The price of Arabica coffee futures on the Intercontinental Exchange had not traded below $1 per pound from 2006 through 2018. In 2018 and 2019, the soft commodity declined to the lowest level in over a decade. Increased global supplies and a decline in the value of the Brazilian real weighed on the price. Brazil is the world’s leading producer of coffee beans. In 2020, Brazilian production amounted to approximately 3,558,000 metric tons of coffee. The second-leading producing country was Vietnam, with 1,830,000 tons, almost half of Brazilian output. The other two production nations with over one-half million tons of production were Columbia and Indonesia, with 858,000 and 642,000 tons. One-third of the world’s coffee beans come from Brazil.

Coffee futures use the US dollar as a pricing mechanism. In Brazil, the cost of production is in local currency terms. When the value of the Brazilian real versus the US dollar declines, coffee exports from Brazil become more competitive in the global marketplace as Brazil can sell at a lower price in dollars. Since 2011, the value of the Brazilian real has dropped steadily versus the US dollar, with the latest low coming in May 2020.

On May 14, in an article for Seeking Alpha, I pointed out that coffee futures had been making higher lows and higher highs, but the falling value of the Brazilian currency continued to be a “problem.” Last week, the price of July coffee futures on ICE slipped back below the $1 per pound level.

The iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex ETN product (JO) moves higher and lower with the price of nearby ICE coffee futures. If 2020 turns out to be like 2018 and 2019, the coffee market could offer another exciting buying opportunities for those willing to dip a toe in the highly volatile commodity on the long side.

Two trips below $1 and two rebounds

The 2018 and 2019, the price of coffee fell below $1 per pound, and to lower lows.

As the monthly chart shows, the first trip below the $1 level in a dozen years took the price of nearby ICE coffee futures to 92 cents per pound in September 2018. The recovery took the soft commodity to a high of $1.255 in October of that year, 36.4% higher.

In 2019, the low came in April as the price of coffee beans reached its lowest level since 2005 at 86.35 cents per pound. The recovery took longer, but the price reached a peak of $1.3840 in December 2019, over 60% higher than the April low.

Coffee futures fell to 97.4 cents in February 2020, and the price recovered to a lower high of $1.3065 in March of this year. At 98.6 cents per pound on June 3, the soft commodity was again under pressure.

The Brazilian real strengthened after a new low

The coffee futures market has received no support from the Brazilian real versus the US dollar currency pair in 2020.

The chart shows that the value of the Brazilian real versus the US dollar moved to a new low in May when it traded to $0.1673. The real had been on a one-way street lower since 2011 when it reached a peak at $0.65095 against the greenback. At 98.6 cents per pound on June 3, the price of coffee beans in Brazil was marginally higher than it was in 2011 when it was trading at $3.0625 on the nearby ICE futures contract. The price of coffee was 67.8% lower, while the Brazilian currency lost 69.6% of its value against the dollar at the $0.19815 level on June 3. In Brazil, the price of coffee beans was 1.8% higher than in 2011, based on the dramatic change in the exchange rate.

Meanwhile, as of June 3, the real at $0.19815 against the dollar, a bounce of 18.4% from the recent low. The recovery in the real did not prevent the price of coffee from falling, which has a simple explanation.

Coffee hoarding came to an end

At the onset of coronavirus, people began hoarding essentials. The morning cup of Joe is a requirement for many, and coffee sales surged in February and March. Going out for a coffee to Starbucks, Dunkin’ Donuts, or any of the many other coffee shops became a challenge during the height of social distancing. Some of the shops closed down for a while, and others only offered drive-through services. With waiting times peaking, home brewing became a lot more popular.

Meanwhile, as people stocked up on toilet paper, paper towels, disinfecting wipes, coffee, and other essential products, the demand has declined over the past weeks. The price of coffee has been falling as the hoarding consumers use up their supplies.

Memories of 2008-2011

In 2008, the global financial crisis caused the prices of most assets to decline precipitously. Prices reached levels where output fell. The record level of central bank and government stimulus programs during the 2008 crisis combined with a decrease in production set the stage for significant rallies in a host of commodities markets. In 2011, the commodities asset classes reached a peak, and the coffee market was no exception.

The quarterly chart illustrates that the price of nearby coffee futures fell from a high of $1.6960 per pound in 2008, to a low of $1.0170 that same year. By 2011, the decline in production, falling inventories, and a secular bull market in commodity prices took the price of coffee futures just over three times higher to $3.0625 per pound.

Since Brazil is a significant producer of a host of commodity products, the currency tends to move higher and lower with the raw materials asset class.

The quarterly chart of the real versus the US dollar currency pair shows that the value of the Brazilian real fell from $0.6392 in 2008 to a low of $0.3905 that same year. By 2011, the read reached a high of $0.65095 on the back of the bull market in commodities.

In 2020, the level of liquidity and stimulus being pumped into the financial system is far higher than in 2008. As the purchasing power of the dollar and other world currencies decline, we could see a similar event in raw material markets over the coming months and years. If coffee production declines because of low prices, a weather event, a crop disease, or the Brazilian currency rebounds, we could see a significant increase in the price of coffee beans.

Hoarding earlier this year was a temporary event that led to a move to the upside in the coffee market. The current lack of demand is likely another temporary phenomenon as people will begin buying again as supplies run out.

JO is the coffee ETF product

Each time coffee dipped below the $1 level over the past years; the price came storming back. With the price below the one buck level again, coffee is likely near the bottom end of its price cycle.

The most direct route for a risk position in the coffee market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. The iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex ETN product (JO) provides an alternative for those looking for exposure to the price of coffee without venturing into the futures arena.

The fund summary for JO states:

JO has net assets of $40.4 million, trades an average of 57,587 shares each day, and charges a 0.45% expense ratio. July coffee futures rose from $1.0305 in mid-March to a high of $1.2905 in late March or 25.2%. At 98.6 cents on June 3, they declined by 23.6% from the late March peak.

Over the same period, JO rose from $30.66 to $40.93 or 33.5%. The ETN product was at $31.03 on June 3, a 24.2% decline from the high. JO did an excellent job replicating the price action in the ICE coffee futures market.

If coffee is back in the buy zone, while it is impossible to pick an exact bottom in any market, the JO product should percolate on the upside again sooner rather than later.

