Electric Vehicle Subsidies Are Unsustainable

Battery electric vehicles are subsidized up to tens of thousands of dollars per car, yet are not very popular as judged by their ~1% market share.

I like electric vehicles (EVs). I have owned them for years as my only cars. I like the smooth and quiet ride. I like not buying gas. I like charging at home. I like that they feel like the future.

And I liked that they are “good for the environment.” Until I realized that this isn’t necessarily true.

When policymakers also realize that EVs can generate as much pollution as gasoline-powered vehicles, the substantial subsidies for EVs (tens of thousands of dollars per car in some cases) may be curtailed. If this occurs, Tesla (TSLA) may face substantial challenges because it is heavily reliant on government subsidies.

Environmental Impact from Manufacturing

Manufacturing a car is damaging to the environment, whether it is an internal combustion engine (ICE) that runs on gasoline or an EV. Making an EV is actually more damaging, due to producing the battery. There is a range of estimates (for example here, here, and here) of how damaging it is to produce an EV battery. These are complicated by many factors including how large the battery capacity is, what materials are in the battery, and the power sources used at the factory to create the battery components.

An exact estimate is not important for this investment analysis. But I think it’s reasonable to assume that an EV with a 300-mile range requires somewhere between 60% and 100% more greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to manufacture than a comparable ICE. Some EV advocate groups use numbers in this range. Vehicles with smaller batteries should have approximately proportionally less manufacturing GHG emissions.

Environmental Impact from Driving

EVs also generate GHG emissions from driving due to the energy source used to generate the electricity consumed. There are also a lot of assumptions that must be made to arrive at a lifetime emissions estimate, such as the energy source, the number of miles traveled during the car’s life, whether the battery will be replaced during the car’s life, etc.

There are a number of estimates attempting to compare the lifetime GHG emissions of an EV vs. an ICE. Some estimates by EV advocate groups say that an EV is responsible for half the emissions of an ICE, other estimates (see here and here for English summaries) say that the EV may cause more emissions than an ICE.

An exact estimate is not important for this investment analysis. But I think the EV advocate groups use overly generous and incorrect assumptions. One big problem with their analysis is using average grid energy source mix, when the marginal source (which is almost always coal or gas) is the appropriate metric since adding a bunch of EVs to the grid results in additional use of existing fossil fuel plants and doesn’t magically add rows of solar panels or hydroelectric dams or windmills to the grid. This adjustment would roughly double the emissions from driving in their estimates.

Volkswagen eGolf vs. Diesel Golf

Let’s look at a real world example. Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) has made a massive $30 billion commitment to EVs. Volkswagen has also conducted an emissions impact comparison for their eGolf and their Golf diesel. This is a great example to review since the comparison cars are the same model except for the power train.

(Image source: Volkswagen)

By Volkswagen’s estimates, the manufacturing deficit gives the eGolf a higher carbon footprint until about 125,000 km. By the estimated 200,000 km lifetime of the vehicle, the graphic appears to indicate that the eGolf emissions are estimated to be only 10-20% lower than the Golf diesel.

Note that the eGolf has a 35.8 kWh battery. In comparison, the ~75 kWh battery in the Tesla Model 3 is roughly twice that size, and the 100 kWh battery option in a Tesla Model S is roughly triple that size. Therefore, the Teslas should have substantially higher (perhaps double or triple) battery manufacturing emissions.

Using the Volkswagen estimates, an EV with a bigger battery, like a Tesla, will have similar or perhaps greater emissions than a comparable ICE. Tesla cars may be particularly a poor environmental choice since their chronically low reliability ratings and expensive repair costs may lead Teslas to have shorter lifecycles on average if they break down and/or get totaled easily. A shorter lifecycle makes the environmental cost per mile even less attractive due to the high manufacturing emissions.

On balance, for each additional mile traveled, an EV has lower emissions than an ICE on average. But the benefit may not be enough to make up for the initial manufacturing emissions deficit, especially for EVs with larger batteries and/or shorter lifetime mileage.

Many Teslas are totaled despite only minor damage due to very high repair costs. (image source)

Hybrids Reduce Emissions Inexpensively

Gasoline-electric hybrid vehicles (hybrids) and plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) are efficient and cost-effective ways to reduce emissions. For example, the Toyota Prius Prime PHEV provides 25 miles of EPA estimated range from the battery, and 54 MPG when powered by the gasoline engine. In comparison, the average new gasoline vehicle gets 25 MPG. The Prius Prime uses very little gasoline in part because the 8.8 kWh battery allows for more recapture of the vehicle’s kinetic energy (“regeneration”) when the vehicle is slowing or going down a hill than the smaller battery in its plug-free Prius sibling.

I personally get 30+ miles from the battery and around 70 MPG after the battery has been depleted in my Prius Prime. I find that even with the occasional longer trip, I have traveled about 200 miles per gallon of gasoline consumed. For daily driving, over 90% of my miles are electric on average. As a bonus, I never need to worry about running out of electricity or charging away from home, which was a major concern and inconvenience with my prior battery-only EVs.

