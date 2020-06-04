Introduction

My thesis is that Spotify (SPOT) has a bright future as the leader in streaming music. Having 130 million premium subscribers and 286 million monthly active users (MAUs), per the 1Q20 shareholder letter, it are by far the biggest streaming music company and is still expanding rapidly. At the March 2018 Investor Day, CEO Daniel Ek said the freemium offering, ubiquity across platforms and personalization are three key strengths fundamental to growth. These strengths remain important today as the company continues expanding. In the 1Q18 earnings call, CEO Ek said the company is concentrating on growth as opposed to margins right now:

I think we are playing a market share game. We discussed it at some length at the Investor Day. The reason being engagement drives usage, usage drives data insights, data insights drive a better user experience. A better user experience drives longer lifetime value [LTV] and faster growth as we just discussed. We think the global market opportunity is quite large and we anticipate we will be in fast growth mode for a period of time and so it's in our longer-term strategic interests to play for market share, not for short-term pricing power and improved margins.

Spotify reports its financials in euros, and the exchange rate is pretty close to the U.S. dollar such that the euro is slightly more valuable. At the time of this article submission, $1 equals €0.90.

Spotify Is The Streaming Music Leader Over Apple Music And Amazon Music

The Platform and Marketplace Video from the March 2018 Investor Day shows that Spotify had a 42% share of global streaming music in 2016. The February 2020 S-1 for Warner Music Group (WMG) shows that Spotify represented 14% of its total revenues for the 2018 and 2019 periods. Meanwhile, Apple (AAPL) represented 15% for the 2018 period and 13% for the 2019 period. The Warner S-1 goes on to say that revenues from streaming services were $1,733 million and $2,129 million for 2018 and 2019, respectively, while overall revenues were $4,005 million and $4,475 million, respectively. Therefore, Spotify was 32% of streaming revenues in 2018 [1] and 29% in 2019 [2]. Apple was 35% in 2018 [3] and 27% in 2019 [4].

[1] (0.14*$4,005 million)/$1,733 million = 32% of 2018 streaming for Spotify.

[2] (0.14*$4,475 million)/$2,129 million = 29% of 2019 streaming for Spotify.

[3] (0.15*$4,005 million)/$1,733 million = 35% of 2018 streaming for Apple.

[4] (0.13*$4,475 million)/$2,129 million = 27% of 2019 streaming for Apple.

These percentages of streaming revenues are much more meaningful than the percentages of overall revenues because streaming is the future. The percentages for Spotify at this particular label are down from the overall 2016 percentage, but the streaming market is vastly larger now and Spotify is growing rapidly.

Counterpoint market research shows that Spotify led the global music paid subscription market in 2019 with 35% brand share:

The 2019 figure of 350 million global market paid subs from Counterpoint is large given the February 2020 Warner Music S-1 figures of 176 million and 255 million for 2017 and 2018, respectively, which it cites from IFPI. Again, Spotify had 130 million paid subscriptions at the end of 1Q20. An April AppleInsider article states that Apple Services Chief Eddy Cue said the company passed 60 million subscribers back in June 2019. In January, Amazon (AMZN) announced it had over 55 million music customers. Looking at the number of users alone doesn’t tell us everything about Spotify’s dominant position. The company is even further ahead of the competition when we look at the full picture by considering engagement. CFO Paul Vogel explains at the November 2019 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications [TIMT] Conference:

So if you think about just on a premium basis, if you look at us relative to our closest competitor, we've got twice as many premium users. We also believe we have twice the amount of engagement on our platform than they do as well. So if you think about it, we got 4x the amount of listening done relative to them [Apple], and that doesn't even include the amount of listening done on our free tier. It's like 3x Amazon. So if you think about that from an artist perspective, from a label perspective, you need to break on Spotify.

At the March 2018 Investor Day, then CFO McCarthy showed that once a company like Spotify has a lead with paid subscribers, it is very difficult for competitors to catch up. This is further explained in the valuation part of this article.

Labels

The world is slowly changing, and artists are thinking twice about signing away lifetime rights. MIDiA Research says artists without record labels were responsible for $873 million, or 4.1% of the $21.5 billion global recorded music market in 2019. This is the fastest-growing segment of the market, as it was just 1.7% in 2015. Led by Vivendi’s (VIVEF) Universal Music, the “big three” labels accounted for 67.5% of the 2019 market. In my view, the most tenuous part of Spotify’s relationship with the labels was in the past. The labels are still very powerful, but time is on Spotify’s side, as much of the catalogs are aging and the labels depend on Spotify to reach younger listeners. 72% of Spotify’s MAUs are younger than age thirty-five, and the December 2019 New York Times interview with Jimmy Iovine shows that recent music is in high demand when Iovine says an artist like Drake or Billie Eilish streams more than the entire decade of the 1980s.

