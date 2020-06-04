A Recession Resistant REIT Portfolio For The Overvalued Market

We are in recession based on any available economic data. GDP is ugly and unemployment is potentially setting records. Apparently, nobody told the market yet as the S&P is 9% away from all-time highs. REITs are a little bit cheaper having not risen as far and dropped a bit more, but even they are somewhat pricey given the economic backdrop.

Source: SNL Financial

Given the dissonance between pricing and economic reality I must admit that I am on the bearish side, but as market timing has proven to be challenging if not impossible to execute reliably, I find not being invested to be even more dangerous than being invested. Thus, I see two main paths to investing fruitfully in today’s market.

Picking only stocks that are undervalued. The market is overpriced, but there are enough quality companies that have fallen through the cracks that one can be invested at a more attractive price point. This is what we do in the portfolios at Retirement Income Solutions. A long/short portfolio. The alternative is to reduce exposure to the market but maintain exposure to key companies through a long/short portfolio. Pair trades allow one to capture the spread between overvalued and undervalued companies while mitigating the beta exposure to the factor or sector. This will be the portfolio discussed in this article.

The portfolio

*P/FFO is S&P Capital IQ consensus

Each paired trade grants a key benefit in which the long is better positioned based on quality, valuation or both. Additionally, the higher dividend yields of the long positions relative to the short positions creates a positive carry. Each pair is discussed in greater detail below.

Storage and Data center

Iron Mountain (IRM) has a large legacy business of storing files which is similar to a self-storage business, but it is rapidly transitioning to a data center REIT, having invested billions in data center acquisitions. IRM has historically been one of the best storage operators and remains the global leader in information storage. Its lease-up on data centers looks healthy so far and EBITDA margins are strong. Despite the fundamental success, IRM trades at a steep discount to both the data center sector and the self-storage sector.

Data centers trade in the mid 20s in terms of FFO multiple and storage REITs around 20X. So why is it that IRM which is halfway between the two trades at 12.2X FFO. One can take advantage of this disconnect by going long IRM and two half weighted short positions in each of Public Storage (PSA) and Digital Realty (DLR). With FFO multiples of 19.1X and 24.5X for the pure-play storage and data center REITs, the value of the hybrid IRM is clear at just over half the multiple.

Interestingly, IRM seems to be fundamentally outperforming each of these peers. Both its storage and data center segments are growing organically, even through 1Q20 which includes a couple challenging weeks from the crisis.

Source: IRM

In contrast, Public storage has had anemic organic growth.

Source: SNL Financial

And Digital Realty is struggling with churn and declining rental rates causing substantially negative organic growth.

Source: SNL Financial

Part of the problem with DLR’s business is that it is a bit of a commodity and its big tenants like Facebook are bullying it on rates.

Public Storage is under-developed in its digital advertising capabilities and other new-age storage tricks like allowing customers to unlock their storage facilities with cell phones. It is the dinosaur of the self-storage sector and its antiquation shows up in consistent underperformance (fundamentally) relative to self-storage peers.

IRM is, in my opinion, a better company than each and available at a substantially better value. To top it off, the carrying yield of this pair is substantial with IRM having a 9.6% dividend and one would only have to pay out 3.1% and 3.95% on the DLR and PSA shorts, respectively. So assuming 2 parts long IRM to 1 part short DLR and 1 part short PSA, the carrying yield would be a positive 6.1%.

Triple Net

Of all the REIT sectors, I believe it is in triple net where mispricing is most abundant. The valuations seem to be entirely based on history with no focus on what will happen going forward. Realty Income (O) has obviously had a phenomenal history. They have raised their dividend consistently for a very long time and it is well managed, but let us not lose sight of the fact that the portfolio is almost entirely retail. There are 3 major headwinds impacting retail presently:

E-commerce – this is well known so I don’t feel the need to elaborate here Quarantine – The services more resistant to E-commerce such as salons and restaurants are among the most impacted by quarantine. Quarantine will end at some point, but the damage to the tenants will have significant residual impact. Recession – Retail is generally cyclical in nature, so the high unemployment and strongly negative GDP will likely impact the sector.

I am baffled by the fact that the retail based triple net REITs, despite all these headwinds, continue to trade at such substantial premiums to the non-retail triple net REITs. To take advantage of what I believe is clear mispricing, I propose 2 pair trades in the triple net sector.

Long GOOD and short O Long GNL and short VER

I posit that Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) is both higher quality and a better valuation than O. There is no doubt that I will get countless comments talking about GOOD’s dividend being flat for decades while O has raised or O’s FFO/share growth from its virtuous cycle of issuing equity and buying properties at a spread. These advantages of O are in the rear-view mirror. I challenge you to find an advantage O has going forward.

