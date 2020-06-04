Hopefully, this article gives a useful insight to readers of how the unique stress environment for real estate assets in the virus-related recession has impacted REIT performance.

The simple table below gives what I believe the be a striking view of the impact of the virus-related slowdown on various property types in the equity real estate investment trust (REIT) universe.

Source: Bloomberg Indices

To create this table, I calculated total returns (price return + dividends) for a broad U.S. REIT index (the Bloomberg US REIT Index) and its property type sub-indices. For this broad REIT index, I chose a backwards looking period where total returns have been roughly zero. For this exercise, that was the period stretching from March 15th, 2019 through the close on June 3rd. Although the total return was zero for the broad index over this period, you can see that there have been sharp winners and losers within the REIT universe. While it tracks a slightly different index, the behemoth Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) also produced roughly a 0% total return, including reinvested dividends, over this matched period. For context, the S&P 500 (SPY) produced a 13.3% total return over this flat period for REITs.

The losers in the REIT universe are what one would have expected. Regional Malls have faced both the secular decline of brick-and-mortar retail and the exogenous shock from the virus-related economic shutdown. In this capitalization-weighted sub-index, Simon Property Group (SPG), makes up 80% of index, and has produced a -56% total return over this period. The best performer, Taubman Centers (TCO.PK), down roughly 10%, was buoyed by a fortunately timed early February acquisition announcement from Simon. CBL & Associates (CBL) and Simon-spin-off, Washington Prime (WPG), are the laggards down more than 80%.

As opposed to the secularly challenged mall sector, hotels were cruising along in fine shape. While they underperformed the broad equity market in 2019, hotel REITs still posted a 16.6% total return for the full year. The bottom fell out in mid-February 2020 as business and leisure travel was sharply curtailed as the virus outbreak spread to North America. Unlike other real estate properties where tenants may be under intermediate to long-term rental agreements, hotel rents reset nightly, and are thus prone to sharp declines in cash flows in stress environments. Host Hotels (HST), the largest component of the hotel REIT sub-index, is down roughly 30% over this mid-March 2019 to current period. Many smaller operators are down much further with Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) the laggard at -82%, followed by recent fallen angel Service Properties Trust (SVC) at -65%. Of the 20 companies in the sub-index, interestingly only 1 has posted a gain over this period - MGM Growth Properties (MGP), a REIT that owns primarily gaming resorts, which is up 2.5% over our makeshift comparison period.

At the opposite extreme, industrial REITs have done quite well over this period, more than doubling the total return (28.6% vs. 13.3%) of the broad equity market. Consider the outperformance of industrial REITs tied to e-commerce the corollary to the underperformance of brick-and-mortar retail. Sub-index returns have been driven by Prologis (PLD), the top performer and largest constituent at 59% of the sub-index weighting. Of the 13 companies in the sub-index, 12 have posted positive total returns with only PS Business Parks (PSB) the laggard down -9%.

Even outpacing Industrial REITs have been the catch-all Diversified REITs, The five largest components of this subindex - American Tower (REIT)">AMT), Crown Castle (CCI), Equinix (EQIX), SBA Communications (SBAC), and Digital Realty (DLR.PK) - own portfolios of wireless towers or data centers. The way to outpeform in the REIT space over this horizon was to not own traditional real estate that houses people, workers, or shoppers at all. This is certainly a telling story in the economic shutdown environment that drove increased remote work access. The worst performers in the segment include REITs tied to Energy assets - CorEnergy (CORR) - tied to entertainment assets - EPR Properties (EPR) - and those concentrated in uniquely impacted areas like Hawaii's Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) and New York City's Clipper Realty (CLPR).

Self-storage remains a defensive play. The largest component of that sub-index, Public Storage (PSA) at 58% was down less than 1% over this period. This is a REIT that actually produced a positive total return (+12%) during the terrible 2008 debacle. The second largest index component, Extra Storage Space (EXR), was up 6% in this March 2019 - June 2020 stress period for REITs.

Apartment REITs were down 8% over this sample period. Apartment REIT assets have done very well in the post-crisis era, returning 14.5% per annum over the decade ending in 2019, outpacing the broad S&P 500 by about 1% per year. Homeownership rates trended down after the housing crisis, and multi-family REITs, often with financing from the government sponsored enterprises so heavily involved in single family housing pre-crisis, filled up some of this slack. Property-level cash flows underpinning apatment REITs are likely to be nicked in the short-run as the sharp uptick in unemployment stresses rental payments and properties see potential increases in vacancy in the short-run. Class A multi-family may see rents pressured in coming years as demand weakens into a very strong recent uptick in supply. Workforce apartment housing that sees the down market trade from higher quality properties may outperform on the margin.

Healthcare and Office will also see interesting trends in the post-virus era. In one of the cruel ironies of the public health crisis, doctor's offices, and the medical office building to which they pay rent, are struggling as elective procedures and healthy checkups are forestalled. Senior housing, the locale of many of the COVID-19 related deaths in the U.S. given elderly clientele and close quarters, may see a secular re-think that tempers a demographic boom.

Plenty of office workers are enjoying their new work-from-home flexibility, and some executives are eyeing cutting exposure to expensive real estate already. I do not believe commercial office buildings are dead. I believe in the fostering of ideas around the water cooler, as entirely old-fashioned as that sounds. We could see some reduction in office demand, but we could also see square-footage per worker increase as well. The open-air concept or cube farm may prove obsolete in the post-COVID world, which may provide an offset to pictures of emptying office space. Given the longer-term leases in office properties, investors should look to rolling rents to understand how these competing trends may impact office property cash values and valuations.

I hope this walk-through the sub-index performance of the REIT universe was as interesting for readers as it was for me to create. The virus-related recession has certainly created winners and losers across the landscape, and a correct forward view of what the real estate world looks like after the economy normalizes could lead to outsized returns. I generally believe that the cyclically divergent forces should normalize over time with grocery-anchored retail, office, and well-located leisure properties recovering and industrial REITs and tech-influenced non-traditional REITs seeing multiples expand less.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.