Spotify is by far the most important music channel, so it follows that the big labels have positive things to say about streaming in general and Spotify in particular. Spotify relies on Vivendi’s Universal Music Group [UMG], Sony Music (SNE) and Warner Music for most of its music, and it is in everyone’s best interest to continue working together rationally with win-win relationships, seeing as both the labels and Spotify serve artists. Piracy hit the music industry hard years ago, and the Vivendi 2019 Annual Report says that after over a decade of decline, the music sector began to recover in 2015 due to streaming platforms like Spotify. They state that music consumption has shifted from an ownership model to a streaming access model that includes subscription and ad-supported plans. Sony Music Holdings CEO Rob Stringer talks about Spotify’s importance at the November 2019 Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference, specifically mentioning support for Spotify going into India. The February 2020 Warner S-1 says the rapid growth of streaming has transformed the music industry, and it reveals we’re still in the early stages. Spotify started in Sweden, and the Warner S-1 reveals that many geographies still lag Nordic countries in streaming.

The February 2020 S-1 for Warner Music shows how global streaming revenue has been key for the music industry from 2015 to 2018, as it helps take the place of the vestigial physical revenue. The 2019 IFPI Global Music Report notes that streaming revenue for the global recorded music industry continued growing, from $9.2 billion in 2018 to $11.4 billion in 2019:

Image Source: Warner Music February 2020 S-1

Freemium Offering

Chief Premium Business Officer Alex Norström talks about the free experience being the biggest growth driver at the 1:32:00 mark of the March 2018 Investor Day. The freemium offering acts as a funnel into premium, and more than 60% of premium users were free users first. At the time of the presentation, he noted that none of the company's major competitors had a free product like Spotify. He explains the freemium flywheel at the 1:37:30 mark of the presentation:

Again, remember, as Seth mentioned, more than 50% of our users tell us they first tried Spotify because it was recommended to them by a friend. And that friend was likely a satisfied Premium customer. So this willingness to recommend Spotify fuels a virtuous cycle that continuously fills the top of the funnel with new users, especially in free, which feeds Premium, as I described. So new free users explore the product. Habits are formed. Engagement goes up, and at some point they join Premium. Then with more control and even more personalization, engagement goes up again. This results in satisfaction and word-of-mouth that then drive new user intake. And boom, we are full circle.

The visual at the 1:38:05 mark of the Investor Day sums up the freemium cycle described above:

Image Source: March 2018 Investor Day

At the 1:54:00 point of the March 2018 Investor Day, then CFO McCarthy revealed it wasn’t until he had an operating role that he realized the impact of the freemium model. It is a subsidy program that offsets the subscriber acquisition cost (SAC):

Image Source: March 2018 Investor Day

The 1Q18 earnings call talks about the fact that the freemium model brings in younger demographics and the February 2018 F-1 shows 86% of the monthly active users (MAUs) are under 45 years old:

Image Source: Spotify February 2018 F-1

Ubiquity Across All Platforms

Spotify is a software company with a clear focus on streaming audio, and it wants to be everywhere! Focusing on the hardware within its ecosystem, Apple has to work vigorously to acquire Android (GOOG, GOOGL) users. Amazon is focused on retailing, and its presence in some markets is limited. For example, MercadoLibre (MELI) is the dominant online marketplace in Latin America, and Amazon doesn’t have the same presence there that it does in the U.S. Ubiquity across all platforms is stressed by Chief Research & Development Officer Gustav Söderström at the March 2018 Investor Day, and this is realistic for Spotify given the company's engineering expertise and its clear focus on streaming audio:

So as different companies keep staking out different part of your life as a consumer, one company owns your phone, another company owns your speakers, third company owns your car, fourth company owns your TV, we believe that the right bet is on ubiquity, doing what is best for the user, not for the company and trying to solve the users' problems by being everywhere.

Personalization/Demand Creation

Personalization builds deeper engagement and brings about demand creation. In October 2016, then Chief Economist Will Page gave testimony to the US Copyright Royalty Board explaining the ways in which Spotify is changing the future of music with personalized discovery capabilities:

Spotify is the modern-day answer to broadcast radio, albeit with enhanced functionality (like personalized music discovery capabilities and, for some users, the ability to stream any song on demand). The line between non-interactive and interactive streaming services, or, respectively, “lean back” and “lean forward” experiences, is eroding as music streaming matures.



