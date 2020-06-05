In the long run, Boeing's strong market position and the ultra-long-term tailwinds for the industry should nevertheless allow for attractive returns for shareholders.

A range of airlines has already gone bankrupt, and more will follow. This could include large US players such as heavily indebted American Airlines.

Article Thesis

It is reasonable to assume that a range of airlines (JETS) will go bankrupt during the current crisis, and/or see major restructuring changes. This will hurt demand for new commercial aircraft in the short- and medium-term, and the deferral of new aircraft deliveries by non-bankrupt airlines and aircraft leasing companies will further hurt revenue outlooks for large aircraft manufacturers in the near term.

Boeing (NYSE:BA), as the world's leading commercial aircraft manufacturer, will be impacted substantially by these events, especially since it already was facing issues with its 737 MAX program before the current pandemic. We nevertheless believe that Boeing will be able to survive the current crisis, thanks to its less cyclical defense business and a healthy balance sheet. In the long run, Boeing's current share price should allow for meaningful capital appreciation, although shares will likely remain volatile in the near term.

Airline Bankruptcies During The Current Crisis

Why do we believe that it is reasonable to assume that a range of airlines will go bankrupt during the current pandemic and the recession that it causes? Because airline bankruptcies have already started:

- US-based Trans State Airlines shut down in February. The company is linked to one of the US's largest players, United Airlines (UAL).

- UK-based Flybe declared bankruptcy in early March at the beginning of the international spread of COVID-19.

- US-based Compass Airlines declared bankruptcy in mid-March, as COVID-19 was increasingly spreading in the United States.

- Australia-based Virgin Australia, one of several companies in Richard Branson's Virgin empire, declared bankruptcy in April.

- Colombia-based Avianca Airlines, one of the largest players in Latin America, declared bankruptcy in May.

- Latam Airlines (NYSE:LTM), the number 1 airline in Latin America, declared bankruptcy at the end of May, as reported here on Seeking Alpha.

This is not a complete list; more bankruptcies have been declared. It nevertheless shows how large the impact on global airlines is already a couple of months into the current crisis. There are warnings that without ample government aid, most airlines would go bankrupt before the end of the second quarter.

Governments around the globe have put large aid programs in place, and it has to be expected that major players in the industry will receive a lot of aid. This is especially true for so-called flag carriers, airlines that are important to a specific country's economy and that hold a large market share in said country. Examples include France/Netherlands-based Air France-KLM (OTCPK:AFLYY), which got a €10 billion aid package, and Germany-based Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKY), which got a €9 billion aid package.

In the US, the government has approved a large aid package for the major players, such as United Airlines, Delta Air Lines (DAL), American Airlines (AAL), and Southwest Airlines (LUV) as well. There is, however, the risk that this aid package may not be enough to prevent all players from declaring bankruptcy eventually. After all, far smaller shocks than the current crisis have led to bankruptcies in the past. Following 9/11, United Airlines declared bankruptcy and was restructured, while its peer Delta Air Lines was restructured through a Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2005. Wikipedia has a list of past bankruptcies in the US, and the large amount of entries shows just how common bankruptcies in this industry really are. Air travel declines such as the ones we see right now are unprecedented, as forecasts see international flights dropping by two-thirds through Q3, which is massively more than the 13% decline that followed 9/11.

All in all, we can summarize that a relevant number of airlines have already declared bankruptcy, while more will, in all likelihood, follow. This could include future bankruptcies by large US players, especially ones with weak balance sheets, such as American Airlines:

This company had already racked up net debt equating to 3.6 times its trailing EBITDA before the current crisis, while not being able to generate any free cash flow at all. It is not at all guaranteed that American Airlines will make it through the current crisis without a restructuring.

Even Excluding Bankruptcies, Deliveries Will Decline

Airline bankruptcies will interrupt scheduled aircraft deliveries, but even when bankruptcies are backed out, Boeing's deliveries will drop in 2020. This is due to two reasons, the first one that manufacturing gets interrupted due to factory shutdowns at Boeing, or due to disrupted supply chains.

On top of that, some of Boeing's customers are pushing deliveries into the future, choosing not to receive as many jets as originally planned during 2020. This includes airlines, but also aircraft leasing companies such as AerCap Holdings (AER). The company recently announced that it had pushed back deliveries for more than 100 jets, which will reduce capital expenditures in 2020 and 2021 by $4.7 billion. This is great for AerCap's balance sheet, but bad news for Boeing and its peer Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY), which will see their revenues drop by the same amount, based on the decision of just one customer.

The combination of aircraft bankruptcies and lower demand by non-bankrupt airlines and aircraft leasing companies, combined with virus-caused manufacturing problems, will lead to a steep revenue decline for Boeing.

