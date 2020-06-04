May The Farce Be With You

Farce. The U.S. stock market is quickly becoming a farce. The S&P 500 rises relentlessly virtually every trading day anymore at the same time that economic, market, and social outlook continues to deteriorate all around it. What could possibly go wrong for investors given such a widening disconnect?

Unprecedented. Let’s get right down to it. Investors should fully expect new all-time highs on the S&P 500 in the near term. This is more than 270 S&P points higher from where it is trading right now, which at first seems like a tall order. But at its current blistering pace, the S&P 500 could very well clear this hurdle before the end of June.

Impossible? Given that they have come so far, so fast already from their March 23 lows, what would possibly drive stock prices so much further to the upside in the coming weeks?

First, let’s get the glaringly obvious out of the way. Essentially, the only reason stock prices have been rising for the past ten weeks and counting is the U.S. Federal Reserve. While the financial news stations may parade various guests before the camera trying to rationally explain how the rally we have experienced since March 23 is actually based on something real, it is not. While we could at least entertain the idea over the past decade since the Great Financial Crisis that the previously relentless stock market gains were based on something real, the current crisis has completely torn the curtain down.

Make no mistake. The current stock market rally along with the accompanying compression in credit spreads is because of the Fed’s massive liquidity injections that not so coincidentally started in earnest back on March 16 just before the bottom and continue through today. Were it not for the Fed’s intervention, the S&P 500 would very likely be trading not only much lower than it is today, but it would also very likely be trading much lower than where it was on March 23.

Next, money managers are increasingly facing a bind that may draw them back into stocks in the coming weeks. The S&P 500 fell by nearly -20% in 2020 Q1. Many money managers suffered declines during this period that were comparable if not worse than the benchmark index.

As the markets declined, a number of these money managers exited their equity allocations and moved to cash based on the reasonable expectations that economic conditions were likely to get much worse and it was highly uncertain when the economy would recover anywhere close to previous levels. This shift is evidenced by the fact that we have seen more than -$110 billion in net outflows from stocks mutual funds and ETFs since right before the market bottom on March 18 at the same time that we have seen a more than +$750 billion increase in institutional money market funds according to the Investment Company Institute.

As a result, we likely have scores of institutional money managers that are now facing the dilemma of having absorbed a comparable if not greater than S&P 500 benchmark decline in portfolio value in 2020 Q1 and are now facing the prospects of the end of 2020 Q2 just over three weeks away on June 30 having underperformed significantly during the more than +20% quarter to date rally due to the high cash balance they accumulated along the way. In short, institutional money manager performance chasing could help add fuel to the already brisk stock market rally in the coming weeks.

In the end, we should not be surprised to see the S&P 500 Index crest above 3400 before June is out. And a further move into July above 3500 or beyond simply cannot be ruled out.

Ridiculous. The fact that the S&P 500 Index is continuing to rally at all at this point is utterly absurd, as the ongoing fundamental deterioration as stocks continue to rise is breathtaking.

The following are just two of many examples.

Consider the updated chart of the S&P 500 Index forward P/E ratio.

Because the price on the S&P 500 is soaring at the same time that the earnings on the S&P 500 are collapsing, the 12-month forward P/E ratio on the benchmark index has increased from 32.5 to 34.7 in just the past week alone. Expect this P/E ratio to continue much higher in the coming months even if the price on the S&P 500 turns sideways or even falls back lower from here.

Next, consider the updated chart of economic growth expectations from the New York and Atlanta Fed.

In the past week alone, the forecast for 2020 Q2 U.S. real GDP growth has dropped by more than four percentage points to over -35% on the New York Fed Nowcast and more than ten percentage points to over -52% according to the Atlanta Fed GDP Now. To put these real GDP forecasts into perspective, if the current Atlanta Fed projections prove prescient, this would bring our total output back below 2007 Q4 levels as the last major crisis was just getting started.

