VRM is a revenue rocket ship, although it is producing operating losses and will likely be temporarily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The firm operates a website that enables consumers to buy used cars in the U.S.

Vroom has filed proposed terms to raise $300 million in an IPO.

Quick Take

Vroom (VRM) has filed to raise $300 million in an IPO of its common stock, per an amended registration statement.

The company has developed an online website to enable buyers and sellers of used automobiles to conduct sales and purchase transactions.

VRM is growing sharply and I believe will see only a temporary sales drop in Q2-Q3 2020 resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, so the IPO may be worth considering.

Company And Technology

New York, NY-based Vroom was founded to source high demand used automobiles in the U.S. and sell them to buyers via its e-commerce website.

Management is headed by CEO Paul Hennessy, who has been with the firm since June 2016 and was previously in several leadership roles at Booking Holdings, a global online travel company where he served most recently as CEO of Priceline.com.

The company’s primary offerings include:

Automobile sales

Vehicle reconditioning services

Third party financing

Other value add products and services

Vroom has received at least $900 million from investors including L Catterton, General Catalyst, T. Rowe Price Funds, Auto Holdings and Cascade Investment.

Customer Acquisition

The firm acquires customers through a mix of online marketing and its Sell Us Your Car centers.

VRM sources high demand used cars through dealerships, wholesalers, and end users.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been stable as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 15.5% 2019 15.5% 2018 15.6%

Source: Company registration statement

The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, has increased to 2.4x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 2.4 2019 1.8

Source: Company registration statement

Market And Competition

According to a market research report by McKinsey & Company, the market for used car sales is significantly larger than that for new cars.

The U.S. used car market also has been more resilient to external economic shocks.

Additionally, used vehicles are becoming 'younger' in age due to greater 'off-lease supply and newer certified pre-owned vehicle' inventories.

The report estimates 'that the number of used vehicles three years old or less will increase from 51 percent of the total in 2017 to about 60 percent in 2022’.

Major competitive or industry vendors include:

Carvana (CVNA)

Cars.com (CARS)

TrueCar (TRUE)

Numerous small publications

Management says its system offers a wide range of integrated services that buyers and sellers want and that other services do not provide the complete capabilities it can offer.

Financial Performance

Vroom’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply increased top line revenue

Growing gross profit but uneven gross margin

Increasing operating losses

Reduced cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 375,772,000 59.9% 2019 $ 1,191,821,000 39.3% 2018 $ 855,429,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 18,387,000 53.1% 2019 $ 58,859,000 -3.2% 2018 $ 60,807,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 4.89% 2019 4.94% 2018 7.11% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ (40,959,000) -10.9% 2019 $ (133,148,000) -11.2% 2018 $ (79,892,000) -9.3% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ (41,059,000) 2019 $ (142,978,000) 2018 $ (85,178,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ (25,145,000) 2019 $ (215,636,000) 2018 $ (64,911,000)

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2020, Vroom had $169.8 million in cash and $262.2 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2020, was negative ($207.8 million).

IPO Details

VRM intends to sell 18.75 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $16.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $300.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $1.6 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 16.63%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including advertising and marketing, technology development, working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures. We may also use a portion of the net proceeds to acquire or invest in businesses, products, services or technologies; however, we do not have agreements or commitments for any material acquisitions or investments at this time.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Allen & Company, Wells Fargo Securities, Stifel, William Blair, Baird, JMP Securities, and Wedbush Securities.

Commentary

VRM is seeking public investment to fund its expansion plans. The company’s financials show a firm whose revenue growth has been accelerating, at least through the end of Q1 2020.

However, there is a big question mark as to the trajectory of that growth as the Covid19 pandemic has negatively affected car sales. This activity will likely show up in Q2’s results. Additionally, the firm is generating high and increasing operating losses.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been stable and the firm’s sales and marketing efficiency has increased as sales have grown, a positive signal.

The market opportunity for selling used cars online along with providing consumers with related services is large and expected to continue to improve at least in terms of used car quality.

As a comparable-based valuation, Vroom’s management is asking investors to pay what is essentially a discount to that of publicly held Carvana, another online purveyor of used cars in the U.S.

A question for investors interested in Vroom is to what extent do you think the firm will be harmed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting degree of drop in sales?

I think the drop will be material but temporary. Vroom appears to be a growth rocket ship and the IPO looks reasonably priced compared to Carvana.

Additionally, VRM has a solid balance sheet without the heavy debt usually associated with private equity involvement (L Catterton).

The IPO may be worth considering.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: June 10, 2020.