Frankly, through the crisis, GOOD is fundamentally trouncing O. Gladstone Commercial collected 98% of its rent in both April and May with the 2% deferrals to be paid in 2021. Further, GOOD has actually managed to lease up additional space at rent increases during the crisis. From GOOD’s may update:

“On May 5th, we announced a lease extension with Elster Solutions, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Honeywell International Inc., at our 58,926 square foot office building in Raleigh, North Carolina. The lease extension resulted in a 14% increase in GAAP rent and maintains the property’s 100% occupancy; Additionally, Gladstone Commercial and Elster executed an extension at an adjacent manufacturing facility where Elster leases 22,198 square feet, approximately 20% of the space, with the remainder of the building fully leased to another tenant through 2027. GAAP rent increased approximately 11% as a result of the extension; Additionally, Gladstone Commercial and Bosch Security Systems, Inc. executed a 23-month lease extension at our Burnsville, MN office property extending Bosch’s lease from February 2021 through January 2023. GAAP rent increased approximately 19% because of the extension”

The difference here is that GOOD has high quality industrial tenants that are in great shape while O has retail tenants that despite their best efforts are simply between a rock and a hard place.

O collected only 82.9% of April rent and it looks to get worse in May as O reports they are

“in rent deferral talks with tenants that account for a majority of the unpaid rent, as well as certain tenants that did pay April contractual rent”

Rent deferral talks with some that did pay April rent suggests the May and June figures could be worse.

Triple net leases are often thought of as straight lines due to the long term contracts, but eventually the leases expire and the properties are re-leased at market. Industrial market rents have continued to rise while retail market rents have dropped considerably. This suggests that GOOD is looking at a future of rent increases (as already seen during the crisis) while O is looking at a future of rent rolldowns.

I find O’s management to be quite skilled, but there is only so much that can be done when the headwinds are this powerful. I will happily take the outperforming GOOD at 11.2X FFO and 8.3% yield over O at 16.8X FFO and 5.08% yield. The pair trade has room for substantial capital appreciation if the multiples converge due to the fundamental advantage GOOD has, and a 3.2% carrying yield.

Global Net Lease (GNL) has also performed quite well through the crisis with 98% rent collection in April. It is among the cheapest triple net REITs at just 8.5X FFO and the double digit dividend is well covered by cashflows. The primary aspect holding back its valuation is that the market doesn’t trust management due to it being spawned from the same parent company as ARCP which had a substantial accounting scandal.

This is a valid criticism, but it is perhaps even more valid for VEREIT (VER) as not only is VER associated with ARCP, it IS ARCP. A name change and firing of the executives held accountable for the scandal does not fix the underlying company culture.

It seems odd to me that GNL, through guilt by association, is being more punished than VER. Why is the high-quality diversified portfolio of GNL trading at a discount to the mostly retail portfolio of VER?

VER collected only 81% of April rent and 78% of May rent. As of May 15th 34% of tenants are requesting rent relief. The same headwinds that apply to O’s portfolio apply to VER’s but will likely hit a bit harder as VER’s management is likely not quite as adept as O’s.

I don’t necessarily think VER is overvalued in absolute terms as its P/FFO is just 8.7X but it is clearly overvalued relative to GNL which is at 8.5X P/FFO with a much stronger portfolio and tenant roster.

Healthcare

We believe there is a substantial quality gap between Medical Properties Trust (MPW) and Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT). The difference lies in the locations of properties and the size of the operators.

MPW’s hospitals are in large MSAs and diversified between the U.S. and Europe, while CHCT’s facilities are often located in small MSAs with less than 1mm people. While being in more populous areas is not strictly better, it does make for more consistent demand generation. Depending on what happens with profit margins and reimbursement rates, some of these smaller locations may not have enough people to sustain the healthcare facilities. It is an additional risk that shareholders of CHCT have to endure and given the high multiple they are not being compensated for the risk.

MPW’s tenants are on average among the strongest in the healthcare REIT space with 2.7X EBITDAR coverage of rents. Its tenants are some of the largest operators in the U.S. and fairly sizable operators in Europe. In contrast, CHCT’s tenants consist of small operators. Again, size is not everything, but bigger operators tend to be more reliable as the corporate level profits can cover a particular facility that is not running well. Thus, MPW can have things like master leases and corporate guarantees while those things are much harder with the small local tenants of CHCT.

Despite the greater stability of MPW, it trades at a much cheaper multiple of 11.4X FFO compared to the 19.7X of CHCT. The 5.97% dividend yield of MPW compared to 4.61% of CHCT causes the pair trade to have a positive carry of about 1.3%.

The difference between Omega Healthcare (OHI) and Ventas (VTR) is largely property type. Ventas is senior housing and SNFs (skilled nursing) while OHI is majority SNFs. Fundamentally, senior housing is in a more challenging spot as it has had oversupply for many years which has only been exacerbated by the demand drop of the current crisis.

Skilled nursing has had minimal supply and looks much healthier fundamentally. The issue SNFs have had is reimbursement rates that forced them to work on a razor thin profit margin. The newly in-place PDPM or patient driven payment model is likely to help margins dramatically by allowing providers to do things like group therapy that substantially lower cost. This should increase profit margins and help SNF operators run more smoothly.

Overall, I think the SNFs of both VTR and OHI are going to be fairly stable while the senior housing of Ventas is going to continue to have rent cuts and occupancy struggles. Both OHI and Ventas are fairly cheap at 10.3X and 11.6X FFO multiples, respectively, but OHI is looking at flat growth while VTR is likely to face substantial FFO declines.