Spare me the explanations that the market is rallying on the notion on the rebound in growth that is expected to follow this unprecedented contraction in economic activity. For the assumption that all of this economic activity that was abruptly ripped offline will just as quickly return to previous levels is misguided in my view. With an unemployment rate soon to soar above 20% and a wave of corporate insolvencies looming in the months ahead, business would be likely to resume output activities more slowly and cautiously even if we knew with certainty that the COVID-19 crisis was essentially now behind us. But the fact that the overhang of uncertainty from the COVID-19 crisis is expected to linger at least into 2021 is likely to keep the reacceleration of output capped even further. And even this assumes that nothing else goes wrong as we continue through the rest of 2020 such as the escalation of a disruptive trade conflict with China or the further escalation of social unrest across the United States just to name two “known known” possibilities out of many known and unknown scenarios that may follow.

Instead, what we basically have right now is the following. The S&P 500 at its previous high on February 19, 2020 was trading at 3393 based on the assumption of annual forecasted GAAP earnings of $158 per share by the end of 2020, thus implying a P/E ratio of 21 times earnings and supported by an economy that was generating $19.2 trillion in real GDP output. Roughly four months later, the S&P 500 is fast tracking its way back to the 3393 level despite the end of 2020 annual forecasted GAAP earnings having been chopped to $90 per share with an economy that is expected to generate as little as $15.7 trillion in real GDP output in the current quarter.

Valuations were already priced to perfection on February 19 before all hell broke loose. Today, they are becoming increasingly priced beyond all possible reality, as they are essentially implying that the economy will rebound to even greater awesomeness in short order, when in reality it is likely to take at least a few years before the economy fully repairs itself even under the more optimistic of scenarios. It is a stock market only investors completely hopped up on Fed liquidity could love.

Risks. Beyond those that are already well known and widely discussed, it is worthwhile to consider some of the risks that stock investors may be overlooking at the present time.

Social unrest. The first is the implications of social unrest. I anticipated from the beginning that we could see the rise of social unrest in the wake of the economic and market turmoil that erupted following the onset of the COVID-19 situation. I did not, however, anticipate that it would arise so quickly.

What the recent protests should demonstrate to markets is that the catalyst for the outbreak of social unrest can take place suddenly and can gather momentum quickly.

And the fact that the U.S. stock market has shown the persistence to continue rallying strongly during this outbreak of social unrest is disturbing in my view. For not only does it demonstrate that markets are completely oblivious to the measurable fundamental risks that are unfolding literally as close as within a few blocks from Wall Street – for example, how is the market adjusting for the negative implications on economic growth given the potential disruption for many that were in the process of returning to work across so many of the impacted cities across the country? Remember that supposed “optimism about economies reopening” narrative? – but more importantly it also suggests that investors are completely aloof to the social reality that is unfolding all around them. In short, the fact that stocks continue to rally so strongly sends a message to the country that stock investors just do not care. And this insensitivity is a real problem in my view.

I am well aware of the counterpoint. Investors are not meant to care about social issues. Instead, they are focused on the present value of future cash flows associated with the businesses they intend to own (regardless of whether the supposed projected future cash flows that they are discounting to the present in the current economic environment are worth keeping anywhere other than the outhouse).

Here is the problem with this rationale in 2020 and the coming decade. If U.S. stocks remain so determined to rise as people across the U.S. continue to protest and agitate for change at a time when the unemployment rate is surging toward one quarter of the entire labor force, at what point does the focus of growing frustration and ire turn its eyes directly on the U.S. stock market? At what point does the long-simmering issue of income and wealth inequality in this country explode with protesters taking their march directly down Wall Street? At what point will the masses demand that investors, regardless of whether they are carbon or silicon-based, finally shed the indifference that enables them to continuously inflate damaging asset bubbles and start doing something to directly address the larger societal problems?

Investors may not view this as their responsibility. But the broader society may eventually shift to a point where they may no longer care what investors think and instead start demanding both attention and action. Only time will tell.

