The CEO predicts the ability to be profitable in 2021, even with reduced traffic of up to 20% from 2019 levels.

The CFO predicts reduction in daily cash burn to $40 million in a zero revenue environment despite traffic already returning to 15% levels.

The market continues to take wildly negative views on American Airlines Group (AAL) despite obvious improvements in the passenger demand equation and a huge reduction in virus-related fears. My investment thesis remains very bullish on the stock as market participants continue to wildly extrapolate statements from airline executives providing worse-case scenarios. Investors are able to rely on facts to avoid having to "hope" the airline survives the reduced traffic scenario for the next year.

Image Source: American Airlines website

Worst Case

The airline industry has done a wonderful job of promoting the worst-case scenario in the industry. Well respected Southwest Airlines (LUV) CEO Gary Kelly warned of a brutal price war in the works for the industry.

The airline sector has overly stressed the market on daily cash burn in terms of the cost structure without much focus on revenue improvements over the next few quarters or factoring in the Payroll Support Program loans from the U.S. Treasury. Through May 31, the 7-day moving average for TSA checkpoint traffic was up to 305K after bottoming below 100K in mid-April.

Source: Airlines for America presentation

While the air passenger rebound has a long ways to go before returning to normal levels of over 2 million passengers per day, the industry should have some data points to at least provide investors with metrics on daily cash burn levels when traffic returns to levels such as 25% or 50% of 2019 levels. Instead, the executives of American Airlines made these comments at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on May 29.

CEO Doug Parker reinforced that the industry wouldn't get back to 2019 levels any time in 2021:

So, as we look forward and as the demand environment continues to improve but certainly don’t have any view that’s going to get back in 2019 levels any time in 2021, we're looking to make sure we're rightsizing and we'll continue to do so.

CFO Derek Kerr continued to reinforce the daily cash burn level with an emphasis on zero revenues despite traffic already approaching 15% of 2019 levels:

So, if we just take a no revenue environment and $50 million cash burn, we can get that into the 45-40 range just by itself. Okay. So that's the way I'm focused on it is to make sure that from our costs where can we get our cost to zero revenues and how low can I get with zero revenues.

Despite these still rather dire views of travel rebound, CEO Doug Parker was clear that American Airlines expects to end Q2 with plenty of liquidity:

...we still expect in the quarter with $11 billion in liquidity, which we think is a sufficient amount of liquidity. And importantly, with a significant amount of unencumbered assets having done that to allow us to continue to raise more liquidity after.

The CEO made the case that bankruptcy was a sign of failure, not a financial tool. Clearly, this doesn't mean that American Airlines won't go bankrupt at some time in the future, but the airline industry would have to fail to reach a 30% recovery by October 1 and something closer to 50% by Summer 2021 to have such a risk.

Realistic Case

The problem with a lot of the numbers provided about the industry is that they aren't being realistic about the recovery in air travel demand. The airlines aren't discussing daily cash burn numbers in relation to expected improvements in traffic.

All of the major legacy airlines have discussed cutting staffing levels by 30% after October 1 in a sign the industry expects traffic to recover to the 70% level by at least summer of 2021. The industry isn't going to hold onto excess management and staff employees without a realistic expectation to reach such demand levels during peak 2021 traffic.

While the market is focused on the negatives in the sector, even the management team of American Airlines slipped some positive data into the recent conference. As the conference progressed, CEO Doug Parker got far more bullish on a traffic rebound:

What I think you're going to see is in the summer of 2021, the collective U.S. airline business 10% to 20% smaller than it was in 2019...

For the airline industry to be 20% smaller, traffic has to rebound to 80% of 2019 levels. Mr. Parker went on to suggest that American Airlines could be profitable with revenues well below 2019 levels:

...even to the extent we have revenues well below 2019 revenues in 2021, we can get the airline in a position where it could be profitable in 2021, even at much low revenues we had in 2019.

The airline didn't reconcile whether this meant being profitable with revenues down 20% from 2019 levels or something to a greater extent. One reason the airline is probably more positive about the sector is the survey on business travel. Per American Airlines, a survey conducted amongst business travelers showed some very positive trends and relative predictions:

So we survey our, a large number of our corporate clients on a regular basis that agreed to participate in the survey so we can see where trends are going. Seven weeks ago, the number of those clients who said they had no restrictions on travel for their team was 8%. Today, it's -- or last week or six weeks later, it's 18%.

The airline apparently ran the original survey near the traffic lows on April 10. The encouraging part is that investors constantly proclaim that business travelers aren't going to return, yet the industry has already seen companies without restrictions on travel surge from 8% to 18% last week. The companies banning traffic is equally plunging with the total now below 50%:

The more depressing numbers is the number of companies who banned to travel for their team. That number was 66% seven weeks ago, which is the depressing number but it's 47% now and equally and somewhat depressing number, but it's going in the right direction.

The realistic case continues to support that the business is going to rebound far faster than the worst-case financial projections by the company. American Airlines is already forecasting the ability to get daily cash burn down to $40 million before counting revenues which really means the company can cut the cash expenses to this level.

Daily Cash Burn

The forecast for the addition of revenues into the equation to reduce the burn to $20 million and even $10 million by Q4 assumes rather basic revenues that already exist. The airlines are already discussing revenues being down 85% to 80%, which in the case of American Airlines a 20% rebound would equate to $2.4 billion in quarterly revenues or something closer to $26 million in daily revenues already occurring sometime in June.

Remember, these daily cash burn numbers don't even factor in the $4.1 billion in PSP funds. The PSP funds amount to $22.5 million in daily payroll costs when combined with the daily revenue potential in May gets American Airlines very close to $50 million in revenue and cost reductions when the zero revenue daily cash burn is right around $50 million.

These scary airline industry daily cash burn numbers don't factor in the PSP funds. In addition, most analyst estimates have very limited ticket sales included in the projections.

Source: Airlines for America presentation

The key to American Airlines is that most of the $50 million in daily costs are fixed. Costs for airplanes and payroll aren't going to change when the airline goes from flying at 15% capacity to 30%. Fuel and maintenance costs will rise when flying more planes on a daily basis.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the market continues to point at bankruptcy fears based on daily cash burn estimates in near zero-revenue scenarios. American Airlines actually predicts far better outcomes due to a rebound in traffic demand and a surprising improvement in business travel despite the CFO not exactly providing those cash burn scenarios.

Investors in American Airlines don't need hope to make this stock a successful long-term investment. The airline is positioned to be profitable in 2021 on far less traffic.

Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of DIY Value Investing get exclusive access to our model portfolios plus so much more. Sign up today to see the stocks bought by my Out Fox model during this market crash.





Disclosure: I am/we are long AAL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.