Spotify users in any given moment may choose to “lean back” by simply putting on a playlist (whether created by users, Spotify’s “Shows & Editorial” team, or Spotify’s algorithms). This experience is much like the experience of someone listening to their favorite disc jockey on terrestrial radio: the user picks a station and the songs are chosen for them.

Given the way in which Spotify brings about discovery capabilities and demand, an argument can be made that in the future the company shouldn’t have to pay such high for royalties compared to streaming radio and terrestrial radio:

Image Source: October 2016 Testimony from Spotify’s Former Director of Economics, Will Page

Pushing out new content, terrestrial radio plays low royalties. But the world is changing such that discovery is now coming from Spotify’s personalized playlists. After giving the testimony above, former Chief Economist Page went on to explain the success of Discover Weekly, noting that about 40% of MAUs had used it, and of that 40%, more than half of the group listened to ten or more of the weekly suggested tracks and saved at least one. Former Chief Economist Page goes on to make powerful statements implying that royalties from promotional playlists should be lower than royalties from user-chosen songs on demand:

Broadcast radio and, more recently, non-interactive streaming, has traditionally been thought of as “promotional,” and therefore justified in paying much lower royalties than interactive streaming, which has traditionally been thought of as substitutive of CD sales [due to the fact that listeners can engage in “lean forward” listening, where they actively search for, and play, songs]. However, the heavy use and promotional effect of Spotify-curated and algorithmically-driven playlists debunks that theory. Spotify’s algorithmically-driven playlists aim to promote lesser-known and streamed artists. Spotify-curated playlists, created by Spotify employees, may include songs broken down by genre, top lists that are created based on popularity (showing what is popular globally, in the U.S., or what has gone “viral”), “mood” playlists (for example: “Chill,” “Focus”), and playlists focusing on new releases (“New Music Friday,” which includes the best new music of the week). The variety of options allows users to choose exactly what they are looking for in a “lean back” orientated way. The use of Spotify’s curated playlists is heavy, and continues to be on the rise. Like broadcast radio, Spotify promotes artists. And, even more remarkably, Spotify does so on an international level.

Chief Research & Development Officer Gustav Söderström made a key point just before the 35-minute mark of the March 2018 Investor Day saying Spotify is in the game of discovery, while others seem to be in the game of access.

CEO Daniel Elk talks about discovery just after the 1-hour mark of the March 2018 Investor Day saying over 30% of consumption comes from music that Spotify suggests:

Image Source: March 2018 Investor Day

CFO Paul Vogel explains Wrapped at the March 2020 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. It is a year-end summary for each user. As we said earlier, Spotify has much more engagement than competitors and much more data. They use world-class engineering resources to make use of this data advantage and further the product. Each user gets a customized summary at the end of the year based on his or her listening, showing top songs, artists and more.

Valuation

We can’t realistically value Spotify without understanding its long-term approach outlined at the March 2018 Investor Day by then CFO McCarthy. Noting that growth investments have pressured operating margins, he says this will continue because investing in growth increases the enterprise value. He points out that scale can enable margin expansion, especially if accompanied by a better user interface, a better content experience and demand creation. It wasn’t until former CFO McCarthy had an operating role that he realized the ad-supported freemium service is a subsidy program that offsets the costs of acquiring new subs. As far as growth investments go, former CFO McCarthy says a better user experience produces the most viral effect over geographic expansion and marketing spending. Tech and dev investments improve the user experience and increase engagement. Over time, the improved user experience has increased engagement. And engagement is key, as it drives conversion from free consumption to paid subscription. This Investor Day slide shown by then CFO McCarthy shows that engagement has increased:

Image Source: March 2018 Investment Day

The 2018 20-F shows that there were 26 content hours per MAU per month for 4Q18, which was a 5% increase from the 25 hours during 4Q17 in the slide above. The 20-F also notes that premium subscribers have historically streamed more than three times the amount of ad-supported users and that half of MAUs become premium subscribers within 3 years. I haven’t found much regarding content hours per MAU in the 2019 20-F, but it does say that 73 billion hours of content were consumed for the year, which was an increase of 34% over 2018. This compares to the number of MAUs, which increased 31% from 207 million in 2018 to 271 million in 2019.

