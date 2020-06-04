Investment Thesis

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) operates a recession-resistant business that has shown plenty of resilience during the COVID pandemic. The company has been supporting front-line medical staff with critical PPE gear, and hospitals and pharmacies with a continuous supply of prescription medication as it always has. Although its share price has recovered from the multi-year lows reached in March, shares remain inexpensive with a low valuation despite the company’s performance, progress on debt reduction, and active share repurchases.

Brief Overview

Cardinal Health is one of the big 3 drug distributors in the U.S., sitting behind McKesson (NYSE:MCK) and AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC). Its two primary segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical, serve hospitals, pharmacies, and health systems in 46 countries.

In the U.S., Cardinal Health serves nearly 90% of hospitals and more than 29,000 pharmacies, including a strategic partnership with CVS Health (NYSE:CVS). It has a massive 50,000 employee workforce and is ranked among the Fortune 25.

Cardinal Health is also a member of the coveted Dividend Aristocrat group, having increased its dividend every year for over 25 years. After increasing its dividend in the double-digits in the first half of the decade, dividend growth has slowed to a trickle in recent years as the drug landscape has shifted more towards lower-margin generics.

As a result, Cardinal Health’s total return over the past decade, while still decent, has underperformed the S&P 500 by a wide margin. As seen below, the 10-year total return for Cardinal Health has been 125% or 8.1% CAGR compared to a 237% return for the S&P 500 or 12.4% CAGR. However, given that the market has currently assigned the S&P 500 (SPY) a PE multiple of 22.4, and Cardinal Health a PE multiple of just 10.7, I believe the former is at fair/over-valuation while the market has been overly pessimistic with Cardinal Health.

Latest Results

Cardinal Health posted a solid Q3 with revenue increasing 11% YoY to $39.2 billion, driven by increases in both its Pharmaceutical and Medical segments. EPS also increased by 2% YoY to $1.62 earnings per share. Guiding for the full year, management expects 2020 EPS to land between $5.20 and $5.40.

What I liked about Q3 was that the Pharmaceutical segment, which is by far the biggest, showed strong resiliency during the COVID pandemic with a 12% increase in revenue. Profitability for this segment, however, was flat YoY at $534 million with adverse impact of customer contract renewals offsetting strong performance in the generics program. The surge in revenue was in part related to what I would call "medicine cabinet" loading during March, and management expects below average sales for this segment in the fourth quarter as elective procedures and physician office visits were impacted in early Q4.

Source: Q3’20 Investor Presentation

While the Pharmaceutical segment profit was essentially flat YoY, I expect profitability to pick up pace after the COVID pandemic eases in a couple of quarters, with potential for favorable price/mix from growth of branded medications and nuclear pharmacy, which have higher margins.

Encouragingly, the Medical segment posted solid figures on both the top and bottom line, with profitability growth outpacing revenue growth by 10 percentage points, thereby increasing the segment profit margin to 4.29%. The Medical segment revenues benefited from increased distribution of At-Home solutions and PPE products, with segment profits benefiting from global manufacturing and cost savings initiatives.

Source: Q3’20 Investor Presentation

I would expect the PPE-related incremental revenue to the Medical Segment to be temporary, but the cost savings that the company achieved on the manufacturing side would have carry forward benefits, resulting in increased profitability for this segment down the line.

On the balance sheet side, Cardinal Health has ample liquidity with a cash balance of $2.3 billion and access to an additional $3 billion through its commercial paper program and Accounts Receivable securitization facility. The AR securitization facility is a vehicle by which the company could immediately tap its Accounts Receivables balance as cash through securitization. The company also continues to deleverage, having already paid down $880 million in 2020 through Q3. This was rather aggressive considering that long-term debt was reduced by 11% in just the first nine months of the year from a balance of $7.6 billion on June 30, 2019. Interest expense savings from the debt reduction flow directly to the bottom line EPS.

The company also completed its $350 million accelerated share repurchase program in the second fiscal quarter, having bought back 5 million shares and reducing the share count to the current 294 million outstanding shares. This provided a 1.7% incremental boost to EPS. I anticipate that share repurchases will continue after the pandemic eases.

Lastly, I like the fact that dividends are very safe at just a 30% payout ratio based on earnings, with room for more aggressive increases after further debt reduction and interest expense savings.

Key Risks

A key risk that comes to mind when evaluating the drug distributors is the cost of opioid litigation. I believe this risk is mitigated by a settlement that the company reached and a pre-tax charge of $5.63 billion, which the company can spread over a number of years, and that the company has already reserved for as noted in the earnings release:

In October 2019, we agreed in principle to a global settlement framework with a leadership group of state attorneys general that is designed to resolve all pending and future opioid lawsuits and claims by states and political subdivisions. The amount of ultimate loss may differ materially from this accrual.

Another risk factor is intense competitive pressures in the drug distribution business, as evidenced by the low margins. However, the big 3 players have well-entrenched relationships with hospitals, health systems, and pharmacies, and I believe low margins actually serve as a defensive moat by helping to deter new entrants from entering the market due to the massive economies of scale required to make the business profitable.

Summary

Cardinal Health has a recession-resistant business model that has survived and thrived through prior viral outbreaks and recessions, and I believe it will continue to do well in the current environment. The latest quarterly results were encouraging, with incremental benefits from the company providing essential gear to the front-line medical staff, long-term cost savings in manufacturing, and continued strength in its pharmaceutical distribution business. The company has a safe dividend and ample cash left over after the dividend to continue deleveraging efforts and share buybacks.

I believe Cardinal Health at the share price of $56.62 as of writing and forward PE of just 10.7 presents an attractive value proposition for shareholders. I have a one-year price target of $63.50 with a forward PE of 12, which I feel is reasonable given the company’s recession-resistant business and anticipated growth of healthcare spend in the coming years, coupled with generic pricing and competitive pressures. Based on price appreciation plus dividend, this presents a potential 15.6% return over the next year.