In 2018, Boeing generated revenues of slightly more than $100 billion. This amount dropped to $77 billion in 2019, mostly due to the headwinds for the 737 MAX program. In 2020, revenues will decline further, as analysts are forecasting a drop to $68 billion, down by double digits again.

In the above chart, we see why we ultimately see value in Boeing's shares, however - revenues are forecasted to recover meaningfully in 2021 ($91 billion consensus) and 2022 ($94 billion consensus). According to these estimates, revenues two years down the road will still be lower than those from 2018, but then again, the airline industry is not expected to recover to pre-crisis strength before 2024.

In The Long Run, Boeing Should Do Well

The above chart thus conceptualizes our position on Boeing quite well. Following an already weak 2019, Boeing is running into more problems this year, but in the early 2020s, there will be a recovery. Ultimately, Boeing should be able to generate new record revenues at some point during the mid-2020s.

This revenue growth will be driven by a combination of increasing replacement demand for existing aircraft and by demand for new aircraft that are needed to fly a rising amount of passengers to their destinations. With climate change getting ever more into the focus of politicians and societies, efforts to reduce the amount of CO2 output that is caused by air travel will incentivize airlines to upgrade their fleets to newer, more efficient aircraft, which should boost replacement demand once the current crisis is over. After all, upgrading aircraft by just one generation can improve efficiency by as much as 20%; even more when older aircraft are replaced.

The acquisition of new aircraft in order to serve the rising demand for air travel is another important, long-term growth driver that should help propel Boeing's revenues to new record highs at some point in the 2023-2025 time frame.

Source: Boeing presentation

In 2019, Boeing forecasted that global airlines would grow their fleets by 3.4% annually on the back of 4.6% annual traffic growth. All in all, this equated to a market opportunity of $6.8 trillion (with a T) between 2019 and 2038. Airbus has made forecasts that are in the same ballpark, although the numbers are not 100% the same of course. Due to the current pandemic and its impact on near-term demand, these numbers are not up to date any longer, but we believe that they will only be pushed out a bit. Assuming the market recovers to pre-crisis levels by 2024, we can assume that Boeing's assumptions will eventually come true in the early 2040s, instead of the late 2030s. Even when we assume that it will take global aircraft markets until 2045 or seven years longer than previously forecasted to hit the above total sales volumes, revenues for the industry would still total $272 billion annually over the next 25 years. When we include the services market (which Boeing is active in as well), annual revenues would total an incredible amount of $636 billion over the next two and a half decades.

Boeing obviously will not hold all of the market alone, and it will also not be able to get 50% of the market with Airbus getting the other half. Smaller players will take some share for sure, especially in the services market. And yet, for a global leader in this industry, the outlook for a market opportunity of $600 billion and more is a quite good one. If Airbus and Boeing were to share 40% of the market, at 20% each, while smaller players hold the remaining 60%, this would still equate to $127 billion in annual revenues for Boeing for its commercial aircraft segment alone. Add the revenues that Boeing will generate from its defense business ($26 billion in 2019) and opportunities in the space, and annual revenues of $150 billion and more are not unrealistic at all. The $150 billion number is an average for the 2020-2045 time frame, the distribution will be rather back-heavy. This means that Boeing may generate around $90 billion in revenues next year, with that amount rising to $200+ billion by 2045.

During 2018 and 2019, Boeing was mostly trading around the $350 level, with its revenues averaging slightly below $90 billion a year during those 24 months. When we use the same price to sales multiple and assume no further reduction in Boeing's share count (which is conservative based on its history of buying back shares regularly), shares could be valued in the $800 to $900 range by 2045. This would mean that share prices would rise by factor 5 to 6, not including any impacts from buybacks, possible acquisitions, any potential home runs in the space segment, etc. Making forecasts over a time frame this long is not easy at all, and a lot depends on one's assumptions, but this is just to showcase where Boeing could be heading over the next two decades.

Takeaway

Boeing had a bad 2019, and 2020 will be an even worse year. Aircraft deferrals will hurt, and so will the airline bankruptcies that will occur during the current crisis. We believe that it is reasonable to expect that additional airline bankruptcies will occur over the next couple of months, potentially also among large US players, but this is not a given.

Despite these severe near-term issues, Boeing still could be a good investment for long-term-oriented investors. This is due to a great market position in a market with huge, long-term tailwinds from both rising air travel demand and the need to replace older aircraft regularly.

Shares have already risen from $90 to $150 over the last two months, but investors with a very long-term horizon could still see huge gains in the future. We thus rate Boeing a buy for those that look for a long-term appreciation play (which has the potential to pay attractive dividends, too), while we also note the high volatility that has to be expected in the near term.

