South Africa's Endgame Part 2: Currency Will Remain Under Pressure

Our last article on South Africa suggested that the country was now entering an "endgame" where the culmination of years (even decades some would say) of stagnant growth and a growing structural malaise would lead to an eventual fiscal crisis. Naturally, we did not anticipate the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic nor its widespread global reach, and equally, neither did we anticipate the draconian and drastic public policy response to the pandemic in many countries including South Africa (NYSE:EZA).

Although South Africa was already headed for a fiscal crisis, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has unfortunately accelerated its arrival and more significantly amplified its severity by an order of magnitude, the degree of which is as yet unquantifiable. However, undoubtedly, the real lesson of the pandemic is how it starkly brought to light the murky underbelly of the ruling party, the African National Congress (ANC), where certain factional ideologies and authoritarian instincts clearly revealed themselves. Unchecked, these tendencies (which remain an omnipresent danger) could easily see South Africa eventually devolve into a version of the remote U.S. army outpost commanded by a rogue army officer in the classic 1979 movie, Apocalypse Now.

South Africa was not unique in choosing to place the country into a lockdown in an attempt to combat the rate of infection in the population ("flattening the curve"). However, what was unique was the severity of the lockdown and the duration of the "hard" lockdown phase (two months). Also unique perhaps were some of the more unusual restrictions or regulations that were imposed during the hard lockdown phase. Even the country's judicial branch ruled that many of these measures likely violated the constitution.

The original rationale for a three-week "hard" lockdown did enjoy widespread support including support from most opposition political parties. This was because the original rationale was to provide space for the healthcare sector to prepare for the coming pandemic and surge in COVID-19 cases.

However, the extension of the lockdown after the initial three-week period, despite increasing evidence that large numbers of persons infected with the virus were asymptomatic, began to reveal a more sinister rationale for the lockdown perhaps. In particular, at the time of writing, the government was only just beginning to ease restrictions to levels similar to the "hard lockdowns" imposed in many other countries, suggesting the overall negative impact on the economy will continue in its severity and intensity in coming months.

To be sure, there was or is reason to warrant some caution. South Africa has a large number of HIV positive (estimated at around 7mn, based on modelling and not actual testing) as well as TB infected citizens (active cases estimated at roughly 400,000). The emergence of the virus in South Africa has also coincided with the arrival of winter and a potential rise in the infectiousness and severity of the virus.

However, on the other side of the ledger, the median age in South Africa is low at 27.7. If we consider the possible infection fatality rate (IFL) in a country such as Sweden, which has a median age of 41.2 and which only imposed modest social distancing restrictions, one can only come to the conclusion that the mortality risk in South Africa should be lower. If we assume that 5% of Sweden's population was infected by the virus (5mn people), the IFL for the population under the age of 60 is roughly 0.1%. That 5% of Sweden's population has been infected with the virus is also not an unreasonable assumption given that antibody tests in Spain point to 5% of the country's population having been infected, despite a fairly severe two-month lockdown having also been imposed in that country.

Sweden: coronavirus deaths by age | Statista

Furthermore, at least 50% of the country's HIV infected population are receiving anti-retroviral treatment and at this juncture there is no evidence that people living with HIV (and taking antivirals) are more susceptible to the disease. A large proportion of the remainder of the HIV infected population not on anti-retroviral treatments are likely to be in the early stages of the disease with high CD4 counts (a reason that they may not have been diagnosed as yet), that will also render them more resilient to the virus. The hard data is also encouraging in that the Gauteng province (most populous province and largely urban) which has an estimated 2mn HIV-infected persons has thus far shown a case fatality rate of less than 1%, lower than many countries which have hardly any HIV prevalence.

In the final analysis, even if the severe lockdown ended up saving 10,000 lives, the harsh reality is that the devastating economic impact would likely end up costing far more in lives in the years to come as a result of poverty and social deprivation, leading to deaths linked to malnutrition, violent crime, mental health and domestic violence. To put things in perspective, the unfortunate reality in South Africa is that roughly 70,000 people die each year of both HIV and TB.

To make matters worse, the data in fact suggests that the hard lockdown is having little real impact on stopping the spread of the virus. The incidence of new cases has actually been rising over the past few weeks, albeit mainly concentrated in the Western Cape province.

Source: Twitter @rid1tweets

The number of tests being conducted has also risen over the past month, but this does not fully explain the increase in new cases, given that the number of new cases per tests done on a daily basis has also been rising.

