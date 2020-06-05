On 05/18/20, Meryl B Witmer purchased $1,739,316 worth of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) shares, which is the highest amount purchased by a Berkshire insider on record. Ms. Witmer is a member of Berkshire's board of directors, a good friend and colleague of Warren Buffett and a highly appreciated fund manager with tons of experience. One could expect that this insider purchase is a positive sign for Berkshire's future stock returns. However, further due diligence is needed as my empirical findings indicate that not all insider purchases are informative. In this article, I will perform this due diligence and discuss the likeliness of Berkshire turning around its past years' market underperformance. This article will be split into two parts. First, I will discuss the average outperformance of Berkshire Hathaway's past insider purchases and also of all US-listed insider purchases (based on empirical findings). Second, I will discuss why Berkshire could be an interesting investment at this price.

Informativeness of insider purchases overall and for Berkshire Hathaway

It could be interesting to investigate the returns of prior insider purchases at Berkshire Hathaway to investigate the informativeness of Mrs. Witmer's purchase. Interestingly, all purchases saw a positive one-year return, and four out of seven outperformed the S&P 500. The two-year return was even stronger, with 5 out of 7 outperforming the market index. Also, Meryl Witmer's purchase in 2016 yielded strong returns of 25.25% annually and 52.78% over two years. It looks like she is even more confident on her expectations right now, given the much higher value of her purchase.

(Source: Robbe Delaet)

Second, it could be informative to discuss overall insider outperformance. I dedicated the past months of my life to researching returns of insider stock purchases as I felt like a lot of investors are interested in it, but overall few have knowledge about this topic. First, I wrote a paper which discussed if outsiders outperform and why they do. I found that, on average, insiders outperform the market significantly, because of three reasons:

Insiders buy misvalued stocks. Insiders trade based on superior insider information. An insider purchase (more applicable to executives) could solve the agency problem.

The second part of my research included searching for a formula which picks out the winning insider stocks. I found that insiders' outperformance is much higher in high free cash flow yield stocks, and ultimately, I created an Insider Outperformance Formula, based on several factors. This formula picked 216 out of 3,529 insider purchases in the period 2014-2017, which, on average, outperformed the S&P 500 by 12.90% annually. Interestingly, Berkshire Hathaway was picked by this formula, which could be a second indicator that the stock could outperform over the coming years.

(Source: Robbe Delaet; This chart shows the impact of several factors on insider returns by dividing the whole data sample of 3529 insider purchases during 2014-2017 in 5 quintiles based on these factors and looking at the portfolio's excess returns)

Why Berkshire is an interesting investment at this moment

In this section, I will provide three reasons why Berkshire could be an interesting investment at this moment: undervaluation, a possible increase in buybacks and a shift in portfolio strategy.

First, it is remarkable that Berkshire Hathaway is currently being valued at its lowest valuation since 2011 based on its price-to-book value, more than 30% cheaper compared to the highest levels seen in 2018. Clearly, investor appetite for Berkshire is not high right now, which could be caused by its significant exposure to the financial sector (which gets hit hard by the current crisis) and recent turmoil about the strategy around the airline holdings and Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC).

Also, the low valuation makes the stock a lot more interesting to invest in. I am not only talking about the valuation of the holding (in terms of book-to-market ratio), but also about the valuation of the underlying investments. As you can see below, the portfolio which Berkshire is holding is currently valued at a free cash flow yield (operating cash flow - CAPEX/market cap) of 10.46%, which is significantly lower compared to five years ago. Therefore, I anticipate a strong return for Berkshire not only as a consequence of its holdings' multiple increase, but also as a consequence of multiple growth from its underlying investments. The average return on invested capital ("ROIC") of Berkshire's portfolio is also increasing significantly to 16.31% (>10% can be seen as high), which shows that Berkshire's holdings have a strong competitive moat and generate a lot of shareholder wealth. The portfolio of Berkshire, based on these metrics, looks to be very attractive currently.

(Source: Robbe Delaet; 2020 numbers do not include the impact of COVID-19 on cash flows and operating profits)

Second, as a consequence of this low valuation, an increase in buybacks is highly likely during the second quarter and the rest of 2020. The history of its formal buyback program includes:

In 2011: Buybacks were only possible when the stock trades at prices no higher than a 10% premium over the book value.

In 2012: Berkshire raised this limit to stocks being repurchased under 1.20x the book value.

In 2018: as a consequence of its large cash balance and the stock not dipping frequently under 1.20x its book value, Berkshire is now permitted to "repurchase shares any time that Warren Buffett, Berkshire’s Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, and Charles Munger, Vice Chairman of the Board, believe that the repurchase price is below Berkshire’s intrinsic value, conservatively determined." Also, Berkshire will not repurchase its stock if it reduces the total amount of Berkshire’s consolidated cash, cash equivalents and U.S. Treasury Bill holdings below $20 billion.

Interestingly, in March, the stock dipped strongly to a minimum of 0.93x its book value and is still hovering around the 1.20x level. Moreover, short-term investments in treasury bills and cash totaled $133 bln, much higher than the $20 bln minimum. With the significant repurchases over the past two years at much higher prices (as indicated in the chart below), I believe it is highly probable that Buffett & co. will increase repurchases significantly for the rest of the year. This could be another driver for its valuation growing to historical levels over the coming months.

(Source: Robbe Delaet based on Berkshire's 10-K filings; buybacks in $K)

Third, over the past years, a significant shift in Berkshire's portfolio strategy occurred, as indicated in the graph below. Apple (AAPL) was added as the biggest investment, and many stocks in the industrials and financials sectors were sold. Over the past months, this shift accelerated with the holding selling significant amounts of shares in the financial sector, such as Wells Fargo (WFC) and Goldman Sachs (GS), and the airline industry such as Delta Air Lines (DAL) and Southwest Airlines (LUV). I believe that Warren Buffett is slowly understanding that he needs to make a shift from banks to IT as we are likely to stay in a low-interest environment for much longer, and IT is getting more and more important in people's lives. I expect this portfolio shift to accelerate even more over the coming quarters by adding companies such as Amazon (AMZN) and Mastercard (MA). This could drive up Berkshire's valuation in the same way it went down because its airline and Kraft Heinz investments did not pay off.

(Source: Robbe Delaet based on Berkshire's 13F's)

Conclusion

Berkshire Hathaway is currently valued at record-low valuations, of which director Meryl B Witmer took advantage to buy $1.7 mln worth of shares last week. I believe that, based on empirical insider evidence, Berkshire is very likely to outperform the market again over the coming years. Currently, Berkshire looks to be a strong buy for Buffett-like investors, based on this record-low valuation and record-high insider purchase. I believe that a shift in its portfolio strategy and/or strong share buybacks will increase investor appetite for this holding over the coming months, driving its valuation to historical levels again.