Former CFO McCarthy stresses that the faster Spotify grows new subscribers, the more money the company loses when the new subscribers first join the service. And the longer subscribers stay, the more profitable those subscribers become. R&D funds customer satisfaction, which is the main driver of churn, which, in turn, is the main driver of lifetime value. As the subscriber base grows larger, there is more operating leverage when the slope of the churn curve is improved. We see in the slide below that the churn curve is improving three years in a row. It also shows that churn declines over the life of a subscriber, which means that the average churn rate falls as the age of the subscriber base increases:

Image Source: March 2018 Investor Day

Consistent with the above yearly churn slide, the Business Model video from the March 2018 Investor Day talks about the way the lower-priced student and family plans have increased engagement, which means higher retention rates and lower overall premium monthly churn:

Image Source: Business Model Video from the March 2018 Investor Day

In the 1Q19 earnings call, CEO Ek talks about the fact that the practical churn rate is lower than the reported churn rate, saying 42% of the gross additions in the quarter were previous users. In other words, some users re-upped a prepaid debit card, so they didn’t really churn out such that the true churn where people leave forever is lower than what we see in these curves. The 2Q19 earnings call shows that churn has gone the right way since this Investor Day presentation, coming down to 5% in 2Q18 and lower still to 4.6% in 2Q19.

Again, older cohorts lower the overall average churn rate. So, an older subscription company like Spotify is hard to catch, as it can spend less on marketing relative to competitors. This quote from then CFO McCarthy is one of the key takeaways from the March 2018 Investor Day:

So if you and I both run competing subscription businesses, and yours is older than mine, then even if our services are equally liked with exactly the same churn curves by customer cohort, your average churn rate will be lower than my average churn rate, which means that more of your marketing dollars are going to support new subscriber growth and more of my marketing dollars are going to replace churn subs, which means you can grow faster than I can and beat me like a drum. And that is a really good example of why scale matters.

Former CFO McCarthy repeats what Chief Premium Business Officer Norström said about the LTV-to-SAC ratio being 2.7-to-1 in 4Q17. Assuming this ratio remains positive, enterprise value is increased each time a new subscriber is added. But the economics shown in the income statement can be counterintuitive, because Spotify loses money on a P&L basis when new subscribers first join. Since the Investor Day presentation, it has been said that the LTV-to- SAC ratio has hovered around 3 pretty consistently.

If we think about each premium subscriber as a potential form of organic marketing, then it follows that as the market leader, Spotify is advantaged because it has more free organic growth, which lowers SAC. This powerful concept was explained nicely by then CFO McCarthy:

So if your business - and this is another example of scale - now if your business is more mature than mine, then you're likely to have more recurring revenue than I do, which means you can use your higher margins to drive faster growth to sustain your leadership position. And it also probably means that your install base is larger than mine, which means you've got more subs telling friends about your service, which means you've got more free organic growth than I do, which means your overall subscriber acquisition cost, which is the combination of free organic plus paid growth, is probably lower than mine. So not only can you beat me like a drum, but your drumsticks cost less than mine.

A closing slide is shown by former CFO McCarthy showing long-term operating goals, including revenue growth and gross margins:

Image Source: March 2018 Investor Day

Former CFO McCarthy finishes by saying that if investments continue to improve the user experience and if the two-sided marketplace makes Spotify own discovery and demand creation, then the long-term margins from the above slide should be reached. He then says these long-term operating goals can be reached if they are successful with a virtuous cycle: Investments → More Customer Satisfaction & Engagement → Lower Churn [& SAC] → Higher LTV → More Money for Investments.

The above approach from March 2018 by then CFO McCarthy took place after the 4Q17 period, when there were 160 million MAUs and 71 million premium subscribers. Since that time, both MAUs and premium subscribers have increased prodigiously. These increases validate many of the things then CFO McCarthy was saying, and the growth rate for MAUs has accelerated in the last 4 periods despite larger base numbers:

Period MAUs Y/Y Growth Premium Subs Y/Y Growth 4Q17 160,000,000 71,000,000 1Q18 173,000,000 75,000,000 2Q18 180,000,000 83,000,000 3Q18 191,000,000 87,000,000 4Q18 207,000,000 29% 96,000,000 35% 1Q19 217,000,000 25% 100,000,000 33% 2Q19 232,000,000 29% 108,000,000 30% 3Q19 248,000,000 30% 113,000,000 30% 4Q19 271,000,000 31% 124,000,000 29% 1Q20 286,000,000 32% 130,000,000 30%

Spreadsheet Source: Quarterly Filings

The 2019 20-F shows that the sustained free cash flow (FCF) outlined by former CFO McCarthy in his last slide is underway. Note that I treat stock-based compensation as a cash expense, so my version of adjusted FCF for 2019 is 318 million euros, or 440 million euros - 122 million euros:

Image Source: 2019 20-F

Podcasting is the elephant in the room on the valuation side. Any discussion about the above long-term operating goals, including revenue growth, gross margin and tech/dev spend, is incomplete without considering podcasts. It is beyond the scope of this article to discuss all the details regarding podcasts, but they should become a bigger part of valuation over time and we need to look at them in general terms. A Wall Street Journal article updated May 19th reported that Spotify is paying more than $100 million to be the exclusive home of Joe Rogan’s podcasts. The economics on the podcasting side, where content can be exclusive and ads are served to both free and paid subs, are distinctly different from the economics on the streaming music side. The prices of these podcasts are fixed, and they will continue to make more sense as the subscriber base grows. Spotify can use targeting to dramatically improve the efficiency of podcast ads. Mentioning the podcast additions of Gimlet and Anchor, CEO Ek made a blog post in February 2019 saying podcasting is a massive opportunity for the next phase of audio growth:

Consumers spend roughly the same amount of time on video as they do on audio. Video is about a trillion dollar market. And the music and radio industry is worth around a hundred billion dollars. I always come back to the same question: Are our eyes really worth 10 times more than our ears? I firmly believe this is not the case. For example, people still spend over two hours a day listening to radio - and we want to bring that radio listening to Spotify, where we can deepen engagement and create value in new ways. With the world focused on trying to reduce screen time, it opens up a massive audio opportunity.

At the November 2019 RBC Capital Markets Global TIMT Conference, analyst Mark Mahaney talked about the 30-35% gross margin target range and asked about the biggest factors for the low and high end. Then, CFO McCarthy answered by saying that margin eventually flows to whomever owns demand creation. The key point is that politics and news will increasingly be streamed on demand and that exclusive podcast content is a fixed cost that will eventually increase operating leverage. At the same conference, current CFO Paul Vogel talked about innovating podcasting advertising. Currently, everyone gets the same ad regardless of individual tastes and preferences, so Spotify believes tremendous improvements can come with personalization and attribution.

The 2019 20-F shows that revenue has grown immensely over the last five years, but the growth is falling towards the low end of the 25-35% range mentioned at the March 2018 Investor Day. The growth was 29% from 2017 to 2018 and again from 2018 to 2019:

Image Source: 2019 20-F

The latest quarterly filing shows that revenue increased 22.3%, from €1,511 million in 1Q19 to €1,848 million in 1Q20. Full-year revenue guidance has been reduced to €7.65-8.05 billion from €8.08-8.48 billion. The midpoint of this range, €7.85 billion, implies a 2020 growth rate of 16% from 2019. The 1Q20 release says the biggest factors in the reduction are changes in foreign exchange rates, followed by advertising expectations related to COVID-19.

The 1Q20 gross margin was 25.5%. Operating leverage is one reason as to why margins will improve. The costs to the big 3 labels are variable, but many of the other costs are fixed, such that margins will improve with size.

At the November 2019 RBC Capital Markets Global TIMT Conference, former CFO McCarthy was asked why folks should buy shares of Spotify. One takeaway from the answer is that linear will fade and on-demand will win in audio. Another takeaway is that scale and relative market share drive a sustainable competitive advantage. A third takeaway is the importance of the leader. Netflix (NFLX) is lucky to have Reed Hastings and Spotify is lucky to have Daniel Ek.

I’m optimistic that revenue can continually grow in the teens near a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% or so such that revenue doubles twice in the next ten years. Hopefully by that point, the gross margin will be up to 30%. If growth investments from income statement lines like R&D, sales/marketing and G&A lessen and other considerations discussed in this article regarding operating leverage hold true, then I think earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) can be around 15%. So, in this rosy scenario, €6.8 billion times 4 is €27.2 billion in revenue, and EBIT of 15% is €4 billion. If Spotify is valued at 20x EBIT at that time, then it could be worth around €80 billion. If that future valuation is worth about €40 billion today, then it would imply a CAGR of over 7% from here.

Enterprise Value

€30,841 million market cap [1]

€624 million lease liabilities

€(733) million short term equivalents

€(951) million cash and equivalents

--------------------

€29,781 million [2]

[1] The 187,492,667 share count from the 1Q20 6-K filing times the June 1, 2020 share price of $182.77 implies a market cap of $34,268 million. Multiplying by an exchange rate of 0.9 gives us €30,841 million.

[2] There is an argument for this to be lower if we deduct the long-term investments related to Tencent Music Entertainment (OTCPK:TCEHY)

My valuation of €40 billion is more than the enterprise value, and I believe the stock is reasonably priced.

Closing Thoughts

The future for audio is streaming, and Spotify is the biggest company in this space. Like CEO Jeff Bezos at Amazon, CEO Ek has a penchant for increasing enterprise value, while keeping cash flow positive and not over-emphasizing GAAP earnings. Like former CFO McCarthy says, profit margin is a managed outcome. In time we’ll see better profit margins, but currently, this is the era for growth investments.