Source: Department of Health

In reality, the lockdown and its rationale soon morphed into a political issue, with certain factions within the ANC seeing it rather as an opportunity to "restructure" the economy and accelerate the introduction of radical economic reforms. Many senior members of the ruling alliance expressed a similar view even publicly, saying the pandemic represented an "opportunity" to reshape the economy. The surest indication that the rationale for the lockdown had morphed into an ideological one was when the government began pushing back (even attacking) the scientific community in the country, which had started to call for an end to the hard lockdown.

Undoubtedly, the pandemic in certain quarters of the ruling party has therefore also been seen as an opportunity to undermine (or "discipline") the capitalist class. The ANC's main political constituency or voter base is comprised of government workers, their dependents and older non-European voters who remain loyal to the party as a liberation party. As such, it was probably not surprising that many party elites could afford to adopt a complacent (and in some cases even contemptuousness) attitude to the unfolding economic disaster as a result of the lockdown.

In truth, the imposition and handling of the national lockdown once again reflects the inherent political inconsistencies (and perhaps instincts as well) within the ANC which flow from the current political configuration and indeed a political configuration which has held the country ransom since the party came to power in 1994. This same political configuration ultimately brought Mr. Ramaphosa to power at the party's elective conference in December 2017, and as such it should not be surprising that this same political configuration will continue to act as a significant constraint on his political capital and ability to implement reforms.

As we have written in past articles, it has been this political discontinuity (an attempt at implementing a platform of superficial macro policy orthodoxy but at the same time accommodating "micro populism") at the heart of the ANC that has brought the South African economy to the brink of annihilation. Truthfully, regardless of who the president is, this discontinuity was always destined to undermine the country's economy, the pandemic merely accelerated the process.

The Current Situation

The country's deteriorating fiscal situation and the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic finally forced ratings agency Moody's to downgrade the country's long-standing investment grade rating by one notch into junk status. The move also resulted in the expulsion of the country's sovereign debt from the World Government Bond Index and very likely contributed to the selling pressure which saw the country's benchmark 10-year yield spike to 12%, while the Rand plummeted to a new record low approaching 20 to the U.S. Dollar.

However, aggressive action from the major global central banks and the Federal Reserve in particular, has sent global yields lower and back towards zero, making the relatively high yielding South African bonds attractive once again. This has resulted in renewed foreign investor interest as financial markets stabilized in the latter half of April and May. The currency has also recovered lost ground, trading back towards 17 to the Dollar. However, much like in the aftermath of a category five hurricane, a brief period of relief or even optimism as the storm passes eventually gives away to the realization of the extent of the damage and costs that will be incurred in rebuilding that which has been destroyed.

Assessing the damage from the COVID-19 lockdown

At this stage, it is still too early to know or estimate the true extent of the impact on the economy, since even with eased restrictions taking effect from June 1, economic activity is likely to remain significantly restrained. It is very likely that some form of social distancing (warranted to be sure) will remain in place for many months to come. In our view, it is entirely reasonable to expect the economy will contract by at least 10% (in real terms) this year or fiscal year and therefore perhaps between 5% and 7% in nominal terms. Absa, one of the country's largest commercial banks has already published an initial estimate calling for a 10% contraction in real GDP.

Observing some high frequency data such as the BankservAfrica Economic Transactions Index (BETI), it would suggest that if the "hard lockdown" measures remain in place, the actual contraction could in fact be more severe than 10%. The index declined by 14% y/y in April and there is little reason to suspect a meaningful improvement when the May data is released.

South Africa's purchasing manager index for May also showed a further decline to 32 index points from 44.5 in March, the month the lockdown was first imposed.

Source: Standard Bank PMI index

However, in our view, the impact on the country's fiscal position, specifically as a result of lost tax revenues, is likely to be even more severe than these early headline numbers suggest. An early indication of the potential impact on corporate tax revenues as well as personal tax revenues is provided by a recent and informative survey conducted by the country's statistical office, Statistics South Africa. The publication reflects the survey of some 2688 people between 29 April and 6 May in an effort to try and determine the impact of the national lockdown on employment and personal income levels.

The survey (perhaps comforting to some extent) suggests only about "10% of the workforce" have lost their jobs since the end of March or thus far at least. It is likely that layoffs within the formal or permanent workforce will still unfold in the months ahead. Nevertheless, at this juncture, a 10% retrenchment in the level of employment, would still take the official unemployment rate to about 35%, up from the last reported figure of 29%.

