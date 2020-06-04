Provision expense will likely remain above-average in 2Q before normalizing in the second half of 2020. The above-normal credit costs of the first half of the year will pressurize earnings.

Earnings per share of Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) plunged by 79% sequentially in the first quarter due to a hike in provision expense amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Earnings will likely recover from the first quarter's lows but remain below the 2019 level in the remainder of the year. A decline in net interest margin following the federal funds rate cuts in March will likely drive earnings down. Moreover, the above-normal provision expense in the first half of the year will pressurize earnings. Consequently, I'm expecting earnings per share to decline by 41% year-over-year to $4.04 in 2020. The probability of an earnings miss is higher than normal this year due to the uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The December 2020 target price suggests a 21% upside from the current market price. I believe this upside is not attractive enough to compensate for the currently above-normal risks and uncertainties; hence, I'm adopting a neutral rating on BPOP.

Combination of Interest Rate Cuts and Sticky Deposit Cost to Pressurize Net Interest Income

The 150bps federal funds rate cuts in March will likely pressurize the net interest margin, NIM, in the second quarter. BPOP's NIM is quite rate-sensitive because the large proportion of low-cost accounts and non-interest-bearing deposits makes the average deposit cost downward sticky. Non-interest bearing deposits made up 21% of total deposits, and low-cost savings and demand deposits made up 60% of total deposits, as of March 31, 2020. As mentioned in the first-quarter's investor presentation, BPOP has low deposit betas in Puerto Rico. Further, the management mentioned in the first quarter's conference call that a 25bps rate cut can reduce net interest income by $4 million to $5 million a quarter. Considering this guidance, I'm expecting NIM to decline by 26bps in the second quarter and by 40bps in the full-year 2020. The following table shows my estimates for yield, cost, and NIM.

I'm expecting modest loan growth to partially offset the pressure from NIM on net interest income. BPOP's participation in the Paycheck Protection Program, PPP, will likely drive loan growth in the second quarter. As mentioned in the presentation, BPOP has funded $659 million worth of loans under PPP, which will increase loan balances in the second quarter. I'm expecting a majority of the PPP loans to get forgiven in a few months, which will lower loan balances in the third quarter. Apart from PPP, there will be little growth opportunity because the Puerto Rican economy will take time to recover from the lockdown after the lifting of some restrictions in late May. The pandemic and lockdown impacted around 80% of Puerto Rico's GDP sectors, as mentioned in the conference call. Moreover, the economy of Puerto Rico depends heavily on tourism, which has been hard-hit amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As mentioned in the conference call, arrivals to the state dropped by 38% in March due to the pandemic. I'm expecting tourism to remain slow long after the economy reopens because health concerns will likely discourage tourists. Considering these factors, I'm expecting loan growth to increase by 2.5% in the second quarter and then dip by 2.0% in the third quarter, on a linked-quarter basis. I'm expecting the year-end balance to be 0.5% higher than the balance at the end of 2019. The following table shows my estimates for balance sheet items.

Exposure to COVID-19 Sensitive Industries to Drive Provision Expense

BPOP's provision expense surged to $190 million in the first quarter from $47 million in the last quarter of 2019. The provisioning reserve build was attributable to economic factors as well as portfolio changes. The economic assumptions that the management used to determine the first quarter's loan loss reserves appear somewhat reasonable given the current economic environment. The management assumed GDP contraction of 18.3% and an unemployment rate of 13.5% in the second quarter, as given in the presentation. The following table, taken from the investor presentation, shows the assumptions.

The management also assumed a double-dip recession with a sustained recovery starting in the second quarter of 2021. I believe these macroeconomic assumptions are severe enough; therefore, I believe there will be limited need for further sizable reserve builds from economic factors.

However, industry-specific risks will likely lead to some reserve build in the second quarter. As mentioned in the investor presentation, total COVID-19 sensitive industries made up 18% of total loans as of March 31, 2020. Within the sensitive industries, hotels made up 1.3% of total loans. BPOP has deferred payments on around 83% of loans in the hotel industry, which shows the extent of the debt-servicing problems. Additionally, BPOP has deferred payments on around 60% of restaurant loans, which is a loan segment that made up 1.3% of total loans. The management mentioned in the conference call that in the past, deferrals have usually not led to non-accruals. However, I believe that COVID-19 may not be comparable to natural disasters of the past as the duration is much longer. Considering these factors, I'm expecting provision expense to decline but remain above-normal in the second quarter and then normalize in the second half of the year. For the full year, I'm expecting BPOP to record provision expense of $380 million, up from $166 million in 2019.

Expecting Earnings per Share to Decline by 41%

The expected decline in NIM and the high provision expense will likely pressurize earnings in 2020. Additionally, the management expects lower client activity and fee waivers to reduce non-interest income by $8 million per month, as mentioned in the conference call. On the other hand, the management mentioned in the conference call that it expects its broad-based cost-saving initiatives to save $55 million in 2020. Overall, I'm expecting earnings per share to decline by 41% year-over-year to $4.04 in 2020. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

The biggest risk to earnings stems from BPOP's market in Puerto Rico, which is highly sensitive to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to BPOP's direct exposure to the pandemic through the sensitive industries, and indirect exposure through the Puerto Rican economy, there are chances of provision expense exceeding expectations. As a result, the probability of a negative earnings surprise is unusually high this year.

Potential Price Upside of 21%

I'm using the historical price-to-tangible-book multiple, P/TB, to value BPOP. The stock has traded at an average P/TB multiple of 0.86 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying this P/TB ratio with the forecast tangible book value per share of $57.9 gives a target price of $50.1 for December 2020. This price target implies an upside of 21% from BPOP's June 3, 2020, closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB multiple.

Further, BPOP is offering a dividend yield of 3.9%, provided that the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.4 per share in the remainder of 2020. BPOP will most probably maintain its dividend because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 40%, which is sustainable.

I believe that the 21% price upside and the 3.9% dividend yield are not high enough to compensate for the currently elevated risk level. Consequently, I'm adopting a neutral rating on BPOP.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.