PE. Hot-selling AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) sells at a 100+ PE on trailing 12-month earnings.

So, Intel looks like the bargain of the chip companies.

2. Intel's dividend has increased by 1,600% in the last 20 years

In 2000, INTC paid out $0.02, and now, it is $0.33. It has increased it every year for the last 5 years at a rate of 5% per year. The current dividend rate is 2.3%.

3. Intel continues to buy back stock

In addition to increasing the dividend every year, Intel also has a long history of returning cash to shareholders by buying shares. Over the last 10 years, Intel has bought back about 20% of the outstanding shares.

Note that, due to potential unknowns surrounding COVID-19, Intel has (temporarily) suspended buybacks, but I expect they will be restarted within the next year.

4. Second-quarter revenue and earnings expected to be up in spite of COVID-19

As we all know, COVID-19 has inserted a great amount of uncertainty in all market segments. But if the long-term result is more people working remotely, then that should be a positive for Intel both in the home and in the cloud/data center as cloud usage and bandwidth requirements expand.

5. As 5G networks roll out, enormous amounts of new chips will be required

It is hard to exaggerate the effect 5G will have on all parts of the internet universe. New 5G towers will require new, super-fast chips. And, the huge increase in speed will require huge increases in bandwidth, data center, and cloud capabilities. Those are all strong markets for Intel products.

And during the Q1 earnings release, Intel executives emphasized that point.

Per Bob Swan CEO:

"We are a leading silicon provider in 5G infrastructure, and Snow Ridge expands our reach to the fullest edges of the network. With major design wins at Ericsson, Nokia and ZTE, we expect to be the base station market segment leader by 2021, a year earlier than previously committed."

and

"In particular, mobile PCs, cloud and network infrastructure for 5G remain above seasonal trends.

and

"We're seeing our 5G SoCs on 10-nanometer getting stronger demand as the market there just gets stronger and stronger on the comp side.

and

"So, we expect share gains, the infrastructure - share gains to continue, infrastructure in 5G to continue, if not go faster, and we're relatively well positioned in the - with the key players of Nokia, Ericsson and ZTE going into the second half of the year. So we feel good about the comms segment as well.

Conclusion

With its large size, excellent financials, a good dividend, fewer shares, and an expanding market, this is one company that should do well no matter what happens in the next year or so. Their products are essential, and revenues should grow going forward.

Intel is a buy under $60.

To be cautious, you may want to put a stop-loss at $55.

Risks, alarm bells, and red flags

Extraordinary caution is required for all investments, including this one.

And remember, there is nothing wrong with being in cash at this point in time until the market shows less volatility and more firm direction. Cash is a viable alternative.

In addition, there could be a recession coming or even a depression according to several economists.

"Economic data in the near future will be not just bad, but unrecognizable," Credit Suisse economists led by James Sweeney wrote last week.

"Anomalies will be ubiquitous and old statistical relationships within economic data or between market and macro data might not always hold... There is no blueprint for the current shock, and uncertainty about the extent of contagion and the economic consequences is overwhelming."

Caution is the investment word of the day.

If you found this article to be of value, please scroll up and click the "Follow" button next to my name. Note: members of my "Turnaround Stock Advisory" service receive my articles prior to publication, plus real-time updates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.