More sobering perhaps is the admission that nearly 21% of respondents had seen their income decline, due to wage and salary reductions. Taking into account the 10% of respondents who lost their jobs (assuming this is reflected nationally) and the reduction in incomes, the potential overall decline in worker remuneration could eventually total as much as 30%, with a related impact on personal income tax collection.

Source: Statistics South Africa

In terms of estimating the impact on corporate tax revenues we would argue that in general, businesses or the self-employed won't impose on their staff or take salary cuts themselves if they think they are still going to be profitable over a 12-month timeframe. This would suggest to us that the impact on corporate tax revenues could be very large, possibly in the region of 50% (decline) and will likely be the category most severely impacted by the lengthy national lockdown.

However, we should note that the survey was an online voluntary survey and almost certainly not representative of the general working population. Therefore, the situation in reality could be much worse or perhaps even better than what this survey has thus far revealed. On the positive side, the April BankservAfrica survey of salary and wage payments showed that nominal salaries and wages actually increased during April by 4.2% y/y.

However, the survey revealed that the overall increase was mainly due to monthly salaried (formal and permanent workers) receiving their normal salaries, while casual and weekly wage earners did see fairly significant y/y declines. The data suggests that South Africa's inflexible labor laws and large public sector workforce, a structural hindrance in terms of long-term potential growth, is likely to prove a silver lining during the COVID-19 crisis in that a large retrenchment in formal employment (who pay the bulk of income taxes) appears unlikely.

Most of the job losses are likely to be felt by temporary and casual workers, who generally fall under the tax threshold. This suggests the decline in personal tax revenues will be much less than the likely decline in corporate tax revenues and also on the positive side that consumption in the "middle income" bracket is likely to prove fairly resilient. Nevertheless, we still think personal tax revenues could decline by as much as 20% given the impact on high income earners such as company executives and self-employed small business owners who account for a large share of overall personal income tax revenues due to South Africa's very progressive tax rate structure.

Returning to the survey conducted by Statistics South Africa, it did reveal that the number of respondents that classified themselves as self-employed before the lockdown (March) and during the first week of May, declined from 15% to 10%, or nearly a third, a much larger relative retrenchment than the total number of employed.

Source: Statistics South Africa

In the table below we break down the three main sources of tax revenue in South Africa. Our estimates are based on the assumptions detailed above as well as assuming a 10% decline in other revenues (mainly VAT). Value Added Tax (VAT) revenues will likely correlate with the decline in nominal GDP (estimated at 5%) although more severe potentially, given the extended ban on the sale of tobacco and alcohol and lost excise duties. Based on these estimates we believe that total tax revenues in the 2020/21 fiscal cycle could eventually decline by as much as ZAR 307bn or 20% y/y.

TAX REVENUE TYPE Est y/y Decline Actual for FY20 Est for FY21 ZAR CORPORATE 50% 250bn 125bn PERSONAL & PAYROLL 20% 550bn 440bn RESIDUAL (Mainly VAT) 10% 717bn 645bn TOTAL REVENUES* 20% 1517bn 1210bn *Includes non-tax revenue

On the expenditure side, a relatively modest net stimulus of ZAR 170bn will likely see total expenditures rise to roughly ZAR 2trn vs. recent forecasts of ZAR 1.7trn provided at the February 2020 budget presentation. This expenditure estimate also includes our estimate of ZAR 50bn for likely additional bailout funding for various state-owned entities that have also been impacted by the pandemic. The current list includes ZAR 11bn for the Airports Company, ZAR 22bn for the Landbank and another ZAR 20bn for the state airline company, currently in business rescue.

It does not include additional funding for the embattled electricity parastatal Eskom, which has experienced a large decline in electricity sales. Nor does not include potential losses from the rollout of a ZAR 200bn loan guarantee scheme in conjunction with the commercial banking sector. The domestic banking sector is likely to come under enormous pressure in coming months as non-performing loans spike. To give an early indication of the extent of the potential loan losses, the country's fourth largest bank, Nedbank, said in a recent trading update that it had already proactively restructured 10% of its loan book in good standing (not yet in default). Mitigating factors that may cushion the blow for the domestic banking sector are the aforementioned characteristics of the labor market that will help prevent a large retrenchment in formal employment.