In addition to very low emissions per mile, the smaller 8.8 kWh battery in the Prius Prime reduces manufacturing emissions dramatically when compared to bigger battery EVs. And the smaller battery allows a much lower purchase price. The Prius Prime starts at $28k before any negotiated discounts and manufacturer rebates vs. the newly reduced $38k starting price for the Model 3. Plug-in hybrids are both cheaper and likely to have lower lifetime emissions than large battery EVs.

Why is all this important?

Governments around the world are spending tens of billions of dollars of taxpayer funds to subsidize EVs, with the subsidies directed primarily to high-cost battery-only EVs and discriminating against PHEVs. While taxing the poor and middle class to pay for the luxury cars of the rich might sound like a winning policy to some, it faces risk of public backlash.

Governments are also compelling car makers to sell EVs (mostly at a loss) to meet various emissions control schemes in order to be allowed to sell ICE vehicles at a profit. These policies effectively raise the prices of ICE vehicles in order to subsidize the sale of luxury cars for the rich, as well as depressing automaker profits.

These redistributive policies are justified primarily based on the stated goals of reducing GHG emissions. If policymakers realize that big battery EVs may not reduce lifecycle emissions at all, but PHEVs can achieve lower emissions with a lower cost, they may adjust their policies accordingly.

The world is going through a severe global recession that could easily turn into a depression. The lower economic activity is already reducing GHG emissions substantially. Government tax receipts are projected to fall dramatically while at the same time COVID-19 expenses are adding to outlays. In the worst economy of our lifetimes, governments may look to curtail unnecessary spending. Programs that achieve little or no benefit may be more vulnerable. Governments are shoveling trillions of dollars to bail out big businesses and prop up the portfolios of wealthy individuals, with the effect of increasing wealth inequality in the face of enormous unemployment. There could be growing public anger about governments coddling the rich.

Investment Implications

Even with massive subsidies, EV market share is around 1% worldwide. I have observed that jurisdictions with little or no subsidies have low EV sales. And when subsidies are cut, sales plummet. Even in Norway, where the total lifetime subsidies can approach the entire cost of the car, EVs are still a minority of cars sold. If governments reduce their subsidies for expensive battery-only EVs, sales will likely plummet. If subsidies are shifted to the cheaper and more environment-friendly hybrid and PHEV options, sales of those models could increase substantially.

In either scenario, Tesla, which does not offer ICE or hybrid of PHEV options, could face greater difficulty selling their cars. While other companies with robust hybrid and plug-in hybrid options like Toyota (TM), Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF), Honda (HMC), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Ford (F), Chrysler (FCAU), GM (GM), Kia (OTCPK:KIMTF), Volvo (OTCPK:VOLVY), and Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF) could see increased demand for their more environment-friendly PHEV options.

Tesla is the only major auto company that sells only EVs and is heavily dependent on EV subsidies. In the most recent quarter, Tesla reported $354 in automotive regulatory credit (GHG and zero emissions credits) sales, which was about 10% of their total $3.7 billion in automotive revenue. These credit sales are on top of incentives that the car buyers received, such as income tax credits, sales tax credits, HOV lane stickers, etc.

Other major automakers sell primarily gasoline-powered vehicles and are not heavily dependent on EV subsidies. In fact, EV subsidies and related rules are overall harmful to other automakers because they require the automakers purchase (often from Tesla) regulatory credits and/or to sell EVs (generally at a loss) they would otherwise choose not to sell.

If subsidies decline for EVs, Tesla will have more trouble finding buyers for their cars, and margins would also decline. Both of these could significantly impair the growth story and increase net losses.

Even if subsidies remain unchanged, if the general public begins to realize that Teslas are not necessarily good for the environment, it may significantly decrease the cache of the Tesla brand. A lot of people buy Teslas because they think they are good for the environment, or they want other people to think they are helping the environment. If this perception changes, Tesla sales could take a dive.

Tesla is already an extremely overvalued stock, held aloft in part by the questionable bull story of unlimited demand and global domination. A shift in market share to other firms offering hybrids and PHEVs could substantially undermine those beliefs and pop the Tesla bubble.

It is possible that governments will continue to maintain their subsidy regimes for an extended period of time, despite their inefficiency at addressing climate change. But Tesla is facing many risks beyond a reduction in subsidies. However, many of these negative catalysts could take a long time to occur. In the meantime, the stock is volatile and completely disconnected from reality. Investors may want to take a cautious approach at first and wait for catalysts to occur before taking larger positions. With Tesla, it is necessary to have a very long view, since the power of the story has been shown to defy reality for a long time.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short TSLA via long dated put spreads. I believe TSLA share price is completely disconnected from reality, and behaves more like a religion than an investment. It is a dangerous short and should only be shorted by very experienced investors, and with small position sizes.