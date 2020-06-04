EUR/USD: The Bull Case

If liquidity remains high and rate differentials remain low, and even better, if political instability is reduced and/or avoided in the eurozone, the euro could have a lot potential to run.

However, with central banks intervening heavily, liquidity is possibly not going to be an issue for the foreseeable future, while global rates remain very tight (or even negative).

This potential for upside is based on the fact that the bull thesis for USD is mostly centered on liquidity concerns and/or a demand for safety.

In this article, I argue against my prior case, suggesting that there is a potential for a squeeze upward in the euro, potentially over a long period of time.

I recently wrote an article covering EUR/USD, which expresses the value of the euro (also known as the common currency) in terms of U.S. dollars. In this article, I expressed a generally bearish view. This was based on the fact that as concerns over market functioning and liquidity have abated (after the stock market crash in February through March 2020), optimism has returned, and this could likely support euro outflows as capital is exported globally to invest in the United States, which has demonstrably outperformed as an investment geography in recent times.

The United States has also managed higher interest rates historically. The European Central Bank's deposit facility rate is negative -0.50%, while the Federal Reserve's current rate is +0.00-0.25% (after it was cut from the target range of +1.50-1.75% which we saw at the start of the year, prior to the COVID-19 crisis taking hold). What we have now is a situation where global rates are either negative, at the zero lower bound, or not far away.

Negative or very low interest rates generally indicate a situation in which liquidity is high. This is because to manage these low yields, across the yield curves of major bond markets (such as the market for U.S. bonds), requires substantial quantitative easing (i.e., in the U.S., this means the Federal Reserve aggressively acquiring bonds to support stronger reserves among commercial banks, in theory to encourage these institutions to lend at higher rates). A suppression of bond yields usually requires heavy intervention, and again, this generally indicates a high level of liquidity. Markets like liquidity.

That is not always the case, since short-term markets like money market funds (which might, for example, invest in short-term commercial paper, which is used by corporates to meet short-term borrowing requirements, etc.) are typically funded by private investors. When interest rates are extremely low though, this feeds into the rest of the finance and lending world. When yields collapse in these conventionally private markets, even more intervention is required, since private investors can start to consider the risks associated with these markets not worth taking. After all, why take the risk on a money market fund when all you get in return is a few basis points of yield?

When intervention remains high, which it likely will, greater intervention is likely required, as the reduced incentives to lend in certain (usually shorter-term) instruments can ironically create illiquidity (a lack of capital commitments), which can, in fact, produce greater volatility (and usually, ultimately downside volatility in markets like U.S. equities, especially if it results in corporates becoming less financially flexible).

Because of these sorts of risks, and because of the fact that a hike in interest rates would likely cause another market crash in the near term (as the market would be caught off guard and have to reprice the equity risk premium, which I touched upon in my mentioned previous article), rates are likely to remain low. Central bank intervention overall, globally, is likely to remain high.

Because of this, playing devil's advocate in response to my own article covering EUR/USD, it is possible that we actually see a bull run in the euro. Over the long term, if global rates remain near the zero lower bound, all speculative carry trades (which are conventionally employed to pocket interest income by exploiting interest rate differentials using leverage) will remain unattractive. No one, or very few, will be selling euros to buy U.S. dollars if the interest rate spread remains so tight as to practically eliminate all opportunity after brokerage fees are factored in.

If we start to see more optimism in the eurozone, or a normalization of optimism globally (in what we are currently experiencing - a global crisis in which practically all economies are being hit), EUR/USD could, in fact, continue to surge as the euro loses its funding currency-like characteristics. This would be the start of a longer-term mean reversion, in which the euro could trade as high as 1.35 or above over a multi-year time frame (with DXY, as shown in the chart below, perhaps falling to the 80 handle from almost 100).

This would likely require interest rates to remain "lower for longer", but we should absolutely entertain this possibility. The chart below shows DXY, which is a U.S. dollar index that is heavily skewed towards the euro (57.6%; see here). DXY looks a little like the inverse of EUR/USD (being USD/EUR).

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to all subsequent candlestick charts presented hereafter.)

What we can see from the chart above is that DXY does move cyclically. Taking the distance between two previous cyclical highs and lows, we can suddenly identify a pattern. While this pattern is not inherently based on fundamentals, currencies do tend to move both cyclically and based on long-term trends. One serious bullish thesis for the U.S. dollar was that a liquidity drought could result from a drive for U.S. dollars, itself then causing an even greater drive for USD.

This particular thesis was that as quantitative tightening (which the Fed was attempting as recently as in 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic) and rate hiking would cause investors to flood into USD (as it is able to find a higher yield) from abroad, this would then strengthen USD, causing foreign debts denominated in USD to "feel heavier" to countries and companies whose revenues are denominated in their local currencies, causing shortfalls and a run on alternative currencies to fund these heavy USD-denominated debts. Debt defaults could also sink the value of USD through the natural reduction in supply of USD as a result of the defaults.

None of this happens if USD holders are treated no better (or only marginally better) than EUR holders, for instance. Why buy USD to pocket a slim interest rate differential? You might escape EUR because of the potential for political instability (e.g., Italy's fiscal sustainability, or Brexit, etc.), but perhaps the Swiss franc is a more logical choice there given its geographical proximity, political stability and recognition as a European safe haven.

In summary, as yields are likely to remain low for a long time (at least over a year, going forward), and the longer we take to recover globally from this COVID-19 crisis, the more potential the euro has of having a further and unexpected run against USD. When it comes to USD, the obvious choice historically has been to buy it. But if the tide is turning, and it might, it may well prove valuable to play devil's advocate with ourselves. Perhaps USD's multi-year bull run is coming to an end.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.