We see a dividend cut as likely for VTR as it is already not covered by cashflows and the fundamental struggles ahead could take it further out of coverage. So while the extremely high yield of Ventas makes this pair trade presently negative carry, a dividend cut from Ventas would make OHI’s fully covered yield have positive carry.

Industrial

Valuation seems to have gone a bit wild in the industrial REIT sector. It is broadly believed that the sector benefits from e-commerce and that it is among the more resilient sectors in the COVID shutdown. I agree with these ideas, but I am not convinced it is resilient in the recession that will follow the COVID shutdown. When people are out of work due to the extreme unemployment, demand for most products goes down and this includes e-commerce that goes through logistics facilities owned by the REITs.

In the 2008-2009 recession industrial REIT got decimated. Rents in many areas dropped to less than a dollar per foot and vacancy was rampant. I don’t see this recession being as bad for industrial REITs as the supply and demand situation is in better shape, but it will still be impacted. Rents will likely come down or if things go very well simply freeze in place.

STAG Industrial (STAG) is well positioned for this kind of outcome for 2 reasons:

Its rental rates are already rather modest relative to market rates so I would anticipate flat renewals as opposed to rolldowns. Its valuation is recession ready with a multiple of 14.7X.

Terreno (TRNO) is not positioned well for a recession as its sky high multiple requires unmitigated growth for investors to get a decent return. At 36X FFO, TRNO needs to double its FFO/share in the medium term to justify that price. I don’t see that as possible in such a challenging environment.

We also see risk to TRNO from the work from home trend. As work from home builds in popularity, populations are likely to move out of big cities to capitalize on a cheaper cost of living. Areas like the West coast, where nearly all of TRNO’s properties are located, are likely to have outmigration and potentially declining population as a result. This is more of a long term threat than an immediate concern, but I view the 36X multiple heading into a recession to be a significant downside risk.

Due to the extreme difference in valuation between STAG and TRNO, at 14.7X and 36X, respectively, STAG is able to pay out a much larger dividend that is well covered by FFO. STAG’s 5.35% dividend minus TRNO’s 1.61% results in a 3.7% positive carry on the pair trade.

Risks and factors to consider in this sort of portfolio

In running a long/short portfolio there are many factors to consider. The first is the net long position. Potential ways of doing it are:

100% long and 100% short for 0 net long position

100% long and 50% short for 50% net long position

150% long and 50% short for 100% net long position

The first method with 0 net exposure by having equal weight longs and shorts protects against a declining market, but also risks missing out on upside.

A 50% net long position allows one to participate somewhat in market moves but shelters a bit against the downside.

The final method of 150% long and 50% short does little to hedge against market beta, and is more about the alpha of the individual stock picks and pair trades. Note that alpha cuts both ways. As compared to a 100% long and 0% short portfolio this will amplify one’s alpha whether it is positive or negative.

In taking on short positions we exercise caution to avoid shorting securities that are marked as “hard to borrow” as this cost would reduce the positive carry. It is also important to recognize that one can lose more than 100% of position size on a short. Therefore, we tend to short somewhat stable companies. It can be tempting to short overleveraged companies, but due to the amplification of leverage these companies have the potential to go up many times their current price which is dangerous for a short.

Wrapping it up

Depending on how one weights between long and short it can be used to mitigate market beta going into a recession. To us, the primary benefit is taking advantage of the substantial mispricing present in today’s dislocated market. We believe this particular group of pair trades represents some of the greatest relative mispricing among REITs giving it potential for capital appreciation in addition to the positive carry of the generally higher yields of the long positions.

For a full toolkit on building a growing stream of dividend income, please consider joining Retirement Income Solutions. As a member you will get: Access to Two Real Money REIT Portfolios



Continuous market commentary

Data sets on every REIT You will benefit from our team’s decades of collective experience in REIT investing. On Retirement Income Solutions, we don’t only share our ideas, we also discuss best trading practices and offer members a chance to participate and grow. We welcome you to test it out with a free 14-day trial. Lock in our founding member rate of $20/month (paid annually) before it expires!

Disclosure: I am/we are long IRM, GNL, GOOD, MPW, STAG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All articles are intended for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person.

We cannot determine whether the content of any article or recommendation is appropriate for any specific person. Readers should contact their financial professional to discuss the suitability of any of the strategies or holdings before implementation in their portfolio. Research and information are provided for informational purposes only and are not intended for trading purposes.

We may hold, purchase or sell positions in securities mentioned in our articles at any time without obligation to disclose these actions.

We routinely own and trade the same securities purchased or sold for advisory clients of 2MCAC. This circumstance is communicated to our clients on an ongoing basis. As fiduciaries, we prioritize our clients’ interests above those of our corporate and personal accounts to avoid conflict and adverse selection in trading these commonly held interests.

Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Historical returns should not be used as the primary basis for investment decisions.

Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article. Any positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the author's abilities to act as an investment advisor.