Nevertheless, based on our revised revenue and expenditure estimates, we estimate the fiscal deficit could widen to roughly ZAR 1trn or 20% of GDP in the current fiscal year. This would take the gross public debt ratio to roughly 85% of GDP and possibly reaching 100% of GDP by 2022 if we include the contingent debt liabilities associated with the utility parastatal Eskom that may eventually be shifted to the sovereign balance sheet. We should also emphasize that these estimates assume that the Ramaphosa administration will be successful in implementing previously announced public sector wage cuts, which at present appear unlikely.

FISCAL PROJECTIONS 2020 - 2022 (post COVID-19) FY20 FY21 FY22 Rand, Billions Revenue 1517 1210 1517 FY22 Revenue projection assumes return to FY20 levels Non-interest expenditure 1630 1950 1772 FY 22 Expenditure as per official budget Interest 215 240 324 FY22 Interest based on revised FY21 debt balance Deficit Balance -328 -980 -579 As % of GDP -6.43% -20.23% -11.13% Nominal GDP Estimate 5100 4845 5200 Gross Public Debt Balance (Fiscal Year-End) 3176 4156 4735 As % of GDP 62% 86% 91%

As a result of the material impact on the country's fiscal position and the onerous burden it will place on the government and country in order to fund the deficit, we are revising our medium target (1-3 years) for the currency (Rand) to 25 to the U.S. Dollar from 20. We assume that a fair value for the 10-year yield is around 10%, which in turn is based on the U.S. Dollar-denominated average yield for emerging market debt as reflected by the exchange-traded fund EMB, plus the cost of hedging (which reflects short-term rates in South Africa of between 4% and 5%, at present) given the presumed U.S. Dollar return if an investor were to instead purchase a local Rand-denominated bond.

If we assume that the country's fiscal position will only normalize (by normalize we mean run a marginal primary surplus before debt servicing costs) from 2023 onwards at a public debt to GDP level of roughly 100%, then even in a normalized scenario, the overall fiscal deficit will remain very high at around 10% (in essence the fiscal deficit will equal the debt-servicing burden).

Even if we are somewhat optimistic and assume that the country's historically low household savings rate remains at or near zero and the corporate savings rate remains largely unchanged at around 5%, financing the deficit would imply the country running a current account deficit of 5% and therefore having to attract a large amount of foreign capital every year.

South Africa Household Savings Rate

Source: Tradingeconomics.com

Source: Statistics South Africa, Quarterly Financial Statistics publication. Calculated rate based on cash flow after taxes and dividends paid.

We don't think this is a realistic or sustainable scenario and in fact believe that going forward the country will have to finance its fiscal deficit internally or without relying on foreign capital if it wishes to avoid pricing its longer-term sovereign yields at comparatively more attractive (12%-15%) levels. However, at these higher yield levels, South Africa's debt in the absence of a primary surplus would quickly become unsustainable. As such, it may require a new equilibrium that results in the country running a balanced current account at a minimum, with private sector net savings matching the requirement of the public sector.

However, as we have already intimated, we don't think it's realistic to expect the household sector to run a positive savings rate for any length of time beyond the next three to six months (it is very likely that the household savings rate will temporarily have spiked higher this year as result of the COVID-19 pandemic). As such, it will ultimately fall to the corporate sector to boost its savings rate. This can be achieved through a further and permanent retrenchment in fixed investment spending, but will come at the cost of continued stagnation in overall investment spending in the country.

In our opinion, the only way the corporate sector can boost its savings rate in the current depressed economic environment (without a negative impact on the economy) is for the country's export sector and in turn mining sector to generate large windfall profits. This can only be achieved in the short or medium term via a much weaker currency (given constraints on new mining investment such as the electricity shortage).

If we simply model net mineral exports (as reflected in the table below) as a measure of the potential additional profits that the mining sector would need in order to boost the overall corporate savings rate by 500 basis points to around 10% of GDP, it would in turn require a 70% depreciation in the currency from the average level of 14.40 that prevailed during calendar 2019 to roughly 25.