Politics. Another is the U.S. political outlook. We have a major election scheduled in the U.S. just five months away on the first Tuesday in November.

It is largely a foregone conclusion at this point that the Democrats will maintain control of the House of Representatives, as betting markets are assigning a better than 80% probability to this outcome.

The race for the President and control of the Senate remain too close to call at this point, however. But we have seen some notable shifts as of late.

In regard to the Presidency, Vice President Biden has been consistently leading in the national polls according to the RealClearPolitics (RCP) average for some time. But Biden had been trailing widely in the betting markets, that is until recently. For example, just a few days ago on May 25, President Trump led Mr. Biden by a healthy +8.4 points in the RCP betting odds average. This has been a consistent margin dating back to when Biden first essentially locked up the Democratic nomination a few months ago. But in a dramatic shift, Biden now leads Trump by +3.6 points in the RCP betting odds average as of June 3. This is a 12 percentage point swing in just nine calendar days. While many more shifts are likely in the coming months, it is a notable development nonetheless.

As for control of the Senate, we have seen an equally dramatic shift, albeit over a longer time period. On March 31, Republicans held a 62% chance of maintaining control of the Senate according to PredictIt. But as of today, Democrats now hold a 52% chance of taking over control of the Senate. Once again, five months ahead is still a very long time, but this is still a notable shift.

Why does any of this matter to the U.S. stock market. The following has nothing to do with my political views. Instead, it's simply an outcome that investors should be prepared to reasonably expect and are completely ignoring to date.

If Democrats sweep the November election – if Biden wins the Presidency and the Democrats take control of the Senate while maintaining control of the House – investors should be prepared for the following: higher corporate tax rates, higher capital gains tax rates, the elimination of the qualified dividend tax rate, greater restrictions on corporate share buybacks, and/or higher tax rates on top income earners. None of these potential outcomes are favorable for stock valuations, particularly when they are already trading at nosebleed levels that continue to elevate with each passing trading day.

At least for the moment, prediction markets are favoring such a Democratic sweep. Whether this trend continues, and at what point the stock market subsequently starts to adjust to the potential realities associated with this outcome remains to be seen.

Inflation. The economy is decidedly in a deflationary funk right now. And it is likely to remain so in the coming months. But if the economic outlook is already so awesome the way the stock market is currently implying, it suggests the potential for an eventual meaningful outbreak of inflation given all of the fiscal and monetary stimulus that has been poured all over the U.S. economy in recent months.

If we do see a sustained inflation outbreak that starts to run beyond the hot bounds the Fed is likely to set under any such scenario, this would likely be a deal-breaker for the U.S. stock market.

Why? Because the “whatever it takes” monetary stimulus that the U.S. stock market loves so much would have to be withdrawn, potentially abruptly. This is pain for stocks, pain for bonds, and gains for precious metals and woebegone commodities.

Recognition. Putting all of this together, investors are left with the following. The U.S. stock market remains doggedly determined to continue higher no matter what, and we all know the reasons why. As a result, it makes sense to allocate to stocks accordingly and proportionately with a broad asset allocation portfolio.

With that said, we must continue to recognize the risks associated with what we own in U.S. stocks. For the decision to own U.S. stocks despite increasingly glaring fundamentals suggesting we probably should be doing the exact opposite means that we are effectively placing our faith in a government-related organization to continue to further drive this irrational outcome. This also means that we are assuming that this same government-related body will maintain the capability to continue to provide the support needed indefinitely into the future. Lastly, it means that no other outside influences will arise along the way that could disrupt this fragile coexistence.

These are in some respect risks that are difficult to quantify by traditional metrics. And they suggest that investors must remain cautious with U.S. stock allocations going forward no matter how much it seems like the S&P 500 simply can’t be stopped. For as COVID-19 and OPEC+ showed earlier this year, the S&P 500 can strip -35% in virtually no time when the music finally stops.

