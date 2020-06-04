Be Warned: Market Momentum Is Fading

Stock performance over the past few months comes as a bit of a surprise considering the dire economic outlook. Many equities are near, or have even surpassed, all-time highs. In general, it is the stocks that have the best performance over the past few years that have had the best performance over the past few months. Most notably, technology companies and the largest corporations.

Most assume that the market leads the economy. In other words, the strong stock market is a signal of a quick return to the past economic boom. However, as investors, we must be realistic about the economic outlook and what it will mean for markets. Indeed, the current recession looks far different than normal recessions due to its severity and, more importantly, extreme government intervention.

Further, outperforming high-momentum stocks have appeared to switch to underperformers over the past two weeks. The small-cap Russell 2000 (IWM), which trades at a very low valuation, is booming, while the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) is struggling to break to a new ATH. Indeed, the Nasdaq 100, which is dominated by the most popular stocks, has been the driving factor in the equity market for years. If it makes a "double-top", then it could signal another wave lower for equities as a whole. Current technical trends suggest that may be the case.

Understanding the COVID-19 and Post-COVID-19 Economy

Most would agree that the virus will be awful for the economy in the short run. The generally accurate data-driven "GDPNow" model by the Atlanta Federal Reserve currently suggests an abysmal -53% decline in Real GDP in Q2. To put it in perspective, this will bring the real GDP to the late 1980s levels. It also means that the production of goods and services will decline by that amount, as will income and sales tax revenue (at least by a similar degree).

It is also worth pointing out that the monthly fiscal deficit is currently around $750 billion and is expected to meet or surpass $4 trillion this year. This makes last year's record deficit look like small peas and only adds to growing concerns of Federal insolvency.

The labor market is also in shambles. Unemployment is expected to reach at least 20% and even potentially surpass the Great Depression levels of 25%. Analysis from UBS suggests that, if Federal Payment Protection loans were removed, unemployment would be closer to 40% today.

Government stimulus programs are the major factor in boosting markets today. In general, one would expect national incomes to fall with GDP. However, real personal incomes have actually risen by a record of about 11% despite a record increase in unemployment. Recessions usually cause prices to fall because incomes decline and consumers cut spending. However, extreme government outlays have caused incomes to rise tremendously, which may promote the opposite. In fact, nearly 70% of unemployed persons are now earning more than they did while employed.

Now, there is a significant difference between earning an income and producing. People have more money to spend, but far less is being produced, so far less is available to be consumed. It is not income, but production and then consumption which drive an economy.

This odd and unprecedented situation has actually caused a record increase in the household savings rate to a staggering 33%, up from the normal 5-10%. See below:

(Source: Federal Reserve)

Now, where do many consumers put at least a portion of their savings? The stock market! In fact, securities purchases were one of the major targets of stimulus checks for most people in the middle-to-upper income brackets, placing top 2-3 depending on income category (behind savings accounts, which are often later used to buy stocks).

Speculative Stock Buying Fervor is Fading

This helps explain why stocks are rising while EPS estimates are collapsing. Even though estimates are high, PCE is down 20%, which likely means the average company will see a similar or greater decline in revenue in the face of rising labor costs and high overhead.

Regardless, the factors promoting rising stock prices are now fading. With the economy reopening, the savings rate is likely to fall back toward normal levels and promote lower inflows. Further, as companies look to stem losses, they are expected to soon lay off significant numbers of higher-paid white-collar employees. This is deemed a possible/likely "second wave" in jobless claims.

This is reflected in Google Trends search volume data for the terms "Buy Stocks" and "File unemployment". As you can see below, search interest in buying stocks peaked in mid-March, exactly when equities bottomed. Further, interest in "File unemployment" generally tracks the pattern in jobless claims (with a slight lead):

(Source: Google Trends)

As you can see, interest in buying stocks has returned to pre-crash levels, while interest in learning how to file for unemployment has not. In fact, interest in filing for unemployment has not declined materially over the past two weeks.

However, if stocks are making a peak as I believe, it seems more likely that technology companies that will be hit harder by the secondary economic impacts of COVID-19 will fall the most. During the March crash, it was real estate, banks, and other stocks that declined considerably during 2008 that saw the most declines (as well as restaurants and entertainment firms).

These are generally companies that had low valuations to begin with that are not very popular among retail investors. I believe the major reason for the rise in technology stocks is not fundamentals, but retail investor purchases among the many seeing their savings rate rise today. In general, these are stocks found in the Robinhood Top 100 most popular companies, a large portion of which are in the Nasdaq 100.

As you can see below, the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) fell far less than IWM during the crash:

Data by YCharts

However, as seen well in the ratio chart, QQQ's outperformance has since faded. In fact, it now seems that IWM is steadily outperforming QQQ and the ratio chart signals this pattern is here to stay. Considering the Nasdaq 100 has returned to its all-time high, I believe a "double-top" pattern is very likely. Most likely, this will bring QQQ much lower over the coming weeks/months, but all equities will decline.

Bottom Line

This discussion touched on many topics. To summarize, the economy is in shambles, but given the substantial increase in income for many Americans (due to an extreme government deficit), it certainly does not look like it. Further, because the market is partly driven by people's ability to buy stocks and they have few places to spend money, stocks have risen. In other words, money has flowed from the central bank (where it is created) to the treasury, to people, and then to stocks. This is not the case with all money, but it adds yet another reason to believe the market's price level is not based on future earnings expectations.

Further, consumer interest in buying stocks is seemingly fading as seen in Google Trends and in the recent underperformance of stocks heavily owned by newer retail investors. This does not necessarily mean the equity market is going to top today, but considering the Nasdaq has reached its all-time high, it is certainly possible, as the "double-top" pattern is usually a strong short signal.

The longer-term impact of this is very likely to be a significant increase in inflation. People's available money to spend has risen, and places to spend it declined. For now, this has only served to inflate equity prices. However, evidence suggests it is spreading to all low-cost consumer goods. More on this in "Hyperinflation Is Here, We Just Can't See It Yet".

Interested In More Alternative Insights? If you're looking for (much) more research, I run the Core-Satellite Dossier here on Seeking Alpha. The marketplace service provides an array of in-depth portfolios as well as weekly commodity and economic research reports. Additionally, we provide actionable investment and trade ideas designed to give you an edge on the crowd. As an added benefit, we're allowing each new member one exclusive pick where they can have us provide in-depth research on any company or ETF they'd like. You can learn about what we can do for you here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.