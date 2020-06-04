That dividend will not only be back, but it will also probably grow.

Any financial rating downgrade is likely to be quickly repaired now that the recovery is beginning.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) had an investment-grade rating as well as a good solid dividend history before the coronavirus-induced shutdown. Typically, investment-grade and blue-chip companies have a far better recovery track record than the typical high-yield or junk-rated companies. That is because the investment-grade and blue-chip companies typically have more funds available to recover as well as the ability to borrow more. Tanger will likely be part of the group that recovers sooner rather than later. It is time to chase that yield now that the dividend is cancelled. The future income from the current price could be very generous.

Mr. Market may be upset when Tanger management announced a suspension of the dividend. But that may just turn out to be a conservative decision caused by the uncertainty of the outcome of the current set of challenges. Management also drew down the credit line to increase the company liquidity.

Decent Finances

Rarely do good companies go on sale. This was one of the more stellar companies out there. Results were reliable and locations great. But one of the challenges of investing is that sometimes unexpected things temporarily turn an investment upside down.

Source: Tanger First-Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Slides

As usual, the ratings agencies can be counted upon to mark the beginning of the end of the problem that caused the financial issues. In this case the "stay at home" and ensuing shutdowns were the solution to an unusually lethal bug making its rounds this past winter.

Now the market is looking forward to a recovery as the states begin to cautiously (and in some cases aggressively) allow people to begin to head back towards normal. For Tanger, the worst of this crisis (now ending) resulted in the deferral of payment of two months of rent or lease payments. Tanger made this offer to try to accommodate the shutdown situation.

For retail, the shutdown comes during the weaker part of the year. Many companies have their weakest sales in the first quarter. The second quarter is not a whole lot better. But sales and profits begin to climb in the second quarter. This fiscal year, many retailers will have a very weak second quarter that is worse than the first quarter. Even though no sales are definitely weaker than slow sales, at least this coronavirus did not cause a shutdown during the all important Christmas season.

Source: Tanger First-Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Slides

Management figures that the current liquidity would last two years under a scenario of no rent or lease collections for a two-year period. That is very unlikely to happen. In the meantime, as shown above, there was no debt due. Probably a larger issue is unexpected bankruptcies from the coronavirus shutdown and corresponding demand destruction.

Even in the case of bankruptcies, many poorly managed and leveraged companies already went bankrupt in this cycle. So the coming wave of coronavirus financial restructurings will probably be less than the market fears.

A far greater threat would be a slow and painful recovery with a weak Christmas season. Arguing against that is our president who loves to spend more money than he has. We need some record deficits and that was already a strong point of his in a much stronger economy. President Trump may lead us to the fastest recovery on record by spending money "like he owns the printing presses".

That Dividend

All of the previous discussion brings us to the now suspended dividend. The time to chase the yield is when that suspended dividend goes hand in hand with a depressed stock price.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website May 21, 2020

This stock price has been heading south since the peak price in 2016. That price action probably reflects a lot of macro events more than anything that management has done.

Since President Trump has taken office and introduced his "tweet storm", the level of uncertainty has grown for many industries. The market will reflect that uncertainty by valuing the future stream of earnings lower.

The outlet REIT industry itself was hit by the cyclical housecleaning that periodically occurs in the retail industry for as long as I can remember. Some thought that Tanger would escape unscathed. But it did have some leveraged customers that rented space in its outlet malls. Fortunately, until the coronavirus occurred, Tanger did not suffer anything close to the effects of the REITs that are more retail oriented (in general). That was because Tanger did not have to worry about "big box" anchor stores as some others did.

However, despite all of that, Tanger had a remarkable dividend history until the coronavirus introduced a wide range of possible outcomes of unknown duration. Tanger took the conservative route and suspended the dividend going forward. This preserves the company's financial strength and allows a quick route back to investment grade if the current challenges cause a downgrade.

In the long run Tanger should actually maximize available funds to pay by not increasing debt to pay for the coronavirus costs. Ideally Tanger should be able to pay the bank line back promptly with the dividend deferral and be back to business as usual. Should the recovery happen quickly and promptly, then some of these conservative managements like Tanger are in a position to "claw back" the missed dividends.

Expect management to resume its growth plans as well. The future dividends could be very generous when compared to the current price level of the stock.

Location

The large majority of the locations are in rural areas. So far these areas are the least hit by this virus. The preponderance of conservative states also argues for a quick return to "normal". Some of those conservative states did not shut down as comprehensively as did the harder hit states of California and New York. Furthermore, a fair number of conservative states are heading back to business as usual no matter what happens. The worst hit section of the country by the coronavirus challenges appears to be a range from Massachusetts to Philadelphia. Tanger does not have many outlets in that area.

Source: Tanger Outlets First-Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Slides

There is a fair amount of tourism destinations shown above. It therefore may take some time for the bus trips and vacationers to again bring lots of shoppers to these locations. However, these locations have worked well in the past. They are likely to regain their prominence in the future.

A future project like the one above can be deferred until cash flow approaches normal levels and the future is fairly certain. In the past Tanger was fairly recession resistant and the dividends were reliable. They will be reliable again in the future.

The time to chase a yield is when an investment grade company like Tanger conservatively manages finances by cancelling the dividend until the visibility of the future becomes better. That dividend will be back much faster when handled this way. On the other hand, should unexpected challenges appear, then this company is very well prepared to handle those challenges. In an extended and painful recovery scenario, other companies would join Tanger in reducing or cancelling the dividend after they borrowed to pay for it. In that type of scenario those other companies would have a deeper financial hole to dig out of.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SKT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.