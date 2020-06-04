In spite of coronavirus headwinds and direct channel store closures, Canada Goose still managed to take up gross margins in Q4.

The company noted that most of the impact of the coronavirus will be confined to Q1, which typically contributes very little to full-year revenues anyway.

Canada Goose (GOOS), the well-known maker of luxury outerwear, has been one of the hardest-hit companies by the coronavirus. Deriving a good chunk of its revenues in China and Hong Kong, Canada Goose was hit early and hard by the pandemic - but now, the company is showing signs of life. Expectations were extremely low for Canada Goose, but now after the Q4 upside we can begin to see a light at the end of the tunnel.

Data by YCharts

With shares still down ~50% from peak values near $50 notched last July, it's a good time for investors to re-assess the bullish case for this stock. In my view, the key points underlining Canada Goose's merits are:

Huge gross margins, and still growing. I typically focus on technology companies, but Canada Goose has always caught my attention because of A) its premium, high-growth branding and B) its rich gross margin profiles that far exceed typical retail stocks. Canada Goose has margins in the ~66% range, which honestly isn't too far off from typical tech companies. And even in spite of coronavirus-driven headwinds in Q4 and the closure to Canada Goose's direct-channel stores (which is one of the biggest contributors to margin growth), Canada Goose has still been able to grow margins through March.

I typically focus on technology companies, but Canada Goose has always caught my attention because of A) its premium, high-growth branding and B) its rich gross margin profiles that far exceed typical retail stocks. Canada Goose has margins in the ~66% range, which honestly isn't too far off from typical tech companies. And even in spite of coronavirus-driven headwinds in Q4 and the closure to Canada Goose's direct-channel stores (which is one of the biggest contributors to margin growth), Canada Goose has still been able to grow margins through March. Strong pre-pandemic growth trends. Even with the coronavirus impacting the fiscal fourth quarter, Canada Goose generated 15% y/y revenue growth and 6% y/y earnings growth in fiscal 2020 ending in March. In the first half of FY20 prior to the onset of the coronavirus, meanwhile, revenue had grown at a 33% y/y pace. In my view, Canada Goose is a strong contender to be viewed by investors as a high-growth consumer brand like Lululemon (LULU), which just recently hit all-time highs.

Stay long here. Though Canada Goose will continue to see near-term pressure from the coronavirus, this is a solid and profit-rich brand that is currently out of favor.

Q4 came in far ahead of pessimistic expectations

Though Q4/March are now firmly in the rearview mirror, it's important to stress the point that Canada Goose delivered well against extremely low expectations. Take a look at the company's earnings summary below:

Figure 1. Canada Goose 4Q20 results Source: Canada Goose 4Q20 earnings release

Despite the fact that Canada Goose's DTC stores closed down in March and the company wasn't able to do a typical channel-fill for its reseller partners at the end of the quarter, the company's Q4 revenue slid only -10% y/y to C$140.9 million, far better than the C$130.9 million (-16% y/y) that Wall Street was expecting. Perhaps even more impressively yet - Canada goose still managed to boost its already-high gross margin to 66.4%, up 80bps from the prior-year quarter.

It's also worth noting that, in spite of Q4 volatility, Canada Goose was still able to maintain positive operating cash flows that were more or less flat to the prior year. As we'll see shortly, Canada Goose maintains substantial liquidity amid fairly minimal cash burn in Q4 (and hopefully Q1 as well) that gives it plenty of flexibility during the current macro landscape.

Figure 2. Canada Goose cash flows Source: Canada Goose 4Q20 earnings release

Coronavirus impact likely to be limited to Q1; signs of recovery already beginning to show

Of course, what's of far greater importance to Canada Goose is not what happened in Q4, but how the pandemic will shape FY21 results. On this front, Canada Goose offered much better-than-expected commentary.

On the company's earnings press release, the company noted that most of the impacts of the coronavirus will happen in the first fiscal quarter of the year, which is understandably only a small contributor to overall full-yer revenues due to Canada Goose's large mix of outerwear/winter products. In other words, by the time we get to the critical winter season, the impacts of the virus may already be in the rearview mirror, which the company says puts it in a better position than other retailers that depend more on summer/back to school seasonal sales.

The negative financial impacts of COVID-19 will be more pronounced in the first quarter ending June 28, 2020, with a negligible level of revenue expected. The first quarter is historically the smallest in the fiscal year, representing 7.4% of annual sales in fiscal 2020."

The company also had some further bullish verbal commentary. Jonathan Sinclair, Canada Goose's CFO, noted that "we are seeing signs of a gradual recovery in Greater China." Of the company's network of 20 direct channel stores, 15 were closed at the beginning of Q1, but two - Paris and Milan - have since re-opened, with the company eyeing further re-openings within Q1. And though Canada Goose does not break out e-commerce revenues from company-owned store revenue, Sinclair noted that "we have seen strong engagement and significantly higher traffic on our websites driving positive transaction trends."

All of this positive commentary, plus the fact that Q4 results came in substantially ahead of super-low expectations, gives us confidence that despite near-term virus impact Canada Goose will be able to recover lost demand and return to pre-pandemic growth rates in the medium-term window.

Managing the company prudently to navigate through a slower Q1

That being said, Canada Goose does still acknowledge that its business will still be under immense pressure in Q1, especially with the majority of company-owned stores still shut down and management expecting "negligible" or almost zero revenues in the quarter (versus C$71.1 million last year).

To that end, the company has taken some prudent steps to ensure its longevity during a period of extreme uncertainty. The first is fortifying its liquidity position: by increasing the borrowing capacity on its line of credit, Canada Goose has extended its unused debt to C$239.4 million, plus the C$119.7 million of cash - making for total liquidity of C$359.1 million.

Figure 3. Canada Goose liquidity Source: Canada Goose 4Q20 earnings release

In last year's Q1, meanwhile, Canada Goose's operating expenses totaled C$57.5 million, excluding depreciation and amortization. This also doesn't include roughly C$98.8 million of inventory buildup last year, plus ~C$5.2 million of cash spent on capex and intangible investments.

The good news is that this year, Canada Goose plans to cut the majority of that spend out. The company notes that "anticipated cash expenses and investments in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 have been reduced by approximately C$90.0m," achieved by a mixture of executive salary reductions, lower store operating costs, rent deferrals, and reduced marketing expenses. The company is also foregoing the typical large inventory investments that it makes at this time of year (the ~C$99 million from last year), as Canada Goose believes existing on-hand inventory is sufficient to support store re-openings without turning on new production.

So with C$360 million of total liquidity on hand and a Q1 cash burn of ~C$70 million (roughly C$160 million in SG&A expenses from last year plus inventory buildup and capex, less C$90 million in this year's savings, against near-zero expected revenue), we have high confidence in Canada Goose's ability to make it to the winter season without significant liquidity concerns.

Key takeaways

Investors are typically wary of highly seasonal companies, but in this case Canada Goose's reliance on the winter quarter puts it in a far better position than most retail companies. Canada Goose is expecting the bulk of the coronavirus impact to hit its fiscal first quarter, which contributes only a tiny ~7% to total year revenues anyway. As the company waits for lockdown orders to abate (the company has already noted positive developments in China and Europe), it has built up a significant liquidity cushion and cut down its cash needs for Q1.

With shares still ~50% below all-time highs, it's a good time for investors to buy into the upward momentum.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.