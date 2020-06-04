The company's external portfolio approach should also provide it with more catalysts and minimal risks, despite capital spending cuts.

Additionally, the company's POGBV Nigerian assets are hedged through the worst of the oil crash (>$50 / barrel netback before the crash, $15 / barrel netback now).

Africa Oil Corporation, despite how punished it has been by the market, as a small cap oil producer, has continued to execute on its goals admirably well.

Africa Oil Corporation (OTCPK:AOIFF) is a company that we've discussed several times before for shareholders. However, the company has been thrown the wayside as the oil crash has been much more difficult than anticipated. In fact, across the board, small cap oil producers have been punished incredibly hard.

Despite this, as we'll see in this article, the company is well positioned for an oil price recovery and has continued to execute well, making it a core recommended small cap holding. We anticipate in the coming years, the company will rapidly create and escalate a new policy of shareholder returns, with the ability to increase the company's share price significantly.

Africa Oil Corporation - Africa Oil Corporation

Africa Oil Corporation COVID-19 Response

It's unfortunate that the world has reached this point, however, all our articles are now forced to start by discussing the company's COVID-19 response, as COVID-19 has become one of the worst diseases to hit humankind.

Africa Oil Corporation Shareholder Update - Africa Oil Corporation Investor Presentation

Africa Oil Corporation has done an impressive job to maintain the safety of workers and revenue since the start of the oil crash. There are a number of incredibly important things worth paying attention to here. The first is, overall, the company is focused on keeping its workers safe. This is especially true in the company's Nigerian deepwater platforms that are providing growing income.

I do want to add several things to this. First is that the company has many thoughtful hedges in place. For example, the company's POGBV acquisition in the Nigerian deepwater, its largest by far, has 95% of 2020 production hedged at $66 / barrel and 28% of 2021 production hedged at $60 / barrel with most hedges in 1Q 2020. That means the company has almost a year of steady Nigerian deepwater cash flow left - enough time for markets to recover.

Lastly, the company has a number of other high impact exciting opportunities from its assets that it's invested in internationally. These opportunities provide mostly upside to the company with minimal downside - if these companies go bankrupt, it would just hold Africa Oil Corporation's minimum shareholdings in the company.

Africa Oil Corporation - Kenya Update

Let's discuss Africa Oil Corporation's Kenyan project and any updates worth paying attention to.

Africa Oil Corporation Kenyan Assets - Africa Oil Corporation Investor Presentation

Africa Oil Corporation has started production from its Kenyan assets, and the first cargo set sale at 240 thousand barrels. The company has already started production here at 2 thousand barrels / day. That's nothing significant, however, it does mean that the cash flow has begun. Unfortunately production won't grow without new test infrastructure.

The company's Kenyan assets are expected to provide long-term production for the company. The company's Phase 2 assets will start in the mid-2020s and continue until the late-2030s providing 110 thousand barrels / day of production. With the company's additional phase, it should provide the company with significant production into the early-2040s.

The FID still needs to be decided for the Kenyan project. At this point, given one of the main players (Tullow Oil's (OTCPK:TUWOY)) precarious financial position, I'm expecting the project to not have the FID go through in 2020 as originally planned. That could hurt the company's farm out agreements. However, in the immediate term, not having higher capital spending requirements might be a benefit.

I expect the company to continue its growth and this project, due to its potential, to eventually be built by the mid-2020s.

Africa Oil Corporation Nigeria Update

Africa Oil Corporation's Nigerian assets, which it managed to acquire from Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) at an inopportune time, but at a great price, continue to pay dividends.

Africa Oil Corporation Prime Dividend - Africa Oil Corporation News Release

Africa Oil Corporation has received its second dividend from POGBV bringing its net total received to $87.5 million. The company is still trying to figure out the reserve based lending from the asset, but its acquisition, and its strategy of building a portfolio of oil holdings, are both continuing to perform as expected.

Specifically, Africa Oil Corporation paid $520 million for the asset, an acquisition larger than the company itself. However, due to significant cash on hand, it only had to borrow $250 million, although pending certain milestones (likely not to be reached at this point due to the global oil slowdown) $118 million further might be due.

The company's acquisition here provides 34 thousand barrels / day in net attributable production with an incredibly low breakeven ($50.1 netback / barrel with $7 / barrel operating cost). At the same time, the various fields have significant growth potential. The company's hedged 2020 production means the netback will continue for 2020 ($620 million in netback profits attributable to the company).

The fact that the company had the acquisition for 4 months and has already earned back almost 20% of its purchase price should help to highlight how intelligent this acquisition was for the company. The opportunistically timed hedges are incredibly valuable because they should help to carry the company through the worst of the COVID-19 related oil price collapse.

That means that the collapse in share price is unjustified, unless the COVID-19 collapse lasts more than a year in oil prices, which we feel is unlikely.

Africa Oil Corporation Investment Portfolio

Africa Oil Corporation is focused on the remainder of its investment portfolio that has growth potential.

Africa Oil Corporation Diverse Assets - Africa Oil Corporation Investor Presentation

One of Africa Oil Corporation's management's best abilities is their ability to invest and build up a portfolio of quality oil assets. Specifically, the company has focused on investing in other small cap oil producers that it feels have assets with significant potential. The company has been taking respectable equity stakes (5-30%) that expose it to significant upside with limited downside.

More importantly, the company has focused on farm-in deals with the oil majors, looking at exploration assets where the oil majors have invested in and have a significant stake in, but are working with a local company to attempt to develop the assets. The company has run into some issues, for example many of the assets are operated by Tullow Oil, which has run into financial issues.

However, overall, the company has continued to build an exciting portfolio of oil assets here that have significant potential and have already generated exciting returns.

Africa Oil Corporation Risks and Potential

Africa Oil Corporation really has only one risk, and that is, the risk of the oil crash continuing past mid-2021. Even then the risk is fairly minimal for the company, given the low operating costs ($7 / barrel) of POGBV. In 2019, when Brent crude averaged $64 / barrel, the asset had $50.1 / barrel in netback, for $14 / barrel in costs.

However, should oil prices remain low, investors should take into account that that could mean much lower cash flow as the company pays back debt, and struggles to reward shareholders.

However, even at current Brent crude prices, the company's operations in Nigeria are earning almost $174 million / year. If prices recover, that number could increase to more than $600 million / year, and over the next year at least, the company has hedges in place to help maintain and prevent that risk.

The net purchase price of the asset of $1.4 billion is expensive, and the POGBV holding company itself has a $900 million RBL that needs to be turned into actual debt or paid off. I'd like to see it turned into actual debt in the current low interest rate environment, ideally in the range of 4-5% for 20-year or so bonds.

That'd eat up ~$80 million / year in cash flow meaning $80-90 million / year in net AOIFF profits, even at current prices, and giving the company single-digit P/E ratio.

That's significant potential.

Conclusion

AOIFF has been punished since the start of the crude oil crash, seeing its share price drop almost 50% at its peak. The company has since rebounded from that level, however, its share price still remains low. Still, the company has performed admirably, advancing its exploration portfolio, winning a Kenyan tax lawsuit, and earning from its POGBV acquisition.

Specifically, the company's POGBV acquisition has made the brilliant move of hedging 95% of its 2020 production at $66 / barrel and 28% of its 2021 production at $60 / barrel. That will help the company's cash flow to remain incredibly strong through the worst of COVID-19. Past that, as prices recover, the company's cash flow and rewards should continue.

Overall, at current levels, AOIFF is a solid investment for a small speculative stake (2% of your portfolio).

Disclosure: I am/we are long AOIFF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.