2019 Mineral Export and Import Values - South Africa

EXPORTS IMPORTS BALANCE MINERALS (COAL, IRON) 323 219 104 PRECIOUS METALS 220 17 203 BASE METALS 142 63 79 NET MINERALS SURPLUS 386

Source: SARS

Mineral export and import values after 70% currency depreciation (base 2019)

EXPORTS IMPORTS BALANCE MINERALS (COAL, IRON) 549.1 372.3 176.8 PRECIOUS METALS 374 28.9 345.1 BASE METALS 241.4 107.1 134.3 NET MINERALS SURPLUS 656.2 DIFFERENCE TO ACTUAL 270.2

Are there any alternative scenarios?

Naturally, the scenario we have outlined does not mean it will in fact come to pass. There are always alternative scenarios, although we would ascribe a much lower probability to them. The most obvious alternative scenario is that the Ramaphosa administration approaches the International Monetary Fund ("IMF") for a large, multi-year bailout program. IMF funding would essentially replace private foreign capital. However, this does not seem politically feasible (a large bailout program at least) given the current political configuration, which will oppose many of the reforms the IMF would insist on as part of a multi-year program.

The other scenario would be for the commercial banking sector and/or the central bank to absorb or cover any potential sovereign funding gap. In fact, this has already started to some degree as evident in the chart below, with the central bank itself having purchased nearly ZAR 11bn in government bonds (on the secondary market) during April.

Source: Sergi Lanau, IIF

Given that short-term rates are now at historically low levels, it also may be more profitable for the country's commercial banks to simply buy government bonds rather than loan money out to risky private borrowers at lower rates.

South Africa Central Bank Policy Rate

Source: Tradingeconomics.com

The banking sector (including the central bank) serves as a reservoir of ex-ante savings (via its ability to create new credit or money), the missing variable in classic macro balance sheet analysis. The monetary sector can finance an internal savings deficit without the country needing to attract foreign capital, however, it can only do so on an ex-ante basis not ex-post.

The deficit spending will either boost household and/or corporate savings rates or lead to a renewed widening in the current account deficit (very likely the latter in South Africa). Furthermore, if commercial banks were to buy large amounts of government debt, it would crowd out private sector lending* (banks won't lend because it's more profitable to simply own government bonds) and thus corporate and household savings rates will be forced higher (with attendant negative effects on the economy).

*Incidentally the imposition of prescribed assets (forcing pensions etc. to hold a large percentage of government bonds) would have much the same effect. Households (indirectly via pension, asset managers on their behalf) would be forced to sell corporate debt or other private sector assets, thus tightening the amount of credit available to the private sector and corporate sector generally. This will temper fixed investment spending and lower the country's potential growth rate even further. Prescribed assets will not remedy a savings deficit taking all three sectors into account.

If the central bank buys large quantities of government debt, it will boost the cash (reserve) balances at commercial banks, likely encouraging them to more aggressively expand their lending activities in the private sector. This will eventually result in a renewed widening in the trade and current account deficits, returning the country to its dependence on foreign capital as household and corporate savings rates decline.

This may be a fairly benign alternative scenario and is perhaps a policy worth pursuing as long as private sector credit growth remains tepid or below potential nominal GDP growth. However, it will have much the same end result, the currency will eventually depreciate once private sector credit growth accelerates and continue to do so until household and corporate savings rates return to their prior levels, as a weaker currency discourages consumption in the case of the former and boosts profitability in the case of the latter.

Conclusion

In this article we have attempted to assess the damage from the COVID-19 pandemic and the lengthy enforced national lockdown. In particular, we have outlined our rationale that the headline impact on employment and consumption may actually be less than many analysts are now forecasting. However, and perhaps more significant, is that the country's fiscal position could in contrast be facing a much larger negative impact than anticipated by the prevailing consensus.

As such, the fiscal crisis we had expected has been amplified and the inescapable conclusion given both the current domestic political configuration and persistent and large public sector deficit going forward, is that the currency will have to depreciate significantly from current levels over time. The only uncertainty is the path and timeline that will unfold.

Should commercial banks as well as the central bank initially choose to fill the deficit, the currency will likely adjust over a longer time period and more than likely in tandem with a renewed widening in the current account deficit. If the domestic monetary sector fails to fund the shortfall, then without any foreign capital, the financial markets may move much quicker to reprice domestic financial assets, including government bonds and the currency.

Domestic policies or actions could also force (prescribed assets) the private sector (forcing private sector savings rates higher) to accommodate the public sector funding shortfall, in which case the economy will remain mired in stagnation and unemployment will continue to increase - eventually resulting in a likely populist political "black swan" event, leading to a re-pricing of domestic financial assets